Top 10 Best patio umbrella solar Reviews

Product Description

When you think about summer, you probably think of sunshine, beaches and FRUITEAM



FRUITEAM, a manufacturer and good designer, has decades of experience in manufacturing household products, each piece had been teseted rigorously for durability and safety, even the assembly instructions is standardized for simplicity from design to finished product. FRUITEAM is committed to provide safe and fresh designs, making your leisure time delightful and comfortable with the reliable craftsmanship and durable material.

Our classic style and reliable craftsmanship will weather ever-changing trends and regular use for years to come. We believe in providing extraordinary value, quality and service. And you will enjoy your leisure time.

Start Your Freedom Lifestyle & Patio Life with FRUITEAM.

Experience the finest in outdoor shading.

This umbrella uses weather-resistant polyester, a steel frame, and a set of 24 solar lights to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you’re relaxing after a long day or setting up a stall at the farmer’s market, this umbrella has you covered.

DAILY USE & NIGHTS USE



FRUITEAM solar LED umbrellas are equipped with solar lights. When solar panel is charged by sun, lights can run for 6-7 hours, for night use.

Perfect for balconies



Fruiteam Patio Solar LED Umbrella is a great choice for the balcony, we use the most popular full bodied umbrella cloth colors, not only can protect your balcony from the hot sun and enjoy the outdoor scenery, but also protect your balcony from the wind and rain.

CONVENIENT STORAGE



Velcro strap ensures your umbrella close fully, which is the protection for umbrella in a windy day. Please keep the umbrella closed on a windy day, to better protect your umbrella.

Easy operation



Fruiteam combines ergonomics to develop the best structure for people, so it doesn’t take much effort to open and close the umbrella.And you can adjust the direction of the umbrella according to the position of the sun.

Solar-powered LED lights



The Fruiteam Patio Solar LED Umbrella can be used from morning to night.Solar-powered LED lights don’t need to consume any electricity and don’t have to be dragged by wires.

Filled-need

Need

No Need

Color

Shine Black

Black

Material

Plastic

Polyester

Apply

Table umbrella

Table umbrella

Weight

50LBS

5LBS

Colar

Lime

Beige

Cherry

Turquoise

Cherry

Navy

Style

Table Umbrella

Table Umbrella

Table Umbrella

Cantilever Umbrella

Cantilever Umbrella

Cantilever Umbrella

Size

1-4 persons

2-6 persons

2-6 persons

2-6 persons

4-8 persons

4-8 persons

Base-need

Regular Round base

Regular Round base

Regular Round base

4-Piece Base

4-Piece Base

4-Piece Base

Installation

Easy

Easy

Easy

Hard

Hard

Hard

Material

100% Polyester

100% Polyester

Yarn-dyed fabric

100% Polyester

100% Polyester

Yarn-dyed fabric

Fade Resistance

Good

Good

Better

Good

Good

Better

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

UV Resistance

95%

95%

100%

95%

95%

100%

☂ ALL DAY SHADING ☂ 9 ft patio umbrella shades your round, square or rectangle table with 4 chairs, also allowing you adjust the shade at a certain angle. A nice choice for your garden, pool, deck, balcony, restaurant and business occasion. Ideal for both residential and commericial locations

☂ SOLAR-POWERED LIGHTS & TRIPLE PROTECTION FABRIC ☂ With solar LED lights, this table umbrella can accompany you day and night, sunny day or cloudy day, which can run for 6-7 hours if fully charged. Thickened 230g/sqm polyester with PU & UV coating, ensure 95% UV protection and reaches AATCC standard for healthy skin

☂ MULTI-FUNCTIONAL, EASY OPERATION ☂ FRUITEAM Outdoor umbrella is equipped with 3-position dura-tilt mechanism, ensuring you adjust the angle of table umbrella easily according to the sun direction. Smooth crank mechanism make it easy to open and close. Vented canopy help wind and heat ventilation, make umbrella remain stable and grounded

☂ SOLID CONSTRUCTION, SECURITY GUARANTEE ☂ 1.5 inches diameter is suitable for most umbrella base. Thickened steel pole provides stronger support compared with common round poles. Lightweight 6 ribs with powder coating are heavy-duty and rust- free, ensuring that market umbrella won’t fall down in harsh wind

【Be Careful】The base is not included in this item.You can buy the FRUITEAM umbrella base (ASIN:B08PNWR9Y2) to match it.Each umbrella also needs to be protected, so choose Fruiteam’s umbrella cover(B08SHLH41Q).

So you had known what is the best patio umbrella solar in 2021. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.