Top 10 Best pocket for pool table Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 6pcs Billiard Pockets,Pool Desk Pockets Net Pocket,Pool Desk Billiard Pockets,Hefty Responsibility Billiard Desk Net Shield Fall Bag Nets Billiard Ball Storage PocketCapabilities:1. Established of 6 strong plastics world-wide-web pockets.2. Made of plastics, straightforward clear and appears basic.3. Can be hanging less than the desktop.4. Match for house, billiard parlor and so on.5. A good accent for snooker and billiard.

Specifications:

Content: Plastics

Coloration: Black

Peak(Approx.): 1, 2, 3

1: 16cm/6.30inch

2: 20cm/7.87inch

3:24cm/9.45inch

Types: 1(E3618), 2(E3617), 3(E3619)

Age Degree: Higher than 14 Years Previous

Package deal Bundled:

6 pcsBilliard Pockets

Observe:

1. Due to the gentle and screen variation, the item’s colour may be a little distinct from the pics.

2. Be sure to allow for .5-2 cm differences thanks to handbook measurement.

What You Get — 6 x Pockets , have 3 sizing for decision

Substance — Designed of High-quality Plastics, durable and natural environment welcoming

Quick to Set up — Pack of 6 Billiard Pockets, each and every pocket has with Pre Drilled Holes for straightforward installation and more powerful soon after installation

Features — A good accent for snooker and billiard.

Suit for — In shape most Typical Size Billiard Tables, for more aspects about measurement, you should refer to the pictures to see if they suit your pool desk.