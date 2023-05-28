Top 10 Best peel and stick bathroom tiles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

STICKGOO Peel and Stick Backsplash, 13″x12″ White Subway Design 3D Wall Panels



Peel and Stick

Easy to install, Just peel and stick! Don’t need any mess or specialized tools. Save your time and save money on contractors.

Safe Eco materials

Made of non-toxic materials, heavy-metal free, formaldehyde free.

Easy to clean

It is easy to maintain, stains can be easily removed with a cleaning product using a sponge.

Especially designed

Designed for Kitchen and Bathroom: resistant to heat of stovetops and humidity of bathrooms.

The Best Choice For Remodeling Kitchen & Bathroom



STICKGOO is a leading & professional brand specializing in 3D-gel tile. We have a dedicated design team and a factory with advanced production technology. We are committed to providing customers with a variety of high-quality and cost-effective products. The products you receive are shipped directly from the factory, saving you the agio earned by dealers.

Purchase Enough Tiles at A Time

Please consider 3-5% cutting loss and purchase enough tiles at a time to make sure they come from the same batch to avoid slight color difference.

Recommended Surface

smooth ceramic tiles backsplash, smooth glass tiles backsplash, acrylic wall panel, pained gypsum, wall linoleum, stainless metal, mirror, laminate, wallpaper (if some corners are peeling, just peel them off and install tiles over them).

Non-Recommended Surface

oily wall, brick wall, stucco wall, stone wall, unfinished wall (gypsum or plaster), unpainted plywood.

Wall & Tile Temperature

The temperature of the wall and tiles should be at least about 70°F for 12 hours before installation and 24 hours after installation. This is very important because if wall and tiles are cold, the tiles will not stick well. During the winter, the wall temperature is usually lower than room temperature so make sure that your walls are warm.

Press All Grout Lines Firmly

Make sure you press ALL grout lines firmly, and try NOT to touch the adhesive side as much as you can.

Use Extra Spray Adhesive or Super Glue

The tile need to be installed over clean and sleek surface. Please note that rough surfaces such as porous wood, embossed ceramic tiles or textured wallpaper are not suitable to install; NOT all the latex/repainted walls can be installed directly, for latex or repainted wall, the 3M Spray Adhesive is recommended.

2021 UPDATED VERSION: High quality peel and stick backsplash tile will not discoloration or peeling after installation, realistic tile effect with 3D texture.

Safe & Healthy: The top of faux tile is PU glue and the bottom is PET material that does not emit dioxins. Most of the wall tile stickers in the market use epoxy resin material, which are smelly and will turn yellow over time.

Quick & Easy: Just peel and stick. No grout, no special tools, and no mess, easy to clean. Perfect for a simple DIY project and easy to remove, save money on contractors.

Adapt to Heat & Moisture: Specially designed for kitchen island walls, bathroom backsplash, bedroom wall, laundry room, RV, mirror frame etc.

What You Get: 10 sheets premium 12.6″x12″ self-adhesive tiles, installation guide, our worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.