Top 10 Best paris decor for bathroom accessories Reviews

Top 10 Rated paris decor for bathroom accessories in 2023 Comparison Table
- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- Smooth gliding -Engineered spherical roller balls of shower curtain hooks can glide smoothly and fast across shower rod.
- Double hooks design - The double roller glide shower hooks are strong enough to hold up shower curtain and shower liner.
- High quality metal - These double glided shower curtain rings are made of high quality and selected metal, which is resistant to rust effectively.
- Plated & polished - Coating is plated and polished on cover of double sided shower curtain hooks to be used as elegant decor to your bathroom.
- Set of 12 - Sold as a set of 12 shower curtain rings. Titanker shower curtain hooks meets most of quantity demands for one usual bathroom.
- 2 in 1 : The product contains a high efficient toilet brush, a powerful toilet plunger and a two-compartment steady holder. Space saving stylish design and convenient storage, keep your bathroom neat, clean and well organized, it's a must-have accessory for your bathroom cleaning.
- HEAVY DUTY TOILET PLUNGER: Built with commercial grade rubber suction cup which provides maximum plunging power for clearing tough clogs of toilet bowl, shower drains and sinks. Ergonomic handle features a secure and comfortable grip, makes your plunging more effectively, it's great for commercial and residential use.
- HIGH EFFICIENT TOILET BOWL BRUSH: Strong bristles are not easy to get deformed, they are economical and practical, the dense nylon bristles offers thorough and deep cleaning of under-rim area and those hard-to-reach corners. Water easily drips off bristles into steady holder, brings you a refreshing cleaning experience.
- CONVENIENT STORAGE - Compact space saving design keeps your toilet brush hidden and provides a convenient storage. Ideal for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The neutral color combination of white and black will work in any bathroom. Measures 6.3 x 8.2 x 18.1 inch.
- MR.SIGA's mission: Make your housework easier, and make the world cleaner. Should you have any questions about the product or after-sale service, please do not hesitate to contact us, we are here for support and advice!
- WATERPROOF DESIGN- Ultra smooth speciality design created to roll off water and to promote water bead formation so water swiftly rolls off the surface, keeping your bathroom dry and clean. With 3 timeless color options to choose from, use it as a stand-alone curtain for a bright & airy atmosphere, or pair it with your favorite fabric shower curtain.
- CONVENIENT & DURABLE- Measuring 72" x 72", the Liba shower liner fits any standard size shower or tub, whether you have a straight or curved shower rod! Three heavy duty magnets on the bottom keep the curtain in place- and away from your body. Features 12 rust-proof metal grommets and a reinforced header that prevents tearing and ensures long-term functionality.
- ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY- Made with 100% high quality and eco-friendly PEVA material. Free of PVC & chlorine, which means no unpleasant plastic smell or unpleasant chemical fumes. Containing significantly less volatile organic compounds than PVC liners, Liba’s PEVA shower liner is certainly the better choice for you and your family’s health!
- #1 RECOMMENDED- Recommended by major news publications like Today, Yahoo Life, Women’s Health, and more! We go the extra distance to ensure our shower curtain liners rise above the rest.LiBa shower curtain liners are designed to last. If an item is defective or teared within a year, we will issue a replacement. For questions or concerns please contact our friendly, USA-based customer support team.
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray leaves your bathroom smelling fresh and clean. Simply spray the water in the bowl with Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray before using the toilet to prevent odors before they begin!
- Scent: Lemon, Bergamot and Lemongrass. Eliminate bathroom odor before it begins so you can leave the porcelain throne smelling better than you found it!
- How It Works: Shake well. Spritz 3-5 sprays into the toilet bowl on the water’s surface. Proceed to do your thing. Poo-Pourri traps bathroom odor under the water’s surface, so it never enters the air.
- Size: Travel Size 10ml up to 20 uses per bottle. Cruelty free formula. Leaping Bunny Certified.
- Unique essential oil formula helps your home beyond the bathroom—use it to combat strong laundry, nursery and trash bin odors too.
- Built in 21 LED bulbs; HUONUL makeup mirror provides a good brightness for makeup; dim or brighten up the lights with a long pressing of touch screen switch
- 2X,3X,10X magnification modes; lighted makeup mirror has 3 panels magnifying and wide-angle viewing; see clearly your face and make a flawless makeup, suitable for desk makeup and handheld use
- Dual power supply; makeup mirror with lights powered by USB charging cable or 4xAAA batteries; USB cable included, Charger and batteries not included
- Adjustable degree rotation & touch control; adjust the mirror as per the suitable viewing angle you wish, easy and convenient touch switch, easily control the LED makeup mirror when doing makeup
- Top gift for women; birthday gift, Valentine's Day gift, Mother’s Day gifts, Christmas gifts for teen girls, family, wife, or girlfriend, or another special day gift; Customer first; we can help if you have any issues with your purchase
- Rustproof & more durable stainless steel - Stainless steel is more rust-resistant and durable than ordinary metal shower curtain hooks, allowing for years of use in the bathroom.
- Plated and polished nickel – The steel is polished with a polished nickel finish. The shower hooks sparkle in the presence of light, adding a very elegant look to any bathroom.
- Free gliding action - No snagging, no effort, no hassle. These shower rings feature specially engineered spherical balls to reduce friction, allowing effortless gliding across rods with virtually no effort at all.
- Heavy duty closing hooks – These decorative shower curtain hooks are strong enough to hold a heavy shower curtain. They are sealed shut, making it impossible for the curtain to slip off the rings.
- Set of 12 - Sold as a set of 12 for a standard 60 or 72 inches opening. Note that: Amazer shower curtain rings are entirely different with those cheap rings.
Our Best Choice: Home Basics, Grey Le Bain Paris Eiffel Tower 4 Piece Designer Ceramic Bath Accessory Set | Toothbrush Holder, Dispenser, Soap Dish, 1 Tumbler
Product Description
⁕⁕SET INCLUDES⁕⁕
A Small Canister: 3″ x 3″ x 2.75″
A Large Canister: 4.25″ x 4.25″ x 5″
A Vanity Tray: 9.75 x 6 x 1.5″
⁕⁕HIGH QUALITY CERAMIC LE BAIN DESIGN⁕⁕
This Le Bain set is crafted from heavy duty ceramic finished with a grey & white color scheme bringing neutrality to any space it is displayed in! The design is French inspired with a image of the Eiffel tower displayed one each canister completing the Paris feel to these pieces!
⁕⁕MATCHING SET⁕⁕
This Le Bain French inspired 3-piece bathroom set all follow the same design with the same color scheme giving a completed look to any space it is displayed in! The proceeding bathroom accessories sets in either color pair perfectly with these canisters & tray making your bathroom equipped with everything needed to have a functioning space.
⁕⁕PERFECT FOR⁕⁕
This set is perfect for decoratively storing any beauty or self-care products including cotton swabs, cotton balls, cotton pads, bobby pins, hair ties, toothpicks & more keeping them easily accessible & close at hand! This versatile set can also be used in the office space or bedroom to store small items that need a permanent organize place to be stored.
⁕⁕SET INCLUDES⁕⁕
A Lotion/Soap Dispenser
A Tumbler
A Soap Dish
A Toothbrush Holder
⁕⁕THE PERFECT GIFT⁕⁕
This 4-piece bath set is the perfect set to give as a house warming gift, wedding present or birthday gift! This ensemble is sure to bring order & an attractive appeal to the bathroom space leaving users impressed with the design.
⁕⁕ADDS STYLE & FUNCTIONALITY⁕⁕
This bathroom set comes in two colors being white or grey which both match the color scheme of the preceding 3-piece vanity set. Purchasing both sets together would enhance the Paris feel but even with just this 4-piece set the style won’t be missed. Each piece is not only meant to be decorative but serves full functionality as well making your bathroom complete!
⁕⁕CLASSIC VINTAGE PARIS DESIGN⁕⁕
Go back in time & bring charm from the 19th century French style to your 21st century home by displaying this set in your bathroom! Each piece has its own individual aspect of French design that makes it come together such as the Eiffel tower inspired soap/lotion dispenser & the tub shaped soap dish. All matching the same color scheme bringing neutrality to the space this set will bring any bathroom space to the next level!
4 PIECE BATH ACCESSORY SET: 1 lotion/soap dispenser, 1 tumbler, 1 soap dish, and 1 tumbler
BRINGS STYLE AND FUNCTION TO THE BATHROOM: Great to set on the bathroom counter to have bath essentials close at hand
CLASSIC, VINTAGE PARIS DESIGN: From the classic claw foot tub shaped soap dish to the Romantic Parisian script, this bath accessory set brings the charm of 19th century French Country design to your bathroom
HIGH QUALITY CERAMIC: Made of premium quality ceramic each piece from the bathroom accessory set will not easily chip
COHESIVE LOOK: Matching bath ensemble set for a cohesive look