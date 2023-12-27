Top 10 Best portable air conditioner usb Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why you choose us?



Do You Want to Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer? Try our portable compact personal air cooler.

You can add cold water,small ice cube. in the water tank, enjoy the fresh cooling summer!

Circulate the whole space within minutes. Moisturize the air as well as cooling during the process.

A must-have in summer, and a great gift for yourself, your family and friends.

HOW TO GET BETTER COOLING EFFECT

Soak the filter completely before putting it into the Refrigerating Chamber.

Adding water or ice cube into the water tank.

Turn on the humidifier function.

Don’t put it into the freezer chamber!

Enjoy Cool Air, Anywhere in Summer

Using a micro ice-mist water cooling system to naturally transform your surrounding heat into freshing, coolling.

Portable Air Conditioner

In addition to produce cold wind, it has a slight moisturizing effect.

Moisturize the air as well as cooling

Leak Proof Design

The newly leak-proof design will keep the water secured even got shaken and rattled, leave you out of the mess of water splash all over your table or floor.

Quiet As A Lemon

Working quietly without annoying loud humming noises, this air cooler is great for offices or beside your bed.

Multiple Circulating Layers & 30s Fast Cooling

30 seconds fast cooling with 3.4m/s circulated wind, brings you airy and refreshing coolness, just like an air conditioner.

Detachable & Washable

Easy-Fill Ice Water Tank

6.7 oz / 200 ml capacity water container tank with large opening reduces the need of frequent refilling, it also convenient to put in ice.

USB-C Rechargeable 2000 Mah Battery

With the universally compatible USB Type-C interface, you can easily charge with computers, power outlets or power banks, a further add-up to its superior portability.

❄️【High Frequency Cooling Technology, Instant Fresh Summer】 Micro ice-mist water cooling system, achieving 30 seconds fast cooling with 3.5m/s circulating wind and 5-7℃ water input cooling. Efficient & powerful.

❄️【QUIET COMFY WIDE ANGLE AIRFLOW WITH STEPLESS SPEED CONTROL】 . This cooler fan delivers a crisp, smooth, natural-like refreshing breeze up to 5 ft with incredibly low noise level of under 36 dB even running at the highest wind speed. The speed of the evaporative cooler can be precisely tuned to meet your exact needs 7 OZ / 200 ML LEAK PROOF ICE WATER TANK & AUTO OFF

❄️【Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Humidifier 】 Different than other types of portable fan, this portable desk fan is equipped with a high-density dust-proof curtain that cools,and humidifies, your surrounding air. Add essential oil to fill the room with a soothing fragrance. Enjoy your private coolness in a healthy environment.

❄️【Compact & Portable Design】 This mini personal cooling fan can be charged using a USB adaptor, easily portable, and storage-friendly. You can put it in your bedroom, baby’s room, office or car. Take the small cooling fan with you to camping during the hot summer. Our small evaporative cooler is your best company, attending you the whole summer.

❄️【Energy-Efficient & Healthy】 Beautifully designed, meticulously built, this lovely, compact and super portable cooling fan is perfect for outdoor fun time and indoor family/office use. Unlike those highly energy-consuming ACs, this efficient air cooler can give you a full-day constant breeze without moving your power meter. Put some aromatherapy in the water tank, you also get yourself a cool aroma