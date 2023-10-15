Top 10 Best overmount kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, and Spain, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.

Model # RVH5005GG



33 x 22 inch Gunmetal Black Stainless Steel Drop-in Topmount Kitchen Sink

Ruvati brings color to the world of stainless steel with this new Gunmetal Black Stainless Steel sink. With an innovative nano-PVD finish, the stainless steel is overlaid with a colored finish that is resistant to wear and abrasion. The finish has a matte texture that is fingerprint and stain resistant. You can now match your sink color with your colored stainless steel appliances.

Exterior dimensions: 33″ (wide) x 22″ (front-to-back)

Interior dimensions: 31″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back) x 9″ (bowl-depth)

Bowl Depth: 9″

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 36″

Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: sink, strainer drain assembly, bottom rinse grid, mounting brackets, installation guide.

Sloped bottom, and 4 drain grooves on the bottom of the sink channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry.

Large heavy duty SoundGUARD pads and thick NOISEproof undercoating – minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation.

Includes stainless steel bottom rinse grid that protects the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.

16 GAUGE Stainless Steel

True 16 GAUGE (1.59mm thick) T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) is dent and rust resistant. Low-maintenance and long lasting.

Matte Gold Finish

Easy to clean and long-lasting. The matte texture makes the finish fingerprint and stain resistant. It is also water repellent, ensuring excellent water drainage.

Matching Drain Included

Matching color basket strainer drain included. Drain is constructed of matte gold stainless steel just like the sink. Matching garbage disposal flange also available (sold separately).

Rounded Inside Corners

All inside corners and edges are slightly curved for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look.

Dimensions

33″ x 22″ x 9″

30″ x 22″ x 9″

30″ x 22″ x 9″

30″ x 22″ x 10″

30″ x 20″ x 10″

33″ x 20″ x 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet

36″

33″

33″

33″

33″

36″

Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Rounded Inside Corners

Workstation Sink

✓

Installation Type

Topmount

Apron-front Farmhouse

Apron-front Farmhouse

Apron-front Farmhouse

Farmhouse-Apron-Front

Farmhouse-Apron-Front

Material

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

1″ Thick Italian Fireclay

1″ Thick Italian Fireclay

BRASS TONE MATTE GOLD finish – matches your trendy Gold or Brass colored hardware and fixtures. | Drop-in TOP MOUNT Installation.

Sink is constructed of thick 16 GAUGE T-304 Grade Stainless Steel that will NEVER RUST or tarnish. The COLORED FINISH is applied as an outer layer using an innovative nano-PVD technique that makes it INCREDIBLY TOUGH and RESISTANT TO WEARING or PEELING.

MATTE texture adds to the beauty of the finish, and RESISTS FINGERPRINTS or stains. | Heavy duty SoundGuard undercoating and thick rubber NoiseDefend padding.

MATCHING COLOR (Matte Gold) BASKET STRAINER drain assembly included. [Note: Basket strainer only works with standard plumbing. If installing a garbage disposal unit, use matching color disposal flange (Model # RVA1041GG) sold separately] | Stainless Steel BOTTOM PROTECTIVE GRID included – protects your sink surface and acts as a drying rack.

Exterior DIMENSIONS: 33″ (wide) x 22″ (front-to-back), Interior bowl dimensions: 28″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back) x 9″ (bowl-depth). MINIMUM BASE CABINET Size: 36″. | Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit (Note: matching garbage disposal flange [Model # RVA1041GG] sold separately)

So you had known what are the best overmount kitchen sink in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.