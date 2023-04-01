Top 10 Best point of use water heater Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated point of use water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- This product is recommended for use with a single sink only. Do not use with a shower or multiple fixtures.
- This unit operates at 220 volts and one should not use a plug while installing. This product is hard wired
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- The 220V ECO 11kW unit is ideal for 1 simultaneous points of use in US Southern Regions where the incoming water temperature is above 70°F. In colder regions, it is suitable for a sink at 1. 3 GPM.
- German-designed with high quality stainless steel water channel and heating chamber.
- SMART Technology: Easy management and simple adjustments on a LCD Panel allows you to program the exact desired water temperature thereby optimizing electricity consumption.
- Requires (1) 60 Amp breaker and must be installed by a professional plumber or electrician to ensure safety and quality.
- Marey’s ECO line can maintain 98% efficiency level throughout their lifetime.
- Set the knob on the front cover and enjoy water temperatures between 86DegreeF (30DegreeC) and 125DegreeF (52DegreeC)
- The three years parts warranty is unique in the industry
- Due to its small dimensions and attractive housing the DHC-E can be left unconcealed in many applications
Our Best Choice: thermomate Mini Tank Electric Water Heater ES150 1.3 Gallons Point of Use Water Heater for Instant Hot Water Under Kitchen Sink 120V 1440W
Product Description
Live Smart, Better Life!
thermomate delivers a comprehensive product line of water heater, including i.e. mini tank electric water heater, tankless electric water and gas water heater. Our mission is to produce and distribute quality green energy products that are efficient and economical for consumers. We are very passionate about helping the beautiful world we live in, and we always ensure that our products can enjoyed by all.
Thermomate Electric Water Heater
Live Smart, Better Life
Available in 4 compact sizes, Thermomate mini tank water heater ES150/ES250/ES400/ES700 are specially designed for providing instant hot water at sink, counter or anywhere you need it for small amount of hot water use. It can be wall mounted under/over sinks with its included bracket, or just sitting on the floor (both must be in vertical position), featuring a simple 120VAc plug-in connection (ES700 must be hardwired), no special wiring required.
Under sink water heater for kitchen
Bathroom
Garage & Basement
Office & Bar
Hospital
Salon
Instant Hot Water
Enjoy instant hot water at your sink or counter whenever you need it. No longer need to wait for hot water, saving time and waters
Premium Quality & Durable
Glass-lined tank, stainless heating elements, quality plastic shell ensuring long service life
Wide Range of Applications
Ideal under sink instant hot water heater for kitchen, bathroom, salon, bar, garage, basement, RVs, camper, boats, office
No More Wait for Hot Water
No long wait for hot water from your main water heater or even endure cold water. Just install our mini tank water heater at your sink in kitchen, bathroom or anywhere you need hot water yet far away from your central water heater.
It will provide you immediate hot water for hand washing, dish washes, rinse or cooking with thermal efficiency up to 99%, cut standby losses, save water, time and money.
Ideal under sink water heater for kitchen, bathroom, salon, bar, garage, basement, RVs, camper, boats, office, It works great as an independent hot water source, a supplement to your existing water heater, or inline as buffer with your tankless water heater.
Capacity
1.3 Gallons
2.5 Gallons
4 Gallons
6.5 Gallons
Max. Water Pressure
150 psi
150 psi
150 psi
150 psi
Temperature Range
50-149°F
50-149°F
50-149°F
50-149°F
Electrical Requirements (Amp/Volts)
12A / 120V
12A / 120V
12A / 120V
12A / 120V
Dimensions
11.42 W x 11.42 H x 9.65 D
12.95 W x 12.95 H x 11.5 D
14.5 W x 14.5 H x 12.9 D
17.7 W x 17.7 H x 14.6 D
Weight
11 lbs
15.4 lbs
19.8 lbs
26.5 lbs
Water Fittings
1/2″ Male NPT
1/2″ Male NPT
1/2″ Male NPT
1/2″ Male NPT
Relief Valve
✓
✓
✓
✓
Wire Type
Plug-In
Plug-In
Plug-In
Hard Wired
No More Wait for Hot Water – Point of use 1.3 gallons mini tank water heater provides instant hot water where you need it with fast recovery, reducing standby loss. Thermal efficiency up to 99%
Easy Installations – Dimensions 11.42″ x 11.42″ x 9.65″ compact design, can be wall or floor mounted under sink / counter, plug into a standard 120V outlet, no special wiring required. Nominal current 12amps
Adjustable Temperature – Thermostat with 3 temperature level settings, range from 77°F to 140°F with high temperature limit protection, also a freeze mode to prevent tank from freezing
Premium Quality & Durable – Glass-lined tank for great insulation, temperature and pressure relief valve included, UL listed, ensuring a long service life
Specifications and Warranty – Dimensions: 11.42″H x 11.42″W x 9.65″D; Weight: 11 lbs; Water connections: 1/2″ NPT, Electrical requirements: 1.44 kW at 120 volts, plug-in connection with 2 feet power cord; Max water pressure: 150PSI; Nominal current: 12A. 3-year Limited Warranty for the tank, 1-year warranty for parts and 24hours customer service