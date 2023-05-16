Top 10 Best personal portable air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Important Tips Before Buying:



1. It is much pleasant than the table fan, but not as cold as air conditioning. We suggest you add some ice cubes to get a better result.

2. This is a mini air cooler for personal use only, not for cooling big space or a room. We recommend personal, close-range use. Like, put it on your office desk.

3. The special water pump is designed to blow out uniform cool wind and prevent water droplets from solidifying to the desktop. (When the pump is pumping, it will produce a timing slight sound. Please consider this before you order it.)

Multi-Functional Personal Air Cooler



Bring You Coolness in Hot Summer

KOXXBASS personal mini air conditioner, low-noise design, used in bedrooms, rooms, desks, offices, etc. Has 3 speed wind mode, you can choose the speed that you feel most comfortable. Bring you a better experience than ordinary desk fans in summer.

Energy Saving

The portable air conditioner has used a physical cooling method as working mechanism, lower the temperature for personal area and purify the air.It reduces temperature through water evaporation and creates fresh air.The power consumption is as low as 4W. It is energy-efficient and low-carbon.

What’s in the box?

1 x Personal Air cooler

1 x USB cable (Does not include an adapter)

1 x User Manual

1 x Ice Tray

Auto-shut Off Protection

This air cooler has a Tip-Over Protection design. Built-in safety dumping device. If tipped over, it will automatically turn off. The wind direction can be adjusted easily.

USB Charging

This evaporative cooler can be plugged into a mains outlet or to a compatible USB port such as Laptop, Powerbank, AC Adapter.

Tips: Need to plug in power to use!（when connect with computer,please choose the USB 3.0 port）

Portable Handle Design

Lightweight design and the convenient carry handle on the top make this evaporative air cooler easy to move, suitable for homes,offices,outdoor,etc.

Washable filter

The interior is equipped with multi-layer filters, detachable and washable filter enable you to enjoy the fresh and clean cool air all the time.

Easy to clean: Rinse with gentle water.

Large Capacity Water Tank

When the water tank is empty, the indicator light changes from blue to red.

Note: We recommend not using distilled water. Adding distilled water may cause the machine to misjudge, display the red indicator and then pause the work.

Ice Tray

The this portable air conditioner comes with ice tray so that you can make ice conveniently to enjoy coolness breeze.

Evaporative Air Cooler & Air Purification: It can be used as an evaporative air cooler fan and air purification. The interior is equipped with multi-layer filters, which can purify air. And you can put some ice and water to the water tank to bring you a fresh & cool summer. When the water tank is empty, the indicator light changes from blue to red

3 Wind Speed Settings: This air cooler has 3 wind speed settings which are high, medium and low speed, you can choose the speed that you feel most comfortable. Simple operation, just press the switch to enjoy comfortable cool summer

Auto-Shut Off Protection: This air cooler design with a Tip-Over Protection. Built-in safety dumping device. If tipped over, it will automatically turn off. Unique silica gel sealed tank mouth design maximize prevent water leakage

Mini Portable Air Conditioner Fan: Portable design, lightweight and small size. And the Convenient carry handle on the top make this evaporative air cooler easy to carry to everywhere. You can easily carry it out, very suitable for homes, offices, outdoor activities, etc

Eco-Friendly & Energy Saving: This portable air conditioner is design for personal use, it does not use refrigerants or chemicals to cool the air, and doesn’t use a compressor, so it only cools the area around you. The power consumption is as low as 4W, which is electrical energy efficient and more environmentally friendly