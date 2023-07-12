Top 10 Best pink safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Very clear, HC/Computer w/+1. 5 Comprehensive Lens Magnifier. , Black Body w/Gray Temple Tips. Body is 10 mm slimmer than the regular avion producing it great for Slender or additional slender facial profiles. Wrap-all-around, uni-lens structure offers entire Panoramic check out and superb side protection. Ballistic V0 rated* for effects defense, 7x ANSI Z87+ electricity. (4x Z87+ impression velocity) Gentle, adaptable nose bridge minimizes slippage and offers all working day consolation. Tender, around molded temples retain eyewear comfortable and safe. Analyzed to us navy regular mil-prf-31013 affect Check. Lens offered in Brown, apparent, obvious anti-fog, grey anti-fog, Pink. Colourful or leopard print temples available. Tremendous coat anti-fog, washable coating readily available in distinct and gray lenses. Also, Super coat supplies anti-scratch and anti-static defense. Polycarbonate lenses absorbs 99.99 p.c of destructive UV a, b and C, 180-380nm. Meets ANSI Z87.1-2010+, CE en-166.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎2 x 2 x 6 inches .16 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎SG-18C-Slim-PINK

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day 1st Available‏:‎October 2, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Elvex

ASIN‏:‎B00FKZYTPM

Place of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Trim consolation and match

Bundle Dimensions: 22.987 H x 5.461 L x 10.922 W (centimetres)

Bundle Bodyweight: .027 kilograms

State of Origin : China