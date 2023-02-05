Top 10 Best portable air conditioner 13500 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable air conditioner 13500 btu in 2023 Comparison Table
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Casters for easy mobility
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- 3 IN 1 COMFORT - The Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner unit has three modes to help your house, apartment, office, or room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool a space up to 250 sq. ft. quickly, circulate air with its 3-speed fan, or reduce humidity utilizing the dehumidifier mode.Controller type:Remote Control.Air Flow efficiency:168.82 CFM
- ENERGY EFFICIENT - The EasyCool window air conditioner is Energy Star certified to help save you money throughout the year. There are also multiple custom settings to help you be even more energy-efficient like Eco mode and an EasyTimer feature to program a schedule that fits your needs.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. The intuitive LED display and remote control (batteries included) allow easy setting of time, temperature, and mode from across the room. The removable and reusable air filter protects your family and living space from dust and pet hairs.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Install easily in your home or apartment's existing window frame (23"-36"x14"). All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Installation instructions are simple and setting it up is a breeze.
- WORLDWIDE LEADER - Midea is the air treatment brand with a motto to help make customers feel at home with each of their products. As a testament to our dedication to quality and our customers, we offer one-year parts and labor warranty on this product.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Easy to use, adjustable.Fit Type: Universal Fit
- Powerful air distribution
- For non-ducted applications only. Scope of delivery ADB, Installation and operating Manual, Installation Material
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Dual hose portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 400 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our portable ac units for rooms automatically fully exhaust all condensate in most environments and features a dehumidifying capacity of 76 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This 12,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-410a refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 52 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- 10, 000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 920W rated power and 10, 000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 300 sq ft! Air flow is rated at 360 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr w/ an operating noise level of only 57 dBa
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The ac unit portable room air conditioner features a simple electric plug-in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier, and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: This stand up air conditioner portable AC unit features push-button control panel w/ led display & comes w/ a remote control so you can easily adjust the mode, time, temperature & fan speed & select the temperature unit (°C / °F)
- FREE STANDING DESIGN: The portable air conditioning unit features a free-standing design w/ modern style, sleek body housing & can be used in any bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. Also has rolling wheels & includes window mount kit
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.Controller type:android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:277 CFM. Amazon Alexa Compatible-No
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
Our Best Choice: Haier WiFi Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier for Large Rooms up to 550 sq ft, 13,500 (9,700 BTU SACC), White
This Haier 3-in-1 Sensible Moveable Air Conditioner cools significant rooms up to 550 square feet. Built-in air conditioning, lover speeds, and dehumidifying capacity supply flexible and optimal dwelling comfort, when the auto-evaporation technology evaporates any water the portable device collects underneath most place problems, eliminating the require to drain excessive water. LED controls with incorporated distant make it effortless to plainly see and take care of your options from anyplace in your area. This moveable AC installs very easily in double hung or sliding windows with no reducing needed and comes with uncomplicated-roll wheels for easy mobility. Added attributes like a washable filter, 24-hour on/off timer, automobile louver, and quick-roll wheels supply simplicity of use and routine maintenance
COOLS Significant ROOMS- Delivers 13,500 BTU (9,700 BTU SACC) cooling capability for substantial rooms up to 550 square ft
Connected PEACE OF Brain- Integration with the SmartHQ app makes it possible for you to watch, program and manage your good air conditioner from anywhere.
3-IN-1 Transportable AIR CONDITIONER- Created-in air conditioning, 3 lover speeds, and dehumidifying capabilities offer adaptable and optimum dwelling comfort
Automobile EVAPORATION Technology- Under most room situations, the AC will evaporate any drinking water the unit collects, so there’s no will need to drain extra water
WINDOW Set up Package- Portable AC installs very easily in double hung or sliding windows with no reducing required