Top 10 Best portable air conditioner for small room Reviews

As the #1 Window Air Conditioner Manufacturer in the United States, GE Appliances is committed to furnishing the correct methods for rooms of any sizing. Our window air conditioners are intended to provide extraordinary comfort and ease while remaining peaceful, and our latest related technology makes these products versatile and easy to use. This 5,050 BTU mechanical window air conditioner cools tiny rooms up to 150 sq. feet. Vitality successful cooling with 2 cooling and 2 admirer speeds deliver flexible and optimum house consolation. Regulate temperature to your needs with the mechanical thermostat. This AC installs simply in a double hung window with bundled EZ Mount window kit and preset chassis. Supplemental options like a removable, washable filter make servicing a breeze.

COOLS Little ROOMS- Provides 5,050 BTU cooling capacity for tiny rooms up to 150 square feet

Optimum Comfort COOL– Electrical power economical cooling with two cooling and two admirer speeds supply versatile and ideal household consolation

Easy Set up- This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window with involved EZ Mount installation package

ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT- Mechanical controls make it straightforward to regulate and take care of your settings

Straightforward TO Clear FILTER- Slide-out filter is uncomplicated to remove and cleanse, holding your device jogging its very best when cleaned just about every 30 times