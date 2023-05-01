Top 10 Best personal air conditioner mini Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Portable Air Conditioner Fan,Personal Air Cooler Mini Quiet Evaporative with AC adapter, Humidifier Misting Fan, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Speeds,60°Adjustment for Office, Home, Room,Dorm,Outdoor

Due to the density of water ,pure water or distiled water will reduce the spray effect and produce dripping water ,it is recommended to add tap water or mineral water. After using for a period of time, if the air cooler does not spray, the atomizing hole may be blocked. Gently pull the atomizing sheet inside the water tank, and then wipe the induction copper foil (golden yellow) of the water tank.

EASY TO USE:

1. Add the water after keeping the machine flatwise;

2. Connect the power supply ;

3. Press the “3 Speed” button to adjust the 3 wind speeds;

4. Press the “3 spray” button to adjust the 3 spray mode,a full tank of water can continuously keep spraying for 2.5-12 hours (depending on the speed);

5. Press the “LED” button to adjust the 7-colour lights;

6.Press the “automatic timing” button (1/2/3H)，choose the most suitable one to enjoy your time.

WARM TIPS:

1, Keep out of the reach of children, unless supervised by an adult.

2, Store the product on a flat surface during use. If you tilt the unit, water may leak from the tank.

3, Personal air conditioner fan and not suitable for cooling large areas.

4, Please keep remind to add running water, to Avoid Impurities affecting the cooling function.

5, 7 Colors LED light or Cycle option, No remote control function.

6, INPUT:5V2A ,ensure that 3 speed wind will work properly.

【Air Conditioner Portable & Air Humidifier】New technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air-cooling filter & turns it into cool, simply add water to the top fill water tank & press the button.It is an personal air cooler, also an air humidifier,you can use it all year round. ★This Air Conditioner Fan is for Personal Use, no coolant, cannot cool down a small room, please don’t put it too far away from you.★

【3 Speed Winds & 5 Sprays】Portable air cooler fan is engineered to create powerful airflow using 6-inch oversized fan blades, keeping you in a comfortable environment, 3 wind speed modes (Low/Medium/High) and 3 spray modes, you can adjust wind speed and spray mode according to the occasion.A full tank of water can continuously keep spraying for 2.5-12 hours (depending on the speed),In order for the ultrasonic atomizer to work better,please use running water .

【Timing Function & Large Capacity】Three automatic timing (1/2/3H), you can choose the most suitable one to enjoy your leisure time,sleeping or working time;manual up-down to adjust blowing direction within 60℃ to meet your different needs. 600ML large water tank is filled with ice and water, it can spray cold air for several hours to keep your body cool and make you happy.

【Power Supply Methods & Low Noise】 Simply connect the TYPE-C usb cable to the devices that support usb port,this air cooler fan can work powerfully with low noise(a Adapter included in the package).it has 7 soft colors and 1 fade choices in all, allowing you to sleep comfortably overnight in a quiet environment.★INPUT VOLTAGE: 5V2A, to ensure the highest speed work!★

【Convenient Disassembly & Handle Design & 】 The water tank cover can be completely removed, easy to clean the water tank and place ice cubes, Leather handle design , easy to carry around, you can enjoy the coolness in offices, living rooms, kitchens, studies, etc ; very suitable for home, office, outdoor picnic, etc. During use, we will give you a satisfactory answer to any questions.★Warm Tips: If do not use it for a long time, please empty the water , place it in a dry and ventilated place.★

❤ ❤ Due to the density of water ,pure water or distiled water will reduce the spray effect and produce dripping water ,it is recommended to add tap water or mineral water. After using for a period of time, if the air cooler does not spray, the atomizing hole may be blocked. Gently pull the atomizing sheet inside the water tank, and then wipe the induction copper foil (golden yellow) of the water tank.