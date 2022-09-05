Top 10 Best portable air conditioner 14000 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable air conditioner 14000 btu in 2022 Comparison Table
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- value combination: window vent kit includes 4 plates, 1 coupler, and 6 screw accessories & 2 Window Seal. Suitable for LG, whether, Haier, Hisense and other air-conditioning accessories.(Warm Tip: SunDiao Portable Air Conditioning Window Vent Kit is an air conditioner panel for 5.1"/13cm AC hose, so please confirm and measure the hose size before purchasing！！！)
- Adjustable Track Design: SunDiao AC vent kit has a User-friendly rail design, easy to slide the seal plates, and fast lock, very sturdy. Suitable for all portable air conditioners with 5.1"/13cm diameter hoses. Adjustable length range: 17 inches-61 inches.
- Durable Materials: window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Low weight, can be easily attached and removed and stored space-saving when not in use.
- Good Sealing: we are equipped with a sealing strip, which can make up for the gap between the fixed plate and the adjustable plate to achieve a good sealing effect and keep your room always cool.
- Free assembly & applicable windows: our product is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can use a 2-plates combination, 3-plates combination, or 4-plates combination according to the size of the window. Be satisfied with the needs of different window heights.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 51.1 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (50 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 6.7 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- 【5W Lower Consumption】Compared with the 80W air cooler and the 40W fan, this desktop portable air conditioner is surprisingly only 5W, which minimal your electrical use. No need to worry about electricity bills even running a whole day, but can bring unexpected convenience to you. Perfect for upcoming summer heat!
- 【3 Levels Humidify】The humidify feature helps to avoid dryness in hot summer. With a nozzle inside, add water and turn on the humidification mode, this small air cooler will create a cool and moist breeze for you. Equipped with 3 levels humidify adjustment, helps you sleep more comfortably.
- 【7 Colors Night Light】Surprisingly, this portable air cooler can also be used as a night light. Not only has 7 colors of night light adjustable, but also has a night light cycle mode. It's a perfect unit to place on your nightstand by bed and your baby's room, which bring you a breeze, and also convenient for easy baby care. It is a great addition for the desktop fan!
- 【USB Powered & Easy to Connect】This personal air cooler works via USB powered, which supports a variety of power supply ways to power on, such as power banks, computers, car charger, power plug, etc. Whether you are at home, office, patio or coffee shop, it is easy to connect anywhere. Note: A USB cable is included in the package.
- 【Portable Design & Easy to Carry】This small air conditioner is equipped with a leather handle belt, 6x7x7.4 inches compact size, plus the lightweight of only 1.87LBS. It not only can be used in your home but also very suitable for carrying out, camping, etc. Easy to carry, enjoy coolness anytime, anywhere!
Our Best Choice: EUHOMY 14,000 BTU Quiet Portable Air Conditioner Dehumidifier, Portable Ac Unit With Remote Control, Floor Air Conditioner With Window Installation Kit For Room, Office, Dorm, Bedroom, White
Product Description
High Performance
AC Cooling Power: 14000 BTU
Moisture Removal: 2.071L/hour
Air Flow：442.7m3/hour
Auto mode: It will automatically select cooling, or fan only operation depending on what temperature you have selected and the room temperature.
Constant fan:In the case of Cool mode and Dry mode. Turn on the constant fan and reach the set temperature, the fan will continue to run.
Sleep Mode: Studies have shown that body temperature decreases during sleep. If you select Sleep Mode, the temperature will rise twice in the first hour then maintain this temperature for 6 hours before automatically ending the sleep mode. NOTE: This feature is unavailable while using FAN or DRY mode.
Timer: The 24-hour programmable time setting feature allows you to save energy by automatically turning the unit on and off.
Reusable, Washable Filter
To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hair. We recommend you clean the filter every week when operating in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
Included Accessories
1 Exhaust Hose1 Window Slider Adaptor and 1 Unit Adaptor2 Window Sliders1 Foam Seal1 Foam Seal1 Drain Hose1 Security Bracket and 2 Set of Screws
Multifunction Panel
The multi-function panel allows you to control the mode, fan, and speed of the air conditioner from a distance. Need to adjust the air conditioner? No need to get up do to it!
Note: AC-14 offers two speed settings
BTU
9000
10000
14000
FAN
Two
Three
Two
Weight
47.4 lbs
59.1 lbs
73.2 lbs
Sense of portability
✓
✓
✓
Remote control
✓
✓
✓
Self-Evaporation
✓
✓
✓
Swing
✓
✓
Memory function
✓
Swing Function & Mute: Portable air conditioner can oscillate or remain at your preferred angle. By using the swing function, the room can cool down faster and more evenly. This portable ac unit has a unique silent setting, so you can choose to have the ac unit operate at a lower decibel while in any mode. This is a unique feature of EUHOMY portable air conditioner, providing you with a quiet and comfortable environment. Note: AC-14 offers two speed settings.
Self-Evaporation System: Room air conditioner has a water tank and a self-evaporation system. Self-evaporation is an important feature as it can effectively reduce drainage operation. Note: If the room is too humid, the evaporation rate may be less than the water generation rate. When the water volume exceeds the limit of the water tank, the portable ac will sound an alarm and stop working to remind you to drain it.
Remote Control & Portability: Indoor air conditioner has an easy-to-read LED display so your environment can be cooled and dehumidified according to the set temperature and humidity. Ac unit portable also includes a remote control (including battery) which you can use to switch between cooling, drying, and fan modes. It has a temperature sensor so the ac unit adjust its operating status according to the temperature around the remote control. This means you will feel cool air wherever you are.
Wide Range: At 14000 BTUs per hour (2017 SACC standard is 8600), Euhomy portable air conditioner can provide fast and effective cooling for spaces up to 400-450 square feet, while also providing fan and dehumidification functions for any home, bedroom, living room, apartment office, or any place else. This small ac unit can meet a variety of different needs, creating a relaxed, comfortable environment wherever you need it.
EUHOMY Standing ac unit have UL and CEC certifications, guaranteeing the quality of the product. Our air conditioner portable comes with everything you need, so no additional assembly tools are required. The installation instructions are very simple to follow, ensuring that you can easily and successfully install it. We provide a one-year quality guarantee for stand up air conditioner, so you can buy with confidence.