Top 10 Best portable air conditioner 14000 btu Reviews

Product Description

High Performance

AC Cooling Power: 14000 BTU

Moisture Removal: 2.071L/hour

Air Flow：442.7m3/hour

Auto mode: It will automatically select cooling, or fan only operation depending on what temperature you have selected and the room temperature.

Constant fan:In the case of Cool mode and Dry mode. Turn on the constant fan and reach the set temperature, the fan will continue to run.

Sleep Mode: Studies have shown that body temperature decreases during sleep. If you select Sleep Mode, the temperature will rise twice in the first hour then maintain this temperature for 6 hours before automatically ending the sleep mode. NOTE: This feature is unavailable while using FAN or DRY mode.

Timer: The 24-hour programmable time setting feature allows you to save energy by automatically turning the unit on and off.

Reusable, Washable Filter

To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hair. We recommend you clean the filter every week when operating in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.

Included Accessories

1 Exhaust Hose1 Window Slider Adaptor and 1 Unit Adaptor2 Window Sliders1 Foam Seal1 Foam Seal1 Drain Hose1 Security Bracket and 2 Set of Screws

Multifunction Panel

The multi-function panel allows you to control the mode, fan, and speed of the air conditioner from a distance. Need to adjust the air conditioner? No need to get up do to it!

Note: AC-14 offers two speed settings

BTU

9000

10000

14000

FAN

Two

Three

Two

Weight

47.4 lbs

59.1 lbs

73.2 lbs

Sense of portability

✓

✓

✓

Remote control

✓

✓

✓

Self-Evaporation

✓

✓

✓

Swing

✓

✓

Memory function

✓

Swing Function & Mute: Portable air conditioner can oscillate or remain at your preferred angle. By using the swing function, the room can cool down faster and more evenly. This portable ac unit has a unique silent setting, so you can choose to have the ac unit operate at a lower decibel while in any mode. This is a unique feature of EUHOMY portable air conditioner, providing you with a quiet and comfortable environment. Note: AC-14 offers two speed settings.

Self-Evaporation System: Room air conditioner has a water tank and a self-evaporation system. Self-evaporation is an important feature as it can effectively reduce drainage operation. Note: If the room is too humid, the evaporation rate may be less than the water generation rate. When the water volume exceeds the limit of the water tank, the portable ac will sound an alarm and stop working to remind you to drain it.

Remote Control & Portability: Indoor air conditioner has an easy-to-read LED display so your environment can be cooled and dehumidified according to the set temperature and humidity. Ac unit portable also includes a remote control (including battery) which you can use to switch between cooling, drying, and fan modes. It has a temperature sensor so the ac unit adjust its operating status according to the temperature around the remote control. This means you will feel cool air wherever you are.

Wide Range: At 14000 BTUs per hour (2017 SACC standard is 8600), Euhomy portable air conditioner can provide fast and effective cooling for spaces up to 400-450 square feet, while also providing fan and dehumidification functions for any home, bedroom, living room, apartment office, or any place else. This small ac unit can meet a variety of different needs, creating a relaxed, comfortable environment wherever you need it.

EUHOMY Standing ac unit have UL and CEC certifications, guaranteeing the quality of the product. Our air conditioner portable comes with everything you need, so no additional assembly tools are required. The installation instructions are very simple to follow, ensuring that you can easily and successfully install it. We provide a one-year quality guarantee for stand up air conditioner, so you can buy with confidence.