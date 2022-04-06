Top 10 Best portable air conditioner hose adapter Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable air conditioner hose adapter in 2022 Comparison Table
- IMPROVED COOLING EFFICIENCY: The AC exhaust hose coupler can attach exhaust hose closely on your a/c unit, That helps to quickly exhaust indoor heat your air conditioner unit can cool your Indoor more efficiently in less time.
- FITS ALL 5.9" AIR CONDITIONER ROUND HOSE: Exhaust hose connectors can be installed on the back of many portable AC, fits both clockwise and counterclockwise hoses.
- EASY TO USE: No more tools and No drilling required. Just connect to the exhaust hose and can be easily installed on the back of a portable air conditioner. That's it! Simple and convenient for You!
- HIGH QUALITY ADAPTER: KLOLKUTTA air conditioner hose coupler is made of high plastic material,which is durable and economical for long-term use.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED:1 Pcs Exhaust Hose Adapter for Portable Air Conditioner Units. If there is any question, please feel free to contact me any time.
- 5.9 Inches Anti Clockwise: This AC hose is 5.9 inches diameter and anti-clockwise thread direction, please check to make sure it will suit for your AC unit before purchase.
- Up to 80 Inches Length: Our ac hose is expandable and it will be expeand to 80 inches to offer the length you need through wall or window and also can be shorten to 15 icnhes for easy storage.
- Long Lasting Design: The exhaust ac hose is made of high quality polypropylene, combine with a steel ring inside,which made it flexible and heat wear resistance even you using for years without leaking.
- Easy Installation and Extent: You just need to rotate anti-clockwise the hose to your ac couple and then fix the coupler to your ac unit.
- What you get: 1 Year warranty for the ac hose and our friendly customer service.
- ★[Excellent Quality] Made of excellent plastic material, it is very durable and won't scratch or damage the window.
- ★[Universal] Window Adaptor works with every portable mobile air-conditioning unit, airlock/hot air stop and also compatible with most Windows;
- ★[Quick Easy Installation] Helps to install/disassemble tyres, especially in low sidewalls and flat runs.
- ★[Application] Suitable for 15CM diameter exhaust pipe, easy to install at home or other indoor/outdoor car;
- ★[Advantages] A good air conditioner hose seal could helps to reduce energy consumption and also a well-constructed exhaust ventilation system could save your electric bills under efficient cooling system.
- 【WIDE COMPATIBILITY&UNIVERSAL】Our air conditioner window kit is suitable for all air conditioner with diameter of 5.9”.The AC vent kit has a humanized rail design which is easy to slide the seal plates and fast lock.Adjustable length range of our AC window seal panel can be 16.9”-62.1” which can match most vertical and horizontal sliding windows and doors.
- 【PACKAGE INCLUDED&DIMENSION】By purchasing our air conditioner window kit you will get 4 window seal panels with length 16.9” which adjustable length range can be 16.9”-62.1”, 1 coupler which suitable for exhaust hose with diameter 5.9”, 1 coupler filter, 3 screws used for fixing, 2 weather stripping with length 78.8”, 1 exhaust hose with length 59” and diameter 5.9".
- 【STRENGTHERN SEALING】Simply Embed the seal panel into the window track and clamp them, also coming with the weather stripping to be posted at the connection between the window and seal panel for strengthening sealing to achieve a good sealing effect, which can keep your room cool at all times, without air-conditioning leakage, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power.
- 【PREMIUM&DURABLE MATERIAL】Our Portable AC window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC and the coupler is made of premium ABS, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily. Easy to store, and save space
- 【AFTER-SALE SERVICE】We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
- （Fits all 5.9"- 6" Hoses）: Fits on the back of portable air conditioner units with circular interface. Fit to 5.9" diameter exhaust hose. Fits both clockwise and counterclockwise hoses.
- （Easy to Use）: No tools needed. No drilling needed. Just connected to the exhaust hose and can be installed easily on the back of the portable air conditioner.
- （Enhance Cooling）: This adapter can attach exhaust hose closely on your a/c unit, so that your air conditioning unit can be more efficient and cools your room at short time.
- （UNIVERSAL THREAD）： Simply twist clockwise or anti- clockwise to connect to AC Hose, then use a push & lock technique to connect to a/ c window kit. This window slide kit connector requires very little effort to install to a portable air conditioner window vent kit. No tools, duct tape or any other window air conditioner accessories are required.
- （High Quality）: Made from ABS material. Durable and money-saving, can be used for a long time.
- ✔【Fit For Portable Air Conditioner HOSE】 the150 mm Window Adapter is portable air conditioner vent kit, exhaust hose connector kit,durable and money-saving, can be used for a long time,easy to install and remove.suitable for various models of portable air conditioner units.
- ✔【ENHANCE COOLING】Due to it can efficient return flow of warm air enter your space so that your air conditioning unit can be more efficient and cools your room in less time.
- ✔【Hign Qualtity 】Light and strong. Non-toxic material.Durable and money-saving, can be used for a long time
- ✔【REDUCE HOT AIR INCOMES】To enable connections to exhaust hose and window kit plate.To enables connections to exhaust hose and window kit plate leaves out warm air, insects, mosquitoes out of your relax space.
- ✔【SERVICE GUARANTEE】Your satisfaction is our first priority,we want to make sure that you will receive a supreme quality product.If something went wrong, we will give you a satisfield solution.
- 🔥【Portable Air conditioner hose】Air conditioner hose threads are counterclockwise and 5.9"/6" in diameter. Fits most portable air conditioners
- 👍【Sturdy and Durable】The exhaust hose is made of thickened polypropylene with built-in high quality steel ring for better heat resistance, wear and tear resistance, aging resistance and longer service life.
- 👍【59 Inches】AC hose has good stretching function and flexibility. It can be stretched to 59 inches, which is more convenient for use in large spaces. It can be fully retracted to 12 inches for easy storage.
- 👍【Easy to Install】Fully stretch the ends of the exhaust hose and slowly rotate counterclockwise to a state where it cannot be rotated along the coupler threads.
- 👍【Infinite Connection】 The ends of the two exhaust pipes can be tightly connected for a good seal and no air leakage. Multiple exhaust hoses can be assembled into any length of hose according to actual needs. Please measure and compare your portable A/C coupler before purchasing. (1 Exhaust Hose - No Coupler)
- [Product includes] SIKADEER Portable air conditioner window vent kit includes 4 boards, 5.9 diameter couple, a roll of foam tape10 feet long, and screw attachments. The boards in the seal kit can be freely combined to adjust the length. The using length is between 17 inches and 60 inches, which can meet the requirements of different window heights.
- [Available AC models and Windows] Universal model, Window seal plates kit for portable air conditioner suitable for all brands portable air conditioners with 5.9-inch diameter hoses. It can be installed vertically and horizontally on all sliding windows which can be used in combination according to the size of the window.
- [Excellent design] This AC Vent Kit made of PVC material, it has the advantages of high temperature resistance, not easy to aging, non-toxic and pollution-free. And it’s easy to install, easily to disassemble and can be used repeatedly. Once the installation is complete, it's very solid.
- [Keep the air fresh&Energy saving] Our ac vent kit can be better embedded in the window rails, it can achieve a tightly sealing effect, effectively isolate the hot air, keep your room air cool, and save electricity bills.
- [After-sale service] The kit has the instruction manual to help the Installation. If you have any questions during use, please contact us in time, and we will reply to you within 24 hours*7 days.
- Innovative omnidirectional thread works with both clockwise and counter-clockwise threaded tubes/hoses. THIS DOES NOT CONNECT DIRECTLY TO THE A/C
- Joins two 5 inch tubes or two 6 inch tubes or one 5 inch and one 6 inch tube. This item does NOT connect directly to an air conditioner or a wall.
- 5 inch tube screws to the inner thread. 6 inch tube screws to the outer thread.
- Not compatible with 5.5 inch tubes.
- NOT meant for clothes dryers. 3D printed. Made in USA.
- ❄️【Strengthen sealing】:This window kit keeps your room cool for longer and save electricity charges. It effectively diffuse the hot air out of the window, preventing warm air circulating in your room meanwhile.
- ❄️【Reusable】:This Window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Removed and stored space-saving when not in use.
- ❄️【Easy to install and disassemble】:Our window slide kit plate for portable air conditioner adopted novel design, no additional tools needed, very easy to set up and detach to restore, Besides, the installation video is attached, no worry about installation.
- ❄️【Adjustable lenth】:It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows and can be freely stretched and adjusted in length. Maximum adjustable length:124cm/48.8" .
- ❄️【Package Include】:2x43cm/16.93" Fixing Plate, 1x43cm/16.93" Adjustable Plate,1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor(13cm/5"),1 x 5" Exhaust Hose, 1x 10 FEET Sealing Tape, 3x Screws.Please Check Your Window Size Before Buying..
Our Best Choice: Air Jade Portable Air Conditioner Hose with 5.9″ Diameter, Flexible Counter-clockwise Thread and Extendable Length up to 59″, Air Conditioning Exhaust Vent Replacement Tube
[ad_1] Air Jade Portable Air Conditioner Exhaust Hose, 5.9” Diameter, up to 59” Length
Made of substantial excellent polypropylene, hugely versatile, anti-corrosion and toxic-no cost, strong and environmental friendly
5.9 inch in diameter with counter-clockwise threads
Extendable size from 11” to 59”, simply adjusted for your need
This exhaust hose has a conunter-clockwise twisting route
You should kindly test and make certain the dimensions is appropriate to your transportable air conditioner
In the package:
1 X Portable Air Conditioner Exhaust Hose
