Top 10 Best parker safety razor stand Reviews

[ad_1] Parker’s handmade pure badger bristle shave brush is an unbelievable worth. Our badger bristles are superior grade and will supply quite a few several years of satisfaction. Our brush knot is incredibly dense and gentle and will build an incredibly prosperous lather when used with a superior high-quality shave soap or product. Contains a totally free shave stand for right brush drying/hanging to make sure years of use.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎3 x 2 x 4 inches 3 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎IHPB

Manufacturer‏:‎Parker Security Razor

ASIN‏:‎B0088YZEM4

Handmade brush knot for fantastic quality.

A “will have to” for preparing your experience for a easy and magnificent shave!

Fantastic Quality – for years of service!

Comes with an acrylic drip stand for appropriate brush drying

