Top 10 Best portable air conditioner usb Reviews

Top 10 Best portable air conditioner usb in 2023 Comparison Table
- 【Small In Size, Big On Function】 Combined with Fan + Flashlight + Backup Power Bank function, JISULIFE F8 pocket bear fan would be an everyday-carry-essential fan to cool you off in hot day and is multifunctional to satisfy your diverse needs.
- 【14-21 Hours Cooling Time】Up to 21 hours cooling time in one full charge. Super long battery life allows you to enjoy it while travelling, commuting, working and any other outdoor activities. This mini handheld fan is USB rechargeable through regular usb socket, laptop, power bank or car charger.
- 【A Palm-sized Backup Charger】Featured with unique and pocket size design, F8 portable fan is easy to jam into a bag to tote around. And it is a perfect option as an external backup power bank to get your phone charged if necessary.
- 【Also A Flashlight】Designed with a flashlight function as a bonus. You may not look for a flashlight firstly but you will find that this is quite helpful when go out for a walk at night.
- 【3-Stage Transformable Fan】Able to be completely folded to hide the blades, makes it small and compact enough to slip into nearly any pockets. It's a handheld fan when 180°folded and a desktop fan when 270°folded.
- Design for Baby: the mini fan with a flexible tripod/Legs, versatile and easy to clip on most strollers, crib, wheelchair, carriage and etc in any position, it’s a lifesaver for car seat, especially those with rear facing, your kid and you can enjoy cool and comfortable ride
- 360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working
- Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park
- Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness
- Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty
- 【Upgraded Fan Gaps Protect Baby's Fingers】 GUSGU mini stroller fan with Less than 6mm gaps to avoid the baby's little fingers from entering, while ensuring that the fan is cool enough.
- 【Portable & 3-Speed Adjustable】 Portable fan with one button to switch between 3 speeds at any time you need and this flexible tripod fan is compact and lightweight, giving you impressive cooling anywhere.
- 【 Rechargeable Design & Ultra-Long Battery Life】Built-in safety battery design, a single charge can be used for 8 hours, and equipped with a type-c charging port, Can be charged at any time with the power bank.
- 【Improved Cool & Quiet】Specially designed to keep your baby cool without the noise, The baby fan is equipped with a 3000RPM turbo motor that is powerful and quiet for stroller, bedroom, office, and home.
- 【Flexible tripod and 360 ° rotation】Made of high-quality metal and silicone cover tripod can be bent to any angle you want, but also 360 degrees of horizontal rotation, you can stand it on the table, fixed on the stroller, hanging on the tent.
- ✅【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has 3-speeds that produces up to 262 CFM to keep you cool all day… and night. With 3 adjustable speeds, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices. This household tower fan comes with a remote control with 5 controls: on/off, timer, speed, oscillation, and nighttime setting toggle.
- ✅【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】With a category defining, slim, sturdy, bladeless design, the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan fits beautifully into your home or office décor while providing all-day cooling comfort. Portability is also built into this easy-to-assemble household tower fan - at only 15.5 lbs. and 13" diameter base, this tower fan has a molded carrying handle that makes it simple to pick-up and move with you.
- ✅【OPTIMAL OSCILLATION】While other fans promote a full 90 degrees oscillation , we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with 60 degrees of oscillation to ensure you feel more of the breeze so you're not waiting longer for the fan to come back around.
- ✅【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan offers a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off through the day or night. This tower fan has a unique, quiet nighttime setting that automatically dims the LED controls and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully, while staying cool.
- ✅【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA and backed by our 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, safe and reliable fans to make your home or office more comfortable. Lasko is the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S. Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollars and unit Sales, 12 months ending March 2022.
- 【Safety & 78 Air Outlets】 A novel neck fan that can send the wind without waving your hands by simply placing it on your neck.Designed without wings, it can be used safely by children and the elderly. With 78 air outlets around the neck, it can be used for the entire face around, which products enough air to keep you cool always. It is also ideal as a companion for working in hot weather.
- 【Hands-free Design & Fashionable】Hand-free neck fan was designed as a headphone to free your hands anywhere; The fashion style makes you look cool and you can take it anywhere in hot weather.
- 【4-16 Running Hrs & 3 Speeds】4000mAh large capacity batteries provide 4-16 working hrs duration (depending on different speeds). Adjust appropriate fan speed by pressing the power button repeatedly.
- 【Low Noise Design & Comfortable】The wearable neck fan’s motor has been modified so that noises of at least 25 dB can be generated while running. It is quite enough to hear your own breath. Made of Eco-friendly ABS and silicone. Makes the hands free neckband fan softer and more durable and quieter.
- 【Compact Design】Personal neck fans weigh about 9.1OZ and are ultra-light, putting less strain on the neck.When using the fan, you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught on the fan blades.
- ♥ Powerful Wind ♥ This cute handheld fan is inbuilt with brand new copper made motor, which is powerful enough that can support the blade running at very high speed to produce strong wind, the fluid-mechanical designed cover can strength the wind brought out by the blade, you will feel the wind when 2m away from the fan.
- ♥ 2 Speeds Adjustable ♥ The mini fan has 2 wind speeds adjustable, you can simply press the power button to change the wind setting, press once for the low speed at 5300RPM, twice for the high speed at 5800RPM, the wind is powerful enough to cool you down quickly.
- ♥ Rechargeable Battery ♥ Tripole personal fan is powered by the upgraded rechargeable battery, hold charge well and battery life is longer, it comes with the charging cable, you can charge it by the regular socket, power bank, computer or any other device that have a USB port.
- ♥ Easy to Hold ♥ Designed with the anti-slip handle that conform to ergonomic principle, the portable fan is very easy and comfortable to hold even by small hands, the lollipop shape is unique that would be an ideal gift for stylish girls, boys, men, women and kids.
- ♥ Small Size ♥ This cute fan only measures 17* 8.2* 2.5cm/ 6.7* 3.1* 1in, 98g/ 0.2lb, you can put it into your pocket or bag, hang on your neck with the lanyard when not use and take it with you wherever you go, it's an ideal partner in such hot summer to keep you cool when travelling, waiting in line or doing sports.
- [Safe Design & Cooling Upgrade] Upgraded Bladeless neck fan, which will not pinch hair or cut your fingers, ensuring safe use for long hair people, children and the elderly. Upgraded air outlet design, 360° surrounding air outlet, and a new generation of turbine blades are quickly cooled in 3 seconds. Let you feel more gentle cool breeze.
- [Low Noise & Comfortable] Personal neck fan after upgrading the brushless silent motor has lower noise and quieter during operation. This cooling fan is made of soft and comfortable material, ergonomically designed, light and comfortable and skin-friendly. Wearing leafless hanging neck fan can also work and study with peace of mind and enjoy the natural wind.
- [3 Speeds & USB Charging] 4000mAh Large-capacity battery provides 4-16 hours of working time (depending on different speeds), 3-speed of adjustment, one gear of soft wind, two gears of natural wind, 3 speed settings meet your daily needs.
- [Fashionable Design] This hands-free fan can free your hands, the stylish style makes you look cool and you can take it with you in hot weather.
- [Portable & Practical] High quality and stylish appearance of the portable fan make it ideal for outdoor work, gym, office, lawn mowing, yard work, leisure walking, driving, traveling, camping, etc.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- 【Upgraded - Long Battery Life】- Built-in 6000mAh large capacity battery, can be used for up to 55 hours when fully charged. You can use it on the stroller for days without removing it frequently for charging. Increase product durability. Let you and your baby spend a refreshing day.
- 【Upgraded - Flexible Tripod】- In 2023, we made an upgrade, the tripod is made of safe and non-toxic sponge material and aluminum wire. Durable and easier to attach. It can be rotated 360° vertically and horizontally, and you can bend it to any angle you want. No matter when and where, in this hot summer, your best choice.
- 【Baby Friendly】- ①Soft wind: Switch between 3 wind speeds with one click, the breeze can better care for your baby's health. ②Fan cover specially designed to protect curious little fingers with <5mm spacing for peace of mind. ③Brushless motor design, the noise is lower than 25dB, allowing your baby to improve sleep quality.
- 【Multifunctional Fan】- A mini lightweight personal portable fan that can be used as a handheld fan, desk fan, baby fan and outdoor camping fan. A variety of supply methods allow you to use a power bank or charge it in the car (also available while charging).
- 【Suitable for Any Occasions】- This mini fan is small and light, easy to carry, perfect for car seat, stroller, golf cart, beach, camping, gym, travel and other outdoor activities. Our battery powered fans are your must-have summer gadget!
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner Fan Evaporative Portable Cooler Fan Space Cooler Fan Quiet Desk Fan with USB Recharged(Yellow)
Product Description
Why you choose us?
Do You Want to Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer? Try our portable compact personal air cooler.
You can add cold water,small ice cube. in the water tank, enjoy the fresh cooling summer!
Circulate the whole space within minutes. Moisturize the air as well as cooling during the process.
A must-have in summer, and a great gift for yourself, your family and friends.
HOW TO GET BETTER COOLING EFFECT
Soak the filter completely before putting it into the Refrigerating Chamber.
Adding water or ice cube into the water tank.
Turn on the humidifier function.
Don’t put it into the freezer chamber!
Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer
Using a micro ice-mist water cooling system to naturally transform your surrounding heat into freshing, coolling.
Portable Air Conditioner
In addition to produce cold wind, it has a slight moisturizing effect.
Moisturize the air as well as cooling
Leak Proof Design
The newly leak-proof design will keep the water secured even got shaken and rattled, leave you out of the mess of water splash all over your table or floor.
Quiet As A Lemon
Working quietly without annoying loud humming noises, this air cooler is great for offices or beside your bed.
Multiple Circulating Layers & 30s Fast Cooling
30 seconds fast cooling with 3.4m/s circulated wind, brings you airy and refreshing coolness, just like an air conditioner.
Detachable & Washable
In addition to produce cold wind, it has a slight moisturizing effect.Moisturize the air as well as cooling
Easy-Fill Ice Water Tank
6.7 oz / 200 ml capacity water container tank with large opening reduces the need of frequent refilling, it also convenient to put in ice.
USB-C Rechargeable 2000 Mah Battery
With the universally compatible USB Type-C interface, you can easily charge with computers, power outlets or power banks, a further add-up to its superior portability.
❄️【High Frequency Cooling Technology, Instant Fresh Summer】 Micro ice-mist water cooling system, achieving 30 seconds fast cooling with 3.5m/s circulating wind and 5-7℃ water input cooling. Efficient & powerful.
❄️【QUIET COMFY WIDE ANGLE AIRFLOW WITH STEPLESS SPEED CONTROL】 . This cooler fan delivers a crisp, smooth, natural-like refreshing breeze up to 5 ft with incredibly low noise level of under 36 dB even running at the highest wind speed. The speed of the evaporative cooler can be precisely tuned to meet your exact needs 7 OZ / 200 ML LEAK PROOF ICE WATER TANK & AUTO OFF
❄️【Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Humidifier 】 Different than other types of portable fan, this portable desk fan is equipped with a high-density dust-proof curtain that cools,and humidifies, your surrounding air. Add essential oil to fill the room with a soothing fragrance. Enjoy your private coolness in a healthy environment.
❄️【Compact & Portable Design】 This mini personal cooling fan can be charged using a USB adaptor, easily portable, and storage-friendly. You can put it in your bedroom, baby’s room, office or car. Take the small cooling fan with you to camping during the hot summer. Our small evaporative cooler is your best company, attending you the whole summer.
❄️【Energy-Efficient & Healthy】 Beautifully designed, meticulously built, this lovely, compact and super portable cooling fan is perfect for outdoor fun time and indoor family/office use. Unlike those highly energy-consuming ACs, this efficient air cooler can give you a full-day constant breeze without moving your power meter. Put some aromatherapy in the water tank, you also get yourself a cool aroma