Top 10 Best polarized safety Reviews

[ad_1] Pyramex goliath grey polarized lens with black frame features: – comfort and ease-healthy, rubber temples reduce eyewear from slipping – appropriate for the two doing work environments and athletics routines – scratch resistant polycarbonate lens presents 99% UVA/b/C safety technical specs: – bridge: 13.8mm – closest stage among lens: 18mm – closest place amongst temple recommendations: 96.5mm – lens foundation: 8 curve – lens size diagonal: 62.6mm – lens sizing vertical: 37.6mm – lens thickness: 2.3mm – overall length (lens-tip): 163.5mm – overall width (hinge-hinge): 131mm – PD: 68mm – fat: 35gm.

Wrap all-around sunglasses-fashion polarized protection eyeglasses

Convenience-fit rubber temples avoid eyewear from slipping to give utmost effectiveness

Exceeds ANSI/ ISEA Z87.1-2010 High Influence Requirements

Lenses provide 99% security against unsafe UV rays

Polarized lenses help stop glare which can distort the real coloration of an object

