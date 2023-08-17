Top 10 Best portable air conditioner car Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This portable air cooler, 4 in 1 functions design can be used as an evaporative air cooler/air humidifier / small desk fan or work as an atmosphere light/night light. With 3 wind speeds design, designed for creating personal space cooling. Portable design, USB cable, small size, you can easily carry it out, very suitable for homes, offices, outdoor picnics, etc.

Natural wind and cold wind/humidifier modes switchable.With visible water tank and touch-type button design, more convenient for you to operate.480ML water tank capacity with visible design, but be attentive to keep the water in the water tank at a normal level before turning on the cold wind function.Air humidification, drop your favourite essential oil into water, the misting air come out to increase the air humidity, purify the air and keeps your skin moisture.The atmosphere light with 7 gradient lighting colors, easy to increase the festive and joyful surrounding feeling, while the bright night light is good for lighting up your room at night.

Specifications:

Input voltage: DC 5V/2A

Wind speed mode: 3 modes (Low/Medium/High)

Natural wind rated power: 1.8-4.5W

Cold wind rated power: 3.5-6W

Atmosphere lamp/night light: 0.3W/0.6W

Noise level: 50dB-65dB

Wind speed: 1.5M/s-3M/s

Wind distance: 1.5m-3m

Wind volume: 70mÂ³/H-140mÂ³/H

Water tank capacity: 480ML

Spray quantity: 40ML/H

