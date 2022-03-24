Top 10 Best pet stain remover for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Carpet stain remover capabilities a triple oxi motion method to penetrate and raise out all varieties of difficult stains. Unique stain-preventing components break down day to day stains and help keep them from reappearing. As well as, its refreshing scent neutralizes odors to go away your carpet smelling as clean as it seems to be. Carpet stain remover is perfect for eliminating stains brought about by mud, grass, make-up, wine, foodstuff grease, tea, grape juice and more.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎2.8 x 10.8 x 4.5 inches 1.38 Pounds

Product design number‏:‎1920000601

Department‏:‎Carpet Care

Date First Available‏:‎May 24, 2007

Manufacturer‏:‎Resolve

ASIN‏:‎B000TDZH3S

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Transport:Currently, product can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, you should examine with the maker about warranty and assistance challenges.Worldwide Shipping and delivery:This item is not qualified for intercontinental transport. Understand Extra

#1 carpet stain remover (Centered on Nielsen details).

Lifts out stains & neutralizes odors, leaving carpet tender & smelling fresh.

Penetrates deep to enable retain stains from reappearing.

Breaks down a broad wide range of hard, daily stains.

Great for: tomato sauce, salad dressing, dirty motor oil, vegetable oil, make-up, red wine, foodstuff grease, pet stains, coffee, mud, dust, cola, tea, grass, fruit juice & additional! Permanently eliminates the toughest & set in stains.