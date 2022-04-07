Top 10 Best plastic safety eyes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] 1028 Parts Plastic Protection Eyes Set, Blended Colours and Size Speciaction: Content: Plastic Shades: Black / Environmentally friendly/ Blue/ Brown/ Pink/ Pink/ Gold Assorted Sizing: Craft eye diameter: 6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 12mm, 15mm Animal nose diameter: 10*11mm, 10*12mm Washer measurement:10mm-15mm Box dimension: Approx 20.4cm x 13.5cm x 2.2cm Usage: appropriate for hand-manufactured doll, puppet and plush animal toys craft, sewing jobs, plush puppets, teddy bears, monsters and other creations and and so on. Package deal Consists of: *298 x Plastic eyes (size/ amount showed on the photograph) *316 x Plastic noses (sizing/ amount showed on the image) *414 x Washers (measurement/ amount confirmed on the picture) *1 x plastic storage box *1 x Packing record Note: Not for little ones underneath 3 several years outdated Small and must not be applied by small children on your own, adult supervision is demanded and grownup aid may possibly be necessary.

Multi dimension, satisfy your diverse wants: 6 distinct sizes of plastic eyes 6mm-15mm,2 various dimension of basic safety noses 10*11mm and 10*12mm 3 various dimensions of washers 10-15mm

Material: designed of good quality plastic,stable and sturdy,great suited for many of craft initiatives,occur with a bundle label,you can conveniently find the corresponding washers and doll eyes for use

Widely Use: acceptable for hand-created doll,puppet and plush animal toys craft,sewing jobs,plush puppets,teddy bears,monsters and other creations and and many others.

Recognize: compact sections,not for children beneath 3 several years outdated