Top 10 Best portable air conditioner no hose required Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Specification:Identify: Air Conditioner Hose CoverSizing: about 59*21 inchesContent: aluminum film + cotton + Oxford cloth

Packing List:

Air Conditioner Hose Cover*1

Notes:

Due to the lighting effects and shooting angles, there is color difference in the product, please understand.

Due to manual measurement, there is a tolerance in the product size.

Use the greatest aluminum film + cotton + Oxford cloth product in three stages, all yr round, can be utilized beneath chilly and warm conditions, can supply you with power preserving and heat preservation through the year to obtain the greatest vitality effectiveness.

Common Style and design: The portable air conditioner hose go over matches most makes of 5-inch and 6-inch diameter exhaust pipes, about 59 inches in size.

Hold Household At ease: The moveable air conditioner hose include increases the insulation layer and lessens the heat of the exhaust pipe to retain your house at ease.

Strength Preserving: Summer months cold wind enters and exits, which increases the cooling efficiency of air conditioners and lessens cooling expenses. Decide on silver incredibly hot air to enter and exit in winter season to boost heating effectiveness.

Brief Installation: Built-in hook and loop, easy installation, no additional instruments essential.