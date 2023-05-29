Top 10 Best patch kits for pool liners Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Swimline 8815 vinyl liner patch kit is suitable for patching modest vinyl liner pinholes and tears on the two above floor and in-ground swimming pools.

Vinyl liner patch package for patching modest vinyl liner pinholes and tears

Everything you have to have for productive underwater patching

Kit includes 4 23 x 6 inch distinct patches

Has 4 ounces of vinyl adhesive that will get the job done below h2o and applicator

Contains 4 ounces of vinyl adhesive that will do the job underneath h2o and applicator