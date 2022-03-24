Top 10 Best parker safety razor Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Parker 91R Super Heavyweight Double Edge Safety Razor & 5 Blades
- ELIMINATE RAZOR BURN and INGROWN HAIRS – Parker Safety Razors are designed to eliminate shaving bumps, irritation and ingrown hairs. Parker Razors are world famous for delivering a Barber Shop Shave experience in your own home.
- HANDMADE with GENUINE BRASS - Every Parker Safety Razor is handmade with a Genuine Brass frame and then Electroplated for a superior finish which is both beautiful and durable
- WORLD FAMOUS QUALITY ENGINEERING – Parker Safety Razor has been manufacturing quality Shaving Products for over 45 years. Our Butterfly mechanism makes blade replacement simple and easy. This particular razor also has a heavily knurled handle to ensure a “sure grip” even with wet and soapy hands in the shower
- HEAVYWEIGHT DESIGN – The Heavyweight design of our all metal safety razor makes shaving easier. There is less pulling, tugging and blade drag as the weight of the razor does this work. Less expensive and lighter weight razors simply don’t shave like a Parker Heavyweight
- 5 PARKER PREMIUM PLATINUM RAZOR BLADES INCLUDED - A world class razor shaves better with a world class razor blade. Parker’s blades are manufactured with stainless steel from Sandvik of Sweden and coated with a proprietary platinum and polymer blend for long lasting and smooth shaves. All razor blades are not the same. See the Parker difference!
- A Heavy-duty Razor Designed and Used by Professionals
- Rounded exposure at the end of the blade compartment to minimize cuts
- Clip/Lock blade holder along with inserts to ensure secure blade insertion
- Accepts barbershop single edge blades or 1/2 a double edge blade
- Provides a quality shaving experience
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHAVE - Easily adjust the blade exposure by turning the knob on the bottom of the razor - Customize your shave by selecting your exposure of choice. The lower the setting, the less the blade exposure and the milder the shave. Find the setting that's just right for you
- THE ONLY RAZOR YOU WILL NEED -IT'S LIKE MANY DIFFERENT RAZORS IN ONE - Perfect for new and experienced safety razor users alike - You select how aggressive to make the blade exposure. Start on a mild setting and notch it up as you gain expertise or want more blade exposure
- CHOOSE YOUR BLADE - Compatible with all standard double edge Safety Razor blades. Ditch the cartridge for Double Edge Razor blades that are economical, more environmentally friendly and result in less irritation and fewer ingrown hairs than expensive cartridges
- HEFTY HEFTY HEFTY - Long 4 Inch Handle, Razor Weighs 110 Grams (almost 4 ounces). Let the weight of the razor do the work. Keep the razor blade at a small angle and don't press the razor against your skin. You will be rewarded with a Barber Shop close shave. Many of our customers tell us they'll never go back to a cartridge razor
- START WITH A PREMIUM BLADE - 5 Parker Premium Platinum Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Included. Our world class razor comes with a world class blade to deliver a close and comfortable shave out of the box.
- CHROME HANDLE: This shaving set includes a Parker 82R heavyweight butterfly safety razor. This razor is manufactured with a chrome-plated brass frame for durability. This butterfly open safety razor is a favorite among men who want quality shaves at home. The butterfly mechanism makes changing the blade easy too!
- DELUXE PURE BADGER BRUSH: Handmade by expert artisans, this luxurious men’s shave set includes Parker’s pure badger brush that generates a thick and luxurious lather for a clean and smooth shave with your favorite shave soap or lathering shave cream.
- CHROME SHAVE STAND: This shaving kit comes with a chrome shave stand that is heavily weighted at the base to avoid tip overs. The Parker stand is rust resistant and perfectly matched to the razor and shave brush. Drying the shave brush with the bristles facing down increases brush life and performance.
- A BARBERSHOP QUALITY SHAVE AT HOME: Experience a shave parlor quality shave with this men’s safety razor shaving kit. Shaving with our safety razor results in less irritation and fewer bumps and ingrown hairs than using a multi blade cartridge razor.
- INCLUDES 5 PREMIUM PARKER SHAVING BLADES: The Parker wet shaving kit also includes 5 Parker Premium Platinum blades for a smooth shave. Parker’s blades are Platinum and Tungsten coated. They are the choice of barbershops worldwide.
- DELIVERS A SMOOTH SHAVE – Parker’s open comb design delivers an extremely smooth shave. Many have told us this this is the best double edge razor for both beginners and experts alike as it delivers a barber shop quality shave at home.
- SOLID BRASS FRAME WITH LONG HANDLE FOR FIRM GRIP – The 26C handle comes with solid graphite anodized brass frame and is 4’’ long. The textured handle provides for a firm grip even with wet and soapy hands.
- OPEN COMB DESIGN – Get a barbershop shave at home with Parker’s highly acclaimed open Comb head that is designed to stretch your skin while shaving to provide a very clean and close shave. This razor is suitable for all skin types.
- INCLUDES 5 DOUBLE EDGE SAFETY RAZOR BLADES – This razor includes 5 Parker Premium Platinum double edge Safety Razor blades – a favorite of our Barbershop clientele. These Double Edge Razor Blades are economical, more eco-friendly than cartridge blades and result in shaves with less irritation and fewer ingrown hair than the expensive cartridges.
- STURDY AND DURABLE – With a long 4 inch handle and no moving parts, our 94 gm. weight (3.3 ounces) razor is highly durable and will last for many years.
- STAINLESS STEEL BLADE ARM: The Parker SRB Shavette style razor comes with a stainless-steel blade arm that provides a barbershop quality shave. This razor resembles a classic straight edge razor and is designed for luxury shaves at home or salon. However, because this is a disposable blade razor, no sharpening or stropping is required. Simply change the blade. This razor is the choice of professional barbers and shave parlors worldwide.
- SNAP/ LOCK BLADE HOLDER: The Parker straight razor features a snap/lock blade handle in which a half blade or single-edge blade fits securely. It is easy to change the blade.
- ROUNDED END OF BLADE COMPARTMENT: The straight razor comes with a rounded blade holder for precise beard edging, shaping, and minimizing cuts while shaving.
- FOR PROFESSIONAL USE: This classic men’s razor gives you quality shaves at home. It is also a favorite of professionals where it is used in salons, barber shops and shave parlors worldwide.
- 5 PREMIUM PARKER PLATINUM BLADES INCLUDED: This straight blade/straight edge razor comes with 5 Premium Parker Platinum blades. However, you can use a professional half blade razor blade, or you can snap any standard double edge razor blade in half and insert it in the blade holder for use.
- Genuine stainless steel blade arm (not aluminum) - Professional Quality for Barbershop use or at home
- Rounded exposure at the end of the blade compartment to minimize cuts while shaving or beard edging
- Snap/Lock blade holder along with inserts to ensure secure blade insertion
- Includes 5 Parker Premium Platinum disposable half razor blades
- A genuine Parker Safety Razor product! For over 40 years, Parker razors have been imitated, but never duplicated
- ADJUSTABLE INJECTOR RAZOR: Parker's adjustable injector razor allows you to customize your shave by adjusting the blade exposure with a turn of the dial on top of the razor. Set the adjustment knob to 1 for the mildest shave and 5 for a moderately aggressive shave. This razor is less aggressive to shave with than a safety razor, but more aggressive than a multi-blade cartridge razor. It does take some practice and getting used to, but you will be rewarded with fine shaves.
- SINGLE BLADE RAZOR: This men’s injector razor for shaving comes with 20 injector blades. These blades are thicker and stiffer than double edge blades and as a result, have excellent longevity. This razor will deliver a smooth shave and reduces irritation and razor bumps when compared to multiblade cartridge razors.
- STAINLESS STEEL HANDLE: This single blade injector razor features a resin and stainless-steel handle with a ridged grip that allows you to hold the razor firmly, even with wet and soapy hands. By mildly angling the razor at a low angle when shaving and by applying very little pressure, you will achieve a smooth and comfortable shave.
- 20 BLADES INCLUDED: This razor comes pre-loaded with one blade in addition to one injector cartridge containing 20 Parker injector blades. These stainless-steel blades are polymer coated for both smoothness and increased longevity. This supply of razor blades should last you for several months.
- EFFORTLESS BLADE LOADING: This Injector style razor allows you to load a single blade conveniently using the injection cartridge provided. Make sure to position the new blade in the center, resting against two small blade stops after inserting the razor blade. New Parker Safety Razor Injector Blades are readily available. This razor also is compatible with other brands of injector blades of the same size/specifications such as those from Schick, Personna, Parker or Taconic Shave.
Product Description
For more than 40 yrs, Parker Protection Razor has engineered the world’s best shaving gear and basic men’s grooming components. We have been a chief in basic safety razor innovation and design and style, making sure that just about every of our products and solutions are produced to the best benchmarks.
Our sturdy heritage and quest to supply exemplary products and solutions are reflected in our dedication to our customers’ satisfaction with every single product that bears our name.
Nothing at all Shaves Like a Parker – For over 40 Years Parker Protection Razor has been the clear decision!
3-piece razors disassemble into a few independent parts for straightforward cleaning and precise blade alignment. The 3-piece razors offered by Parker Safety Razor are quality parts built to past for generations. This style dates again to basic safety razors from the early 1900’s. Parker has improved this common design with modern resources and etchings that set the manufacturer aside from other people on the market these days.
High quality in Every Element…Every Parker razor is assembled by hand.
This Parker 91R basic safety razor is just one of the original Parker designs — its style is a vintage and it remains an superb selection. It has an aggressive textured take care of, a wonderful heft and a amazing equilibrium. This is an great razor for new and skilled moist shavers.
Style: 3 Piece Safety Razor Bodyweight: 3. oz. Duration: 4 in. Manage product: Real Brass Frame, Chrome Plated
Weighty Body weight – 3. Ounces
5 Parker Quality Double Edge Protection Razor Blades Involved
3 Piece, Screw off Head structure holds blade securely
A genuine Parker Security Razor solution! For over 40 many years, Parker razors have been imitated, but never ever duplicated!