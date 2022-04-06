Top 10 Best polar wind portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best polar wind portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
- Personal Air Cooler: Enjoy cool air anywhere with this air cooler that helps turn hot, dry air into cold, refreshing air
- Quiet and Lightweight: The whisper quiet fan plus soothing night light make this air cooler perfect to use overnight for a comfortable sleep
- Efficient Cooling: Hydro Chill Technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly; The multi directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- Easy to Use: It's simple to set up and use, just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy
- Cool Air Wherever You Need It: The sleek, compact design fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table wherever you need it; Use it in your home or work office, garage, RV camper, dorm room; It’s even convenient for travel
- ✅【EASY-COOL】- Compact 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Unit, Delivers Fast, Cooling for Spaces Up to 200 Sq.Ft in Home, Bedroom, dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms or living rooms. When the room is cool, switch to the first speed level,this air conditioner will become quiet(Noise ≤55dB), then maintain the temperature while you are sleeping.
- ✅【3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- It has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification and fan. Air conditioner cools your room; 2-speed fan satisfies your needs. With 19.2L/day dehumidifying capacity.Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry.And it needs 110V-120V power supply.
- ✅【EASY-TO-USE】- LED display and simple selections panel,full-featured remote, 24-hr timer, plus a quiet ＜55dB output on Low speed mode for disturbance-free nights. Four castors wheels make it easy to move from place to place, You can place it on bedroom, study and living room, kitchen, small office, RV, party etc..
- ✅【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Your purchase includes: Portable Air Conditioner, Window Mount Kit, Manual, Full-featured remote. Move your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 59" hose and adjustable window brackets (the standard configuration is 37in-50.2in. If you need shorter or longer size, please contact us), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! No extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- ✅【Perfect After Service】- All of Shinco Portable Air Conditioner Units are covered with 30-Days Money Back, 1 Year Warranty and lifetime expert tech support. If you have any problems, please contact our team to get help.we will reply to you within 24 hours and help you solve the problems.
- PORTABLE A/C HEATER COMBO UNIT - Our 8,000 BTU SACC/CEC (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) dual compact air conditioner & heater (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 64.5 lbs) will keep you cool & comfortable during the summer, & toasty warm in the winter. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting and heats up to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 54dB on highest setting.
- HEATS & COOLS MOST ROOMS - This portable heat & AC unit provides steady & fast cooling and heating for rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It’s the perfect air conditioner & heater for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, garages, or living rooms. Filter Type : Washable.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Since it’s easy to move around with handles & castor wheels, just roll it into any room with an accessible double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 4-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 4 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (80 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 12 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- ❆Personal Space Cooler❆ - This Portable Cooler is designed to create a personal temperature environment, combine fans, air circulators, evaporative coolers and atomized humidifiers to help you get a cool and fresh summer. Keeps your skin moisture and purify for better air.
- ❆New Upgraded Version❆ - This air cooler has upgraded the powerful & quiet motor to reduce noise to 45 dB, adopted evaporative misting technology to achieve low energy consumption. 3 wind speeds opintions ,the maximal fan rotating speed arrives to 3m/s,manual up-down to adjust blowing direction in 80 degree, creat your own personal cooling zone.
- ❆Quick Cooling & Timer Function❆ - This air cooler could make the tempeture drop 3-5℃ quickly after you add the ice cubes into the water. Please make the unit around your side within 30-5cm.The mini air conditioner is designed with timing function which you can switch between 2hrs and 4hrs timer as you needed. It will auto turn off to avoid catching a cold in a cooling deep night.
- ❆Upgraded Large Water Tank❆ - Full fill 400ml water&ice cube into the tank can work 3-5 hours, when it almost dry, will remind Water Shortage Indicator and automatically shut down. Atomization air can also increase the humidity in the air. This air cooler is easy-fill water and easy the clean the tank by removal button.
- ❆Portable & Quiet Design❆ - With MINI size and handle design, it sits conveniently on any desk and easy to carry it out. The air cooler fan perfects stand alone on your office desk, dining table, beside sofa, in your dorm room, next to your lovely pets, or anywhere you’ d like to be a little bit cooler. It’ s lightweight & even convenient for travel!
- 4-IN-1 Design: The QVCQ portable air conditioner fan with the double-fan and the sprayer, provides 3 wind modes--desk fan, cold air-conditioner, and humidifier, which brings different cooling enjoyment for your summer.Also, the built-in night light on the air cooler is for your choice when you are asleep at night.
- Automatic Protection & Energy Saving: The mini evaporative cooler will automatically shut down after about 8 hours of continuous working. With low consumption (2.5W/m - 9W/m), you could spend the least money enjoying the coolness and also live a low-carbon life.
- Easy Operation & Adjustable LED Night Light: This misting fan with the touch design makes it easier for you to control. Built-in 7-color night light and adjustable brightness LED light, you can long-press the light button to adjust the brightness of the LED light as needed. You can also choose the 7-color gradient night light. Any of them can be used as your small soft night light to take care of you or your family warmly when you fall asleep or wake up at night.
- Large Water Tank & Removable Dust net: This Air cooling fan with a large 400ml sealed large water tank and washable water storage sponge, do not have to worry about insufficient water & misting water leakage at your every use. You could clean the sponge after finishing the use of the ac fan for the next use. The removable dust net on the back could meet your needs to carry on the daily clean for this personal air conditioner, to bring you the most fresh air.
- Package Content & Easy and Convenient Handle: 1 mini air conditioner fan, 1 Type C USB, 1 Instruction Manual. With a type C cable and portable carry handle, it can be used in various power supply and you could take it anywhere for your home use, office, camping and so on. If you encounter any issues when you use our product, please feel free to contact us.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 6,000 BTU DOE (10,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- 10,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 5,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Filter Type: 2 in 1 silver-ion coated washable pre-filter and carbon filter
- Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments
- Cool, Dehumidify, and fan modes; equipped with Activated Carbon & SilverShield Filter
- Digital and remote control; 2 fan speeds
- Air Flow (at high speed): 350m3/h / 206 CFM
Our Best Choice: Personal Air Conditioner,TCFTT Mini Air Conditioner,Portable Small ac Unit with 3 Speeds 7 Colors Night Light,Desktop Air Humidifier With Quiet Evaporative Air Cooler for Bedroom,Car,Camping,Office,Dorm
Solution Description
Get pleasure from A Interesting&Cozy Summer time : Top-quality to other private air conditioner which have the identical massive supporter, our mini air conditioner is tailored a quiet motor, only emits 30-50 decibels of seem when it is operating , it can lessen the sound to a terrific extent. There is also our display screen mild can be manually turned off, the 4 buttons are created in terrific element over the instruction guide for relieve of use.This is an great personalized air conditioner to amazing your bed room to delight in a Silent&Amazing satisfied time.
3 Wind Pace Configurations & Mist Sprayer Functionality:Our own air conditioner adopts square air outlet and adjustable 30/60 degree wind direction,the air conditioners has wider cooling array.The air cooler features with 3 wind modes(Very low/Med/Large).You can insert h2o or small ice cubes in the h2o tank.If you fill up the h2o tank ,this individual mini air conditioner can be employed continuously for 4 to 7 several hours.It can just take you absent from the sizzling summertime,get pleasure from your cooling summer time.
Transportable Tiny ac unit for Car or truck & Space:The cooling spot is 45 square feet in front of the transportable tiny ac unit.Roughly the dimension of a desk, couch or bed.The temperature produced by the mini ac device can be managed at 21.5°C as a result of a number of temperature checks.
✅SIMPLE & Fast TO INSTALL： Your order consists of: Particular Mini Air Conditioner,Type-C charging cable, Instruction Manual.Set up in accordance to the guidelines, if you require to spray humidification and cooling, you can insert h2o to the tank, and if you want to be cooler, you can increase ice cubes to the drinking water.Switch the mini ac device on and let your cooling get started! No added resources are desired for assembly. Installation directions are very simple and can be carried out by any one.
✅Perfect Immediately after Assistance:All of Our Private Mini Air Conditioner Units are unquestionably integrated right after-revenue issue solving support and 30-day merchandise refund service.If you have any issues, make sure you speak to our workforce for assistance. We will reply you inside of 24 several hours and enable you clear up the problems speedily.