Home » Faucet » Top 10 Best pfister kitchen faucet pull down Reviews

We may earn a small part of the sale from links to any products or services on this site. You do not pay anything extra and your purchase helps support our work.

Top 10 Best pfister kitchen faucet pull down Reviews

Top 10 Best pfister kitchen faucet pull down in 2023 Comparison Table

Bestseller No. 1
Pfister 9740740 Avalon/Treviso 26/529 Series 25mm Cartridge Sub Assembly
Pfister 9740740 Avalon/Treviso 26/529 Series 25mm Cartridge Sub Assembly
  • Genuine Pfister Part
  • For use with Pfister faucets
  • Sold individually
$17.10
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 2
Pfister 9100320 Cold Faucet Cartridge
Pfister 9100320 Cold Faucet Cartridge
  • Genuine Pfister Part
  • This products adds a great value
  • This product is manufactured in China
  • Genuine Pfister Part
  • For use with Pfister faucets
$7.79
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 3
Pfister 9100310 Ceramic Hot Faucet
Pfister 9100310 Ceramic Hot Faucet
  • Genuine Pfister Part
  • This products adds a great value
  • This product is manufactured in China
  • Genuine Pfister Part
  • For use with Pfister faucets
$10.99
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 4
Pfister Replacement Pull Down Sprayer Hose with Quick Connect for Indira Kitchen Faucet, 61-Inch, Black, 9512590
Pfister Replacement Pull Down Sprayer Hose with Quick Connect for Indira Kitchen Faucet, 61-Inch, Black, 9512590
  • Genuine replacement hose for Indira Kitchen Faucet F5297ND
  • Features Quick Connect for fast, space-saving installation
  • Length: 61 inches
  • Color: Black
  • LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY – Trusted since 1910, Pfister Faucets has been a leader in quality plumbing products; all faucets are backed by our Limited Lifetime Warranty, covering finish and function for as long as you own your home
$40.00
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 5
Price Pfister 974-035 Single Lever Ceramic Disk Cartridge
Price Pfister 974-035 Single Lever Ceramic Disk Cartridge
  • Price Pfister ceramic cartridge - 161014
  • This is highly durable
  • This is manufactured in Taiwan
  • High quality construction
  • Great Value
$18.99
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 6
Pfister 951-0740 Part
Pfister 951-0740 Part
  • We do not have Data on this
$37.95
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 7
Pfister Faucet Valve Cartridge
Pfister Faucet Valve Cartridge
  • Works for Hot/Cold
  • Pfizer Forever Warranty covers finish & function for life
  • Genuine Pfizer Part
  • Sold individually
$6.40
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 8
Pfister Hanover Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer and Soap Dispenser, 2-Handle, High Arc, Tuscan Bronze Finish, F5314HNY
Pfister Hanover Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer and Soap Dispenser, 2-Handle, High Arc, Tuscan Bronze Finish, F5314HNY
  • KITCHEN FAUCET WITH PULL DOWN SPRAYER – Features a toggle button to select spray or stream modes conveniently in the palm of your hand; includes coordinating soap dispenser
  • ADVANCED SPRAY HEAD DOCKING – Accudock advanced docking technology ensures a secure, tight connection to the faucet spout so the spray head stays firmly in place when docked
  • PULL DOWN SPRAYER – Make cleaning and rinsing easier by adjusting the spray volume in the palm of your hand. Whether you need a powerful spray, gentle rinse, or something in between, choose the perfect water volume for you
  • HIGH ARC SPOUT – Features high arc spout for added clearance and reach; Spout swivels for added maneuverability; great showpiece for any traditional kitchen
  • NO MORE LEAKS – Pforever Seal advanced ceramic disc valve technology will never leak; Pfast Connect reduces installation time and guarantees a secure connection to water supply lines
$166.64
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 9
Pfister G136-500S Series 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray, Stainless Steel
Pfister G136-500S Series 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray, Stainless Steel
  • Pforever Seal - advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee
  • Spout swivels 360 degrees for maximum maneuverability
  • High arc spout for added clearance and reach
  • 1/4 Turn Ceramic Disc Valves
  • 1.75 gpm @ 60 psi
$71.28
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 10
Pfister G13310WW Pfirst Series 1-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet in White, Water-Efficient Model
Pfister G13310WW Pfirst Series 1-Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet in White, Water-Efficient Model
  • Pforever Seal - advanced single contol ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee
  • Spout swivels 360 degrees for maximum maneuverability
  • Installs with or without deckplate
  • 1.75 gpm @ 60 psi
  • Step-By-Step Installation Instructions
$86.68
Buy on Amazon
Are you searching for top 10 best pfister kitchen faucet pull down for your money in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 36,436 customer satisfaction about top 10 best pfister kitchen faucet pull down in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Pfister F5297AOGS Antrom 1-Handle Pull-Down, Spot Defense Stainless Steel


Our rating:4.4 out of 5 stars (4.4 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1] Versatility is what it is all about with Antrom. From the smooth simplicity of the tap handles to the carefully curved bell of the pull-down spray head, the extended, great strains of this faucet experience at dwelling in a multitude of configurations. Cleanse layout with evidently-apparent excellent can make Anton the great faucet for the most well-liked area in your property.
Meets ADA/ANSI A117.1 requirements, guaranteeing accessibility to all disabled individuals
Pforever Seal—advanced ceramic disc valve technologies with a under no circumstances leak ensure
Item complies with NSF/ANSI 372 and conforms with direct material needs for “lead-free” plumbing as defined by California, Vermont, Maryland, and Louisiana point out regulations and the U.S. Risk-free Consuming H2o Act.
Consists of ornamental deckplate
Contains coordinating cleaning soap dispenser

Leave a Comment