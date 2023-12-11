Top 10 Best portable air conditioner 8000 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Maximum Cool Air Distribution



Portable air conditioners extract warm air from your room which must be removed through the provided hose pipe. The hose can be vented through a window, door, ceiling or wall.

MARNUR Portable Air Conditioner unique hose-style exhaust frees up window space, letting in plenty of light. Simple in directions for immediate air relief.Simply adjust the window slider, put the exhaust hose in place and experience fast, cold, soothing fresh air with one touch on the remote.

Reusable Filter

The reusable and washable filter can prevent hair from getting inside the machine. To extend the product life, we recommend cleaning the filter every two weeks to improve the product performance.

EASY TO USE

Enjoy complete control over all air conditioner settings including temperature target, sleep mode, fan speeds, timer, and dehumidification mode through the simple and intuitive digital control panel, set up through remote.

Water tank overflow Alarm

Water tank alarms are designed to either light an alarm as soon as the water reaches the alarm level in a tank or a vessel.

While protecting the machine, It will also save water by avoiding the tank from OVERFLOW.

Sleep Mode

The “Sleep” mode feature allows you to set a time for the Chilly portable air conditioner to automatically adjust to pleasant sleeping conditions.

A further contributing factor to excellent conditions in your environment is the low noise level which reaches a maximum power of 52dB.

Dehumidifying Mode

This AC unit is capable of quickly and efficiently removing up to 0.8L of moisture from the air per hour.

Auto Cooling Mode

Simply select your desired temperature between 62°F-90°F and Cooling Mode will automatically reach and maintain this temperature, switching between cooling and fan-only mode for optimum cooling efficiency.

Fan Only Mode

Fan only mode is designed for when your room is cool enough, but you wish to circulate the air for a refreshing breeze, perfect for home and office use.

This portable Air Conditioner comes with an easy-to-install window kit to fit slide and hinged windows. Its four wheels and space-saving design make it mobile and unobtrusive, ideal for your living room and bedroom.

Four casters to allow for easy moving without having to lift the unit each time. These can be easily fitted or removed according to preference.

【8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner】: 8000 BTU and 900W rated power cooling power, Airflow is rated at 220 cfm. moisture removal/dehumidifier at 55Pints/days, ac unit operating noise level of only 52 dB. the cold air can cover a room of up to 200+ sq.ft.simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.

【Easy Installation &Hassle-Free Operation】：Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 25-76“), turn the portable unit on, and let your cooling begin! An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.

【Easy To Use】：The easy-to-read control panel and full-featured remote control(batteries included) make the operation of the air conditioner simple to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F

【3-in-1 cool, fan, & dehumidifying】 Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Makes your living space cool, clean and dry.

【Intimate In Every Detail – Premium】The washable filter can make a more comfortable environment for you..The automatic swing function of the air conditioner can effectively cool most of the space around you, making it a must-have item in hot weather.