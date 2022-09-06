Top 10 Best oxy clean carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] There’s Dirt in your carpet, grease on your shirt, and juice on the sofa? excellent factor OxiClean versatile stain remover treats it all. Activated by drinking water, the distinctive system unleashes the energy of oxygen for protected, effective cleansing all about your home. It gets the tough stains out.

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎9.21 x 7.32 x 5.47 inches 7.22 Lbs .

Day First Available‏:‎June 1, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Church & Dwight

ASIN‏:‎B00YMSB3UM

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

For normal and he washers

Its unique elements are designed to aid rinse soils absent