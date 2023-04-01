Top 10 Best point of use water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Live Smart, Better Life!

thermomate delivers a comprehensive product line of water heater, including i.e. mini tank electric water heater, tankless electric water and gas water heater. Our mission is to produce and distribute quality green energy products that are efficient and economical for consumers. We are very passionate about helping the beautiful world we live in, and we always ensure that our products can enjoyed by all.

Thermomate Electric Water Heater



Live Smart, Better Life

Available in 4 compact sizes, Thermomate mini tank water heater ES150/ES250/ES400/ES700 are specially designed for providing instant hot water at sink, counter or anywhere you need it for small amount of hot water use. It can be wall mounted under/over sinks with its included bracket, or just sitting on the floor (both must be in vertical position), featuring a simple 120VAc plug-in connection (ES700 must be hardwired), no special wiring required.

Under sink water heater for kitchen

Bathroom

Garage & Basement

Office & Bar

Hospital

Salon

Instant Hot Water

Enjoy instant hot water at your sink or counter whenever you need it. No longer need to wait for hot water, saving time and waters

Premium Quality & Durable

Glass-lined tank, stainless heating elements, quality plastic shell ensuring long service life

Wide Range of Applications

Ideal under sink instant hot water heater for kitchen, bathroom, salon, bar, garage, basement, RVs, camper, boats, office

No More Wait for Hot Water



No long wait for hot water from your main water heater or even endure cold water. Just install our mini tank water heater at your sink in kitchen, bathroom or anywhere you need hot water yet far away from your central water heater.

It will provide you immediate hot water for hand washing, dish washes, rinse or cooking with thermal efficiency up to 99%, cut standby losses, save water, time and money.

Ideal under sink water heater for kitchen, bathroom, salon, bar, garage, basement, RVs, camper, boats, office, It works great as an independent hot water source, a supplement to your existing water heater, or inline as buffer with your tankless water heater.

Capacity

1.3 Gallons

2.5 Gallons

4 Gallons

6.5 Gallons

Max. Water Pressure

150 psi

150 psi

150 psi

150 psi

Temperature Range

50-149°F

50-149°F

50-149°F

50-149°F

Electrical Requirements (Amp/Volts)

12A / 120V

12A / 120V

12A / 120V

12A / 120V

Dimensions

11.42 W x 11.42 H x 9.65 D

12.95 W x 12.95 H x 11.5 D

14.5 W x 14.5 H x 12.9 D

17.7 W x 17.7 H x 14.6 D

Weight

11 lbs

15.4 lbs

19.8 lbs

26.5 lbs

Water Fittings

1/2″ Male NPT

1/2″ Male NPT

1/2″ Male NPT

1/2″ Male NPT

Relief Valve

✓

✓

✓

✓

Wire Type

Plug-In

Plug-In

Plug-In

Hard Wired

No More Wait for Hot Water – Point of use 1.3 gallons mini tank water heater provides instant hot water where you need it with fast recovery, reducing standby loss. Thermal efficiency up to 99%

Easy Installations – Dimensions 11.42″ x 11.42″ x 9.65″ compact design, can be wall or floor mounted under sink / counter, plug into a standard 120V outlet, no special wiring required. Nominal current 12amps

Adjustable Temperature – Thermostat with 3 temperature level settings, range from 77°F to 140°F with high temperature limit protection, also a freeze mode to prevent tank from freezing

Premium Quality & Durable – Glass-lined tank for great insulation, temperature and pressure relief valve included, UL listed, ensuring a long service life

Specifications and Warranty – Dimensions: 11.42″H x 11.42″W x 9.65″D; Weight: 11 lbs; Water connections: 1/2″ NPT, Electrical requirements: 1.44 kW at 120 volts, plug-in connection with 2 feet power cord; Max water pressure: 150PSI; Nominal current: 12A. 3-year Limited Warranty for the tank, 1-year warranty for parts and 24hours customer service