Top 10 Best poo pouri toilet spray Reviews

Spray the bowl right before you go, and the all-natural oils in Poo-Pouria traps the scent so it does t escape the bowl. 100-use bottle measurement is 2 ounces. Spray bottle with cap. Two pack.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎7 x 4 x 4 inches 10.55 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎2 lv 4oz

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Date To start with Available‏:‎May 4, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Poo-Pourri

ASIN‏:‎B01F64RTWG

The initial before-you-go toilet spray that stops rest room odors ahead of they ever start out – critically

Scientifically-examined formulation created of essential oils and other natural compounds

Built in the good previous United states

Up to 200 uses in the 4-ounce bottle