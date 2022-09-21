Top 10 Best party lights for pool floaing Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

VIDOME 2022 newest floating pool lights

VIDOME pool lights that float are IP67 fully waterproof and weatherproof in water or in air, ideal for pool party decor, pool gift, Christmas gift, birthday gift, festival gifts.

With stable structure, It’s also glow balls toy for dogs to play, splash, drop, and hot tub lights toy, night light etc.

Update Feature

●Update full waterproof IP67 from IP65: we update the waterproof structure, and thicker sealing ring, it will be full waterproof. (please must twist up tight enough to made the floating pool light fully closed and waterproof).

Updated to remote control RF: You can control all the pool ball lights far away within 200ft, more easier than other IR remote floating pool lights (only 10ft) or no remote floating light.

●Increase remote control range to 200ft: RF remote can control further(200ft), IR can only control within 10ft.

●One RF remote can control multi lights at the same time. IR cannot.

●30-70 hours more bright and durable: Updated to premium led bread, battery life can lat longer to 30-70 hours. Others only allow 20 hours.

●Increase hanging function with removable foldable hook: Besides floating in the water, or stay on the table, you can also hang the lights balls with hook in Christmas trees, rope, or anywhere you want. It’s more universal and convenient to use. You can foldable or remove the hook when you don’t use it.

●Increase to 16 steady colors: More colors than 7 colors, more choices for you.

●Increase to 3 color changing modes: Flash, fade, smooth, more settings than other only 1 color changing mode.

●Increase dimming function: Bright enough, also dimmable, 5 levels brightness adjustable always meet your needs.

●Increase 3 timers: 2H, 4H, 6H, 3 timers, it’s more convenient for your special needs. No worry you will forget to turn off, save battery and easy to use.

●Increase Memory function: Remmember your last setting.

Wide usage:

Float

Hange

Stay

One remote can control all lights, no need to aim at the lights one by one. (Press longer when some lights don’t response)

Steady colors:16;

Color changing: Yes;

Color changing modes: flash, fade, smooth;

Flash: Red, green, blue (3 kinds of color of cycle );

Fade: Red, green, blue, purple……(16 kinds of color of cycle ) ;

Smooth: Red, green, blue, purple……(16 kinds of color of cycle );

Timer: 2H,4H, 6H;

Brightness adjustable: Yes, 5 levels;

Memory function: Yes;

Batteries of ball light: CRR2032 (included);

Batteries of remote control: CRR2025 (included);

Extra Batteries for floating pool balls: included;

Unite diameter: 3.0*3.0*2.7 inch;

3 inch ball light (as large as an orange)

How to use

How to replace battery

What you get

Battery

►Updated Fully Waterproof Floating Pool Light Ball: With updated thicker sealing ring waterproof structure, VIDOME pool lights floating are IP67 fully waterproof and weatherproof in water or in air, as decorative floating pool lights, led bathtub light, hot tub lights toy; (Note: Twist up as tight as you can to make the led balls full waterproof before putting into water). The led light balls are made of food grade plastic, safe and environment friendly even for baby and pregnant women.

►16 Color Changing Pool Floating Lights with Remote RF : One RF remote controls all the light up pool balls within max 200FT, you can choose 16 steady colors, enjoy the quiet beauty color, 3 color changing modes (flash, fade, smooth), make you feel like dancing , 3 timers options(2H,4H,6H), no worry you will forget to turn off. 5 dimmale levels, no disturb even for sleeping. with memory function, you don’t need to set again next time.

►Long-Lasting Battery Life 25-70 Hours: floating pool light balls battery operated by 2 x CR2032 button cells (battery included), perfect for outdoor indoor decoration anywhere, it can floating, hanging with foldable hook, or staying, splash, drop as pool light, pond light, pool toy, pool gift, decor light, hot tub light, vase light, fountain light, night light, and glow balls as kids toy, dog toy, beach balls etc. Continual display for 25-70 hours, extra batteries included.

►200FT Remote Range: VIDOME floating led pool lights remote control RF (radio frequency), it’s 10 times further (200ft) than IR remote(20ft), and more convenient than no remote floating lights for pool. One remote can control all floating pool balls lights from far away (max 200FT), even through walls or other barrier. (If some lights don’t response, keeps flashing red, or out of control by remote, please press longer or replace new batteries. )

►45 Days Free Return, 100% Satisfied Guaranty: Package Included: 1* led pool balls (battery included), 1* RF remotes (battery included), 1* user manual. VIDOME provide 45 days free return and quickly refund, 2 years free replacement for product quality issue, and lifetime 7*24H prompt customer service. We value your response, if you have any questions, please contact us first. Ideal gift for your friends, family as pool gift, Christmas gift, birthday gift, festival gifts.