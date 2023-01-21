Top 10 Best phone remote for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Wireless Pool Thermometer



Transmission Frequency: 433Mhz

Transmission Distance: up to 300 ft in open space, if there is interference, the transmission distance will be limited.

Receiver:

Temperature Measurement Range: -10℃~60℃(14℉~140℉)

Humidity Measurement Range: 0~99％

Wireless pool Thermometer:

Temperature Measurement Range: -40℃~70℃(-40℉~158℉)

Temperature Sampling Period: 10 seconds

Waterproof Level: IPX7

TX: Press the button to send temperature data to the receiver manually, the blue light of the pool thermometer will flash once when the transmission is successful. Hold the button for 5 seconds to reset the pool thermometer and disable the synchronization, reinstall the batteries of the pool thermometer, it will synchronize with the receiver automatically within 2 minutes.

Note: Please put the pool thermometer as close as to the receiver during synchronization.

Receiver



CH/R: The device support max 3 transmitters at a time, you can press the button to switch between the channels(CH1, CH2, CH3, CH8), the screen will display the measured water temperature of the chosen one(CH1, CH2, CH3). If CH8 is selected, the measured temperature of CH1, CH2, and CH3 will be displayed for 5 seconds each alternately.

Note: Please put the pool thermometer as close as to the receiver during synchronization.

Application



Package Dimensions‏:‎7.64 x 3.46 x 2.72 inches; 11.68 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎May 18, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Inkbird

ASIN‏:‎B09578DXK4

Faster Response: This second generation of the Inkbird wireless pool thermometer is designed with a contact type probe, making it detects water temperature quickly and accurately.

Higher Performance: The IBS-P02R features a higher level of water resistance and is made of quality material, preventing the LCD screen from getting misty while using. You can check all data clearly this time.

Easier Connection: With the one-way connection, an upgraded technique, it’s much easier to connect the thermometer with the receiver wirelessly and transmit data at a distance of up to 300 ft.

Multiple Connection: One receiver is capable of connecting 3 pool thermometers simultaneously, making it a great helper to monitor the temperature of various places at one time.

Wide Application: This thermometer set is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. You can use the thermometer in a place within a temperature range from -40℃ to 70℃ (-40℉～158℉), such as swimming pool, bathtub, hot spring, fishpond, and aquarium.