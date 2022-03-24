Top 10 Best parker safety razor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

For more than 40 yrs, Parker Protection Razor has engineered the world’s best shaving gear and basic men’s grooming components. We have been a chief in basic safety razor innovation and design and style, making sure that just about every of our products and solutions are produced to the best benchmarks.

Our sturdy heritage and quest to supply exemplary products and solutions are reflected in our dedication to our customers’ satisfaction with every single product that bears our name.

Nothing at all Shaves Like a Parker – For over 40 Years Parker Protection Razor has been the clear decision!



3-piece razors disassemble into a few independent parts for straightforward cleaning and precise blade alignment. The 3-piece razors offered by Parker Safety Razor are quality parts built to past for generations. This style dates again to basic safety razors from the early 1900’s. Parker has improved this common design with modern resources and etchings that set the manufacturer aside from other people on the market these days.

High quality in Every Element…Every Parker razor is assembled by hand.



This Parker 91R basic safety razor is just one of the original Parker designs — its style is a vintage and it remains an superb selection. It has an aggressive textured take care of, a wonderful heft and a amazing equilibrium. This is an great razor for new and skilled moist shavers.

Style: 3 Piece Safety Razor Bodyweight: 3. oz. Duration: 4 in. Manage product: Real Brass Frame, Chrome Plated

Weighty Body weight – 3. Ounces

5 Parker Quality Double Edge Protection Razor Blades Involved

3 Piece, Screw off Head structure holds blade securely

A genuine Parker Security Razor solution! For over 40 many years, Parker razors have been imitated, but never ever duplicated!