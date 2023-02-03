Top 10 Best payne air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This capacitor is the direct substitute for a lot of furnaces, air conditioners, and warmth pumps. This product will substitute all 1-1/4″ x 2″ oval base capacitors rated at 10 UF (10 MFD) for 370 volt programs. This product is built in United states of america to exact tolerances. Important Notice ON CAPACITOR FITMENT: This is an oval capacitor which steps 1-1/4″ x 2″ at the base. Because of to improvements in capacitor components and production over the many years there have been slight variations in case diameter. This is in particular genuine if replacing an older plastic capacitor with a new metal case capacitor. If your capacitor mounts by a gap bracket it may possibly be essential to enlarge the hole a little with a file or grinder on some older units. This section is coated by the exceptional OneTrip Pieces five year constrained replacement policy. If this part fails inside of 5 a long time from date of invest in, return the faulty portion and a duplicate of the authentic bill to the spot of purchase for substitution. Make contact with the approved OneTrip Parts dealer that you bought the aspect from for aspects. First equipment manufacturer's model identify(s) and element figures are utilized for identification functions only. This product is provided by OneTrip Parts and fulfills or exceeds primary gear technical specs.

10 UF – 10 MFD – 370 VAC Flat Oval Fan Motor Capacitor

1-1/4″ X 2″ Flat Oval Foundation Dimension – 2-5/8″ Can Height Not Which includes Terminals

Produced in United states

OneTrip Sections Five Year Replacement Policy

Replaces Rheem Ruud Weatherking 43-25134-04, Provider Bryant P291-1003, Goodman Amana Janitrol CAP1000370, Trane CPT-00230, York Luxaire Coleman Evcon S1-024-20046-700, Lennox 22W80, 800P106H37A, and All Other 10 UF 370 VAC Flat Oval Products