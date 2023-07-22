Top 10 Best plastic desk mat for carpet Reviews

Top 10 Best plastic desk mat for carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- Chair mat protects carpet flooring from your rolling desk chair; transparent protective floor mat allows your carpet color to show through so that it blends seamlessly in any office space
- Featuring an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, the office chair roller mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile to prevent stains, dirt, caster marks, and more
- 36" x 48" durable plastic protective mat is equipped with ramped edges for a smooth transition from floor to mat and easy off/on rolling
- With a unique extended lip, this 2.2 mm thick desk chair mat provides under desk coverage and keeps your computer chair stable
- Please review the unboxing tips and instructions image for best results with our easy-flattening process. Note, mat arrives rolled and the uncurling process may take up to 72 hours. Not intended for use on hard floors
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
- For low pile carpet: Designed with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement and a cleated backing to grip carpet up to 1/4 (0. 25) of an inch thick
- Product DETAILS: 36 X 48 inch chair mat with Lip, suitable for small to mid-size work areas such as an apartment, dorm, or home office – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- Blends with your décor: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- Product sustainably sourced from recycled materials. Coverage Area- 12 square feet
- 1 Year : backed by a 1 year limited that s chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
- 【Specialized Designed】Designed for HARDWOOD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use.
- 【Best Protection】Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor.
- 【Specifications】This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs.
- 【Safe For Your Home】 The chair mat is Odorless, No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment . It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
- 【Multipurpose Use】 ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
- Stays in place: This plastic mat lets you twist, slide, and turn your chair without the worry of slippage
- Protects carpeting: Keep low pile carpets from damage with a protective floor mat made of strong, and durable polypropylene
- Safe and healthy: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic, flexible polymer used in many common household items
- Improve comfort: People who spend long hours laboring at a desk may sustain pain from an aching back or stiff neck. Rolling and fidgeting are common efforts to get comfortable. A non-skid floor mat can help you move about
- Oversized: This easy-glide PVC mat complements your favorite computer chair easily, regardless of seat size, and it measures 47.5 long x 35.5 inches wide x .1 tall (121.9 x 91.1 centimeters)
- Thick and Sturdy: 2.2MM, More Thicker. Made of top-grade PVC material, these chair mats are thick and strudy yet very pliable to prevent cracking or shattering, durable and reliable for long-term use.
- Effective Grip: Studded underside holds the mat firmly in place on carpet floors - Suitable only for use on Low and No Pile carpets.
- Move with Ease: The unique surface texture allows your office chair to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of leg fatigue.
- Eco-friendly: No off-gassing - odorless, free from BPA, phthalate, PVC and volatile toxins for a healthy indoor environment.
- About Shipment: we ship rolled up in a box but once it was removed from the box and unrolled it straightens out after you walk on it or roll a chair on it for a few days.
Our Best Choice: HemingWeigh Anti-Slip PVC Floor Protection Desk Chair Mat with Lip, Office Chair Mats for Hard Floors, 36 x 48 Inches, Clear
HemingWeigh Anti-Slip PVC Floor Protection Desk Chair Mat with Lip, Office Chair Mats for Hard Floors, 36 x 48 Inches, Clear
Long long lasting floor safety With the correct thickness of .08 inches This hefty duty chairmat protects your difficult ground from damages caused by your wheel based mostly chair which is the ideal addition to your dwelling office set up
Anti slip chair mat Built with a pronged foundation with studs that retains securely to the floor which makes certain complete balance when employed
Clever clear design If you have stunning carpeting that you enjoy this clear flooring mat is the correct selection to give your workplace that smooth and refined seem
Increases ergonomics This dwelling place of work chair mat allows your wheel primarily based chair to roll involving responsibilities with out skidding supplying you the ability to freely and simply go and change your seat accordingly Created with the suitable proportions for your home business office set up which are 36×48 inches (3 ft x 4 toes)
Made with weighty responsibility, non poisonous PVC substance which is resistant to water, abrasion, and weathering Uncomplicated to clean Just use a moist fabric soaked in gentle cleaning soap and heat h2o to thoroughly clean desk chair mat