Top 10 Best plastic safety eyes Reviews

Top 10 Best plastic safety eyes in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【Valuable Package】 Plastic black safety eyes include 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, 40 each size. Craft doll noses include 20pcs 11mm. Each safety eye and nose comes with a washer. You will receive 520 pieces in total. Different sizes will meet your different needs.
- 【Premium Material】 Safety eyes and noses for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, well-polished, smooth and durable.
- 【Easy to Use】 Pass crochet toy eyes and noses through where you want to place them, and then use a washer to fix them which can prevent eyes and noses from falling off.
- 【Perfect for Amigurumi】 This crochet kit is suitable for puppet dolls, teddy bears, stuffed animals, handmade projects. Safety eyes and noses are easy to use and can exercise your DIY ability.
- 【Application】 These stuffed animal eyes and noses are very small. Children under the age of eight need to be supervised by an adult to use.
- [Package Include] - Black safety triangle noses include 15pcs 8mm*6.5mm, 8pcs 11mm*10mm, 5pcs 13mm*10mm; black animal noses include 8pcs 12mm*9mm, 5pcs 15mm*12mm; black safety eyes include 30pcs 14mm, 12mm, 10mm, 8mm, 6mm, 5mm; black oval safety eyes include 10pcs 9mm*12mm
- [Premium material] - These amigurumi eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, not easy to bend. It’s well-polished, glossy and smooth
- [Perfect for crafts] - The teddy bear eyes and noses are suitable for all kinds of crafts, such as dolls, teddy bears, dogs, etc
- [Convenience] - The plastic dog noses and eyes are assorted by size, and the display box is very easy to carry. Also the free awl is a good tool, you can use it on your different projects
- [Please note] - These stuffed animal eyes set are very small and suitable for ages over 8 years old. Please be accompanied by parents when children use it to avoid accidental ingestion.
- Great Cost Performance: These threaded eye kits include 100 eyes of 6mm, 50 eyes of 8mm, 50 eyes of 10mm, 50 eyes of 12mm and 250 back washers, totally 500 pieces. You can use different models of eyes to make different DIY crafts, they will bring you a good making experience.
- Great Gloss: Dolls made with these threaded eyes look very bright, because our safety eyes are made through a fine polishing process. Eyes are the windows of the soul. A shining eye can make your crafts vivid and emotional.
- Smooth Surface: The surface of these safety eyes for crochet are very smooth, you don't need to worry about its quality, each of our crafts are fine production. Every crochet eye can reflect light. These eyes are great tools for DIY enthusiasts and amateurs.
- Equipped with Back Washers: There are enough back washers in the suit to prevent the safety eyes from falling off. They are easy to use, you just need to turn them upside through the cloth and then fix it tight to the safety eyes.
- Wide Application: Plastic safety eyes are very suitable for hand-made dolls, amigurumi projects and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, bears, etc.
- Plastic Safety Eyes Kit: Safety eyes for amigurumi contains: 392pcs safety doll eyes (172pcs 6-20mm black safety eyes +150pcs 10-12mm colorful safety eyes +70pcs safety nose )with 392pcs washers. Multiple colors & size for your choice. Meet all your needs for safety eyes!
- With Washer: This animal eyes comes with 142pcs washers. The washers are very strong, can prevents craft doll eyes from falling out. Just choose the right washer, add to your crochet animals eyes.
- Special Gifts: The crafts eyes are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi toys, plush animals, creatures etc. They can as Christmas, Halloween, birthday gift for kids or friends! These toys eyes are great gifts for DIY enthusiasts and amateurs.
- High Gloss: Dolls safety eyes are made of high quality material, safe, smooth and bright . Not easy to break. Every crochet eye can reflect light. Enjoy this wonderful DIY process with your children, friends and family.
- Nice Choice: You will receive a plastic storage box which you'll know what each safety eyes for crochet is where to get it in the box. And make it easy to store and carry doll eyes.
- Assorted Sizes-5 different sizes of plastic eyes ranging from 8 to 14mm(0.31-0.55inch) ART SUPPLIES, and 2 different sizes for safety nose 10*11mm(0.39*0.43inch) and 10*13mm(0.39*0.51inch), meet your different needs
- Massive Quantity- 285 pieces stuffed animal eyes/ART SUPPLIES and noses and 285 pieces washers in one pack, enough for your replacement and spare, a great tool for DIY lovers and amateurs
- With Washer-Comes with sufficient nose and eye washer, which can prevent safety noses and eyes from falling out, also comes in a section box with buckle, which can well organize your backs and plastic eyes and ART SUPPLIES
- Material-These kit of safety eyes are made of high-quality plastic, and well polished, solid and durable ART SUPPLIES
- Widely Used-Safety eyes and noses are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, ATR SUPPLIES etc.
- Safety Eye with Washer: Buylorco 600pcs safety eyes and noses set is different from other doll making parts. Compared with button eye, it's no need to sewing and stronger than back-adhesive googly wiggle eyes. It only needs to screw the nut into the washer to be firmly fixed safety eye.
- Assorted Sizes: The size range of the safety eye is 6 to 14mm; Safety nose's size: 11mm, 12mm, 13mm. Screw length: 10~12mm
- Multiple Colors: Safety eyes and nose made of high-quality plastic have a polished surface and many colors, like black, red, blue, golden, Green, Pink, its very funny.
- Everything in Order: All of them are stored in a section box. Whenever, everything looks great and tidy.
- Our safety eye and nose set contains a variety of colors and sizes, which are enough for you to replace and spare. As a crafts and DIY lovers, are you sure you don't come to give it a try?
- ✻Size: 5 different sizes, 6 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm, 10 mm and 12 mm (each size for 20 pieces)
- ✻Material: These safety eyes is made of polyethylene(PVC)
- ✻Quantity: 100 Pieces plastic safety eyes and 100 pieces washers
- ✻Application: Suitable for DIY lovers and many kinds of puppets, like doll, teddy bear, plush animals
- ✻Useful: You buy our black safety eyes, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
- ✌ Nice Assortment of Sizes: This 150Pcs 6-12mm plastic safety eyes with 150Pcs washers, enough for your spare and replacement, can meet your different crochet amigirumis projects or DIY stuffed toys needs
- ✌ Easy to Use: Black safety eyes are with threads and eye washers, put plastic safety eyes pass through plastic washers, then they can be tightly bonded to these washers which can prevent the eyes out of the dolls.
- ✌ Good Quality: Safety eyes for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, rugged after installation and perfect for making stuffed animals with. Looking forward to using these eyes in your crafting projects.
- ✌ Application: Inspire your creativity, safety eyes are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, dog, stuffed animals, etc.
- ✌ Please note: These stuffed animal eyes are very small, not for children under 5 years old. Or you can teach them how to use it and accompany them to play it, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
- 【High Quality Material】 These DIY eyes are made of quality plastic, lightweight, good workmanship and durable.
- 【Size】5 different size(1 box) include 6mm/8mm /9mm/10mm/12mm, With washers, Comes with a box, convenient to store and carry.Different sizes meet your different needs.
- 【Quantity】100PCS plastic eyes(1 box) include 6mm:20PCS /8mm:20PCS /9mm:20PCS /10mm:20PCS/12mm:20PCS, and 100pcs corresponding washer. Different sizes meet your needs.
- 【Wide Application】 The eyes are great for hand making, suitable for many kinds of puppets. Suitable for DIY lovers
- 【 NOTE 】These washers are very sturdy, be sure that you have it located exactly where you want it in your project before proceeding; small parts, not for women/men under 14 years old.
- ❀Various Sizes: Package includes 120 pieces small black safety eyes and 120 pieces washers, totally 240 pieces. Eyes size range from 6mm to 14mm(0.23-0.55inch), 24pcs per size. Small size includes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm. It can meet your different needs.
- ❀Massive Quantity: 120 pieces stuffed animal eyes 120 pieces washers in one pack, enough for your replacement and spare, a great tool for DIY lovers.
- ❀Easy to Use: These safety eyes are with threads and eye washers, put plastic safety eyes pass through plastic washers, then they can be tightly bonded to these washers which can prevent eyes from falling off.
- ❀Premium Material: These solid amigurumi eyes are made of high quality plastic, well-polished, glossy and smooth. Very durable, not easy to be damaged.
- ❀Widely Used: Suitable for all kinds of dolls, such as teddy bears, dogs, stuffed animals, crochet projects, amigurumi category dolls and various plush puppets.
Our Best Choice: ASTARON 1028 Pcs Plastic Safety Eyes and Noses Kit with Washers for Doll Plush Animal Craft Making,Assorted Size
[ad_1] 1028 Parts Plastic Protection Eyes Set, Blended Colours and Size Speciaction: Content: Plastic Shades: Black / Environmentally friendly/ Blue/ Brown/ Pink/ Pink/ Gold Assorted Sizing: Craft eye diameter: 6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 12mm, 15mm Animal nose diameter: 10*11mm, 10*12mm Washer measurement:10mm-15mm Box dimension: Approx 20.4cm x 13.5cm x 2.2cm Usage: appropriate for hand-manufactured doll, puppet and plush animal toys craft, sewing jobs, plush puppets, teddy bears, monsters and other creations and and so on. Package deal Consists of: *298 x Plastic eyes (size/ amount showed on the photograph) *316 x Plastic noses (sizing/ amount showed on the image) *414 x Washers (measurement/ amount confirmed on the picture) *1 x plastic storage box *1 x Packing record Note: Not for little ones underneath 3 several years outdated Small and must not be applied by small children on your own, adult supervision is demanded and grownup aid may possibly be necessary.
Multi dimension, satisfy your diverse wants: 6 distinct sizes of plastic eyes 6mm-15mm,2 various dimension of basic safety noses 10*11mm and 10*12mm 3 various dimensions of washers 10-15mm
Material: designed of good quality plastic,stable and sturdy,great suited for many of craft initiatives,occur with a bundle label,you can conveniently find the corresponding washers and doll eyes for use
Widely Use: acceptable for hand-created doll,puppet and plush animal toys craft,sewing jobs,plush puppets,teddy bears,monsters and other creations and and many others.
Recognize: compact sections,not for children beneath 3 several years outdated