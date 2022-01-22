Top 10 Best plastic safety eyes 6mm Reviews

plastic safety eyes 6mm – Are you searching for top 10 good plastic safety eyes 6mm on the market in 2022? Our team had scanned more than 91,569 customer satisfaction about top 10 best plastic safety eyes 6mm in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
plastic safety eyes 6mm
- Premium Material:These animal safety eyes are made of high quality plastic, not easy to bend. It’s well-polished, glossy and smooth
- Size:6mm/0.24 inch; Quantity: 150pcs/75 pairs safety eyes;Comes with 150pcs/75 pairs washers
- Easy to Use: Just choose the right washer and place it where you want it. The washer is very strong and prevents plastic eyes from falling out
- Ideal for Sewing Crafting and making bears, dolls, puppets, plush animals and crochet critters
- Ideal for many craft, card making and scrapbooking projects, can also be used in jewellery making versatile and easy to use
- Adding plastic eyes to dolls, puppets and amigurumi really brings the project to life
- The black eyes have a glossy finish that give them an unmistakable shine. High-quality plastic eyes are well cut and smooth around the edges.
- Washers very securely attach to the eyes and are extremely difficult to remove once affixed.
- Diametre(Approx): 6 Mm
- Includes: 100pc with back pad
- 【Valuable Package】 Plastic black safety eyes include 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, 40 each size. Craft doll noses include 20pcs 11mm. Each safety eye and nose comes with a washer. You will receive 520 pieces in total. Different sizes will meet your different needs.
- 【Premium Material】 Safety eyes and noses for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, well-polished, smooth and durable.
- 【Easy to Use】 Pass crochet toy eyes and noses through where you want to place them, and then use a washer to fix them which can prevent eyes and noses from falling off.
- 【Perfect for Amigurumi】 This crochet kit is suitable for puppet dolls, teddy bears, stuffed animals, handmade projects. Safety eyes and noses are easy to use and can exercise your DIY ability.
- 【Application】 These stuffed animal eyes and noses are very small. Children under the age of eight need to be supervised by an adult to use.
- ✌ Nice Assortment of Sizes: This 150Pcs 6-12mm plastic safety eyes with 150Pcs washers, enough for your spare and replacement, can meet your different crochet amigirumis projects or DIY stuffed toys needs
- ✌ Easy to Use: Black safety eyes are with threads and eye washers, put plastic safety eyes pass through plastic washers, then they can be tightly bonded to these washers which can prevent the eyes out of the dolls.
- ✌ Good Quality: Safety eyes for amigurumi are made of high quality plastic, rugged after installation and perfect for making stuffed animals with. Looking forward to using these eyes in your crafting projects.
- ✌ Application: Inspire your creativity, safety eyes are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, teddy bears, dog, stuffed animals, etc.
- ✌ Please note: These stuffed animal eyes are very small, not for children under 5 years old. Or you can teach them how to use it and accompany them to play it, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
- ✻Size: 5 different sizes, 6 mm, 8 mm, 9 mm, 10 mm and 12 mm (each size for 20 pieces)
- ✻Material: These safety eyes is made of polyethylene(PVC)
- ✻Quantity: 100 Pieces plastic safety eyes and 100 pieces washers
- ✻Application: Suitable for DIY lovers and many kinds of puppets, like doll, teddy bear, plush animals
- ✻Useful: You buy our black safety eyes, can enjoy yourselves or for your friends and children
- High Cost Performance: These safety eyes kit contains 120 6mm eyes and 120 washers, in a quantity total of 240 pieces. You can choose the size of eyes you need to make different DIY crafts, which will bring you a good enough making experience.
- High Glossiness: The eyes of these dolls made with these crochet eyes look very bright, because our safety eyes bulk are made through a fine polishing process. Eyes are the windows of the heart. A shining eye can make your work vivid and emotional.
- Smooth Surface: The surface of these safety eyes for crochet is smooth, you don’t have to worry about its quality, each process ensures fine production. Every eye can reflect light. These eyes are great tools for DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists.
- Equipped with Washer: The package is equipped with enough crochet backs to prevent eye peeling. They are easy to use, you just need to put your eyes through the fabric, and then use the washer to fix it.
- Widely Used: Safety eyes for doll making supplies are very suitable for hand-made doll and amigurumi project and toy craft making, perfect for all kinds of stuffed creatures, like plush puppets, bears, etc.
- 【High quality plastic】：made of high-quality plastic, and well polished, make your dolls look more vivid
- 【suitable for hand-made doll】：They can as birthday gift for kids or friends! These toys eyes are great gifts for DIY enthusiasts and amateurs.
- 【Package Includes】：100pcs black plastic safety eyes，with 100pcs washers.prevents plastic eyes from falling out
- 【size】：diameter：0.23in/6mm，length：0.35in/9mm
- 【fast delivery and money-back guarantee】： if the product you received is broken or dissatisfied please feel free to contact after-sales team
- [Package Include] - Black safety triangle noses include 15pcs 8mm*6.5mm, 8pcs 11mm*10mm, 5pcs 13mm*10mm; black animal noses include 8pcs 12mm*9mm, 5pcs 15mm*12mm; black safety eyes include 30pcs 14mm, 12mm, 10mm, 8mm, 6mm, 5mm; black oval safety eyes include 10pcs 9mm*12mm
- [Premium material] - These amigurumi eyes and noses are made of high quality plastic, not easy to bend. It’s well-polished, glossy and smooth
- [Perfect for crafts] - The teddy bear eyes and noses are suitable for all kinds of crafts, such as dolls, teddy bears, dogs, etc
- [Convenience] - The plastic dog noses and eyes are assorted by size, and the display box is very easy to carry. Also the free awl is a good tool, you can use it on your different projects
- [Please note] - These stuffed animal eyes set are very small and suitable for ages over 8 years old. Please be accompanied by parents when children use it to avoid accidental ingestion.
- ⭐High-Quality Material: Our safety eyes for amigurumi are plastic made with a smooth and glossy surface owing to a delicate polishing process. These craft eyes for stuffed animals are solid, durable, and not easily bendable or damaged. Ideal art supplies for DIY arts and crafts project
- ⭐Assorted Size: The crochet eyes kit set contains 4 different sizes including 100 eyes of 6mm, 100 eyes of 8mm, 100 of 10mm, and 100 of 12mm. The set also has 400 back washers to prevent these cute teddy bear eyes from coming off. Multiple sizes provide varying crafting options for a great experience
- ⭐Elegant Design: Our eyes for crochet animals have a smooth and glossy texture on the surface. They can reflect light to bring realistic and lifelike expressions to the stuffed animals' eyes. A useful accessory for DIY enthusiasts
- ⭐Convenience of Use: Safety eyes for crochet are neatly organized according to size for easy carrying it around. Also, the equivalent number of back washers ensures that amigurumi eyes do not fall off. Put the eye through the plastic washer to tightly bound them together
- ⭐Wide Applications: Plastic eyes for stuffed animals can be used for all types of crafts and amigurumi projects. They are great for hand-made dolls, teddy bears, plush puppets, and other stuffed creatures for a more life-like appearance. Perfect safety doll eyes and improving your crafting capability
- 📌 Multiple Sizes and Colors —— The diameter of the safety eyes has five different sizes, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, and 7 different colors. The safety nose diameter is also available in two different sizes, 11mm and 12mm, three different shapes and three different colors. Multiple sizes, colors and shapes safety eyes and nose can meet your different needs.
- 📌 Easy to Use —— These safety eyes for amigurumi are very convenient to use, you can easily pass them through where you want to place them, and then use a suitable backing to fix them. These washers can hold the safety eyes and nose well and prevent them from falling off during use.
- 📌 Excellent Quality —— These plush toy eyes are made of high quality abs plastic, it has a good polishing effect and a smooth surface, which makes the safety eyes and safety noses brighter. Shining safety eyes make your crafts more full of life.
- 📌 Great Value for Money —— The puppet crochet eyes set includes 186 safety eyes (Red, Blue, Golden, Light gray, Green, Brown, Black), 110 safety noses (Pink, Brown, Black) and 304 washers in a variety of sizes, and a plastic compartment box. A variety of safety eyes and noses can meet anything you need in the process of making crochet projects.
- 📌 Best Choice for Crafting —— These safety eyes and noses are perfect tools for craft, they can be used for handmade dolls, amigurumi projects, crochet projects, plush toys, puppet toys, teddy bears, etc.
Our Best Choice for plastic safety eyes 6mm
1 Box(100pcs) 6-12mm Black Plastic Safety Eyes Noses with Washers for Puppet Bear Doll Animal Stuffed Toys DIY Sewing Craft
[ad_1] 6-12mm Black Plastic Protection Eyes Noses with Washers for Puppet Bear Doll Animal Stuffed Toys Diy Stitching Craft
Deal: 100pcs(1 box) contain 6mm:20pcs /8mm:20pcs /9mm:20pcs /10mm:20pcs/12mm:20pcs
Materials: plastic Color:Black
Suitable for numerous craft, card producing and scrapbooking projects Can also be utilized in jewelry making Functional and simple to use Great for shabby chic / nation stylish / themes jobs
Acceptable for a lot of varieties of puppets these types of as dolls, teddy bear, plush animals, and many others
With washers,all in a person box Minimal buttons is perfect product of Do-it-yourself
So you had known what is the best plastic safety eyes 6mm in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.