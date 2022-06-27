Top 10 Best oxo sink drain strainer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The OXO Great Grips Swivel Peeler is fantastic for prepping challenging-skinned fruits and greens. Twin stainless metal blades flex to get rid of substantial swaths of pores and skin with just about every stroke. The relaxed, oversized take care of was made for rapid, repetitive use and won't slip, even when moist. A durable, designed-in eye remover carves out blemishes without the need of ruining your develop. The Peeler is dishwasher safe and incorporates a huge in-take care of gap for basic storage.

Swiveling twin blades with flexible motion conveniently peel potatoes, apples and other rough skinned fruits and vegetables

Gentle, outsized take care of built for repetitive strokes

Comfy non slip grip, even when wet

Created-in potato eye remover

Massive hole in take care of for easy storage

Dishwasher protected

