Top 10 Best portable air conditioner 12000 btu Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable air conditioner 12000 btu in 2022 Comparison Table
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability.Controller type:Remote Control
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
- 【3-In-1 FUNCTIONALITY】ZAFRO air conditioner combines three energy-saving functions with COOL, DRY and FUN modes to meet all your refrigeration and ventilation needs. You can not only get the refrigeration effect of portable air conditioner, but also help reduce humidity and act as a purifier. It can release fresh air and collect moisture, providing you with a healthy and comfortable environment.
- 【8,000 BTU COOLING POWER】ZAFRO 8,500 BTU compact air conditioner (13.39 x 11.81 x 27.32 inches) is suitable for any corner and provides stable, fast and effective cooling for rooms up to 250 square feet. Sleep mode allows you to be extra quiet during rest. The portable ac is ideal for dormitories, apartments, campers, offices, living rooms or bedroom.
- 【EFFORTLESS OPERATION】Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-86°F and has 3 modes to choose.
- 【WASHABLE AIR FILTER】The portable ac unit has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect you and your family from dust, pet dander and hair. We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the best performance. Regular cleaning and maintenance will ensure its conditioning efficiency and help prevent air quality problems.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL & MOVE】Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Move the free standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four easy mobility caster wheels. Perfect for single room cooling including bedroom, apartment, college dorm room, garage and more.
- PORTABLE A/C HEATER COMBO UNIT - Our 8,000 BTU SACC/CEC (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) dual compact air conditioner & heater (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 64.5 lbs) will keep you cool & comfortable during the summer, & toasty warm in the winter. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting and heats up to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 54dB on highest setting.Controller type:Remote Control
- HEATS & COOLS MOST ROOMS - This portable heat & AC unit provides steady & fast cooling and heating for rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It’s the perfect air conditioner & heater for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, garages, or living rooms. Filter Type : Washable.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Since it’s easy to move around with handles & castor wheels, just roll it into any room with an accessible double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 4-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 4 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (80 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 12 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- 【420D Waterproof Material】: Window air conditioner covers are made of high quality 420D waterproof oxford cloth, with a silver inner layer, better waterproof effect, washable and durable.
- 【Please Choose the Right Size】: Window AC unit cover size is 25.5W * 20.5D* 18H inches (65*53*46cm), suit for most of standard window ac units 7,000 - 12,000 BTU.
- 【Double Straps Design】: Outdoor window AC protection cover has two adjustable straps with a snap buckle, making the cover not easy being fall due to wind, and easy to put on and take off.
- 【Isolate Cold Air and Dust】: Black window AC cover not only could protect the ac unit from UV, and dust, but also could keep your room warm in winter, prevent dust, rain, and snow enter to indoors.
- 【Please Note】:Please choose our product according to your air conditioner size. In order to long time use, we suggest cleaning it regularly.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Our Best Choice: TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU – Aolis Series – AC Unit with Swing Function, Remote Control, 3-in-1, Fan, and Dehumidifier for Large Rooms, Living Rooms Up To 450 sq ft
[ad_1]
FOR Huge ROOMS: The 12,000 BTU (8,000 BTU 2017 DOE Common) Aolis moveable air conditioners deliver exceptional cooling electric power for spaces up to 450 sq. ft. With a highest airflow of 276 CFM, you can promptly awesome significant, open areas like the dwelling room, attic, or business.
Quicker Installation: The quick-regulate window panel can be mounted in home windows from 9-62 inches. With no instruments demanded, you can have your AC up and operating within 15 minutes of opening the bundle.
SWING Perform: You can use this method to mechanically blow interesting air throughout a 90 diploma location as a substitute of just one way, aiding to neat down a bigger section of the space extra successfully.
3-IN-1 Appliance: Use the potent cooling mode to keep your area amazing in the heat of summertime or use the enthusiast manner to flow into indoors when you just have to have a amazing breeze. The dry mode can be utilised to take away up to 81 pints of h2o per day on excess-humid wet days.
Nominal Upkeep: With a washable air filter, you no more time need to be concerned about purchasing replacement filters. There is also no will need to drain the h2o pan except you are in a tremendous-humid ecosystem as any collected drinking water will instantly evaporate inside of the unit.