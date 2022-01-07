Top 10 Best pearl safety razor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This Pearl butterfly double edge safety razor has an interesting model. The manage is machined out of strong brass, and contoured in black with a single buldge for a snug non-slip grip. Accepts any manufacturer of double edge blades of the suitable sizing. This razor is an effortless twist to open up and close building clear up a snap. Manufactured to very last! Incorporates a fitted storage/journey case.

Product model number‏:‎PLATIUM-83

Department‏:‎Safety Razor

Day Very first Available‏:‎December 10, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Pearl

ASIN‏:‎B00H8949MQ

Stable Brass Tackle ~ Black One Buldge

Non-slip Contoured Grip

Incorporates Plastic Scenario

Twist to Open (TTO)

