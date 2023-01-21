Top 10 Best panasonic air conditioner remote control Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

A75C2062 A75C2063 A75C2064 A75C2065 671190018A 671190018B 671190018C 671190018E

(2) “HA-12-09(/10)” works with next panasonic window air conditioner Unit types:

—–PANASONIC

CW-C60YU CW-C80YU CW-XC60YU CW-XC80YU CW-XC82YU CW-XC83YU CW-XC100AU CW-XC103VU

CW-XC120AU CW-XC122VU CW-XC123VU CW-XC143EU CW-XC183EU CW-XC203EU

CW-XC103HU CW-XC104HK CW-XC104HU CW-XC105HU CW-XC123HU CW-XC124HU CW-XC125HU CW-XC143HU CW-XC144HU CW-XC145HK CW-XC145HU

CW-XC183HU CW-XC184HU CW-XC185HK CW-XC185HU CW-XC243HU CW-XC244HU CW-XC245HU CW-XC54HU CW-XC55HU CW-XC63HK CW-XC63HU CW-XC64HK CW-XC64HU

CW-XC65HU CW-XC83GU CW-XC83HK CW-XC83HU CW-XC84GU CW-XC84HK CW-XC84HU CW-XC85HK CW-XC85HU CW-XC100HU CW-XC118HU CW-XC120HU CW-XC78HU CW-XC80HU

——QUASAR

HQ-2102UH HQ-2122UH HQ2052UH HQ2082UH

This record might not be a total list. If you are not sure remember to get in touch with us.

(3) The capabilities “Air Swing” “Overall economy” are not out there for some designs no subject your aged remote regulate have these features or not

(4) This is not a universal panasonic window air conditioner remote handle, remember to confirm that this is the correct design for your device prior to ordering.

(5) NO battery inclueded( Battery Variety: AAA 1.5V Normal Battery)

