Top 10 Best portable air conditioner for camping Reviews

Product Description

Kentaly 2023 Newest Portable Upgraded Air Conditioner Fan | Personal Air Cooler



3 Speeds Setting

High, medium, low for your choice, you can adjust the wind speed according to your needs.

Five-In-One

This is a small evaporative air cooler, portable desk fan, mist humidifier, 7-color LED atmosphere light, bedside lamp.

Energy Saving

This evaporative air cooler is not contained ozone refrigerant which more health and energy-saving.

Easy to Carry

This portable air cooler design with portable handle and ultra-light weight which can be easily moved.

USB Charging

Portable air cooler is charged by USB, you can plug in your power bank, laptop, or use with an adapter(not included). Which you can easily take to anywhere you want.

Detachable Absorbent Sponge

Replaceable absorbent sponge is built-in to catch water to prevent atomized water droplets left on table. When the sponge absorbs too much water, you can wring it out and continue using it.

Specification:

Input voltage: DC 5V/2A

Noise level: 50dB-65dB

Water tank capacity: 480ML

Spray Time: 3-6 hours

Cold wind rated power: 3.5-6W

Natural wind rated power: 1.8-4.5W

Product Size: 5.12 x 4.13 x 10.03 inches

Multifunctional

As Air Cooler

Add water and ice cubes, it will blow out moist and cold air to cool you fast down.

As Desk Fan

Without water /ice, or when choosing nature mode, it is just a desktop fan.

As Mist Humidifier

add water, it can produce nanospray to increase the air humidity and moisturize the skin.

As Night Light

7 Soft colors changing night light and a beside lamp which can bring you a good mood, and a warm and romantic atmosphere.

Warm Tips:

1. Keep the personal air conditioner balance when working.

2. It is recommended to fill 3/4 of the water into the tank, not full.

3. This air cooler is for personal use, no coolant, please don’t put it too far away from you.

Package Includes:

1x Portable Air Cooler

1x USB cable

1x Use manual

