Top 10 Best overmount kitchen sink Reviews

overmount kitchen sink
- 1/2 HORSEPOWER MOTOR: The Waste Maid garbage disposer features a 1/2 horsepower 2600 RPM permanent magnet motor allowing the disposer to come to full power on the initial rotation
- TORQUE MASTER GRINDING SYSTEM: Anti-jam Torque Master stainless steel grinding system delivers maximum torque for cutting through waste and a durable turntable with balanced impellers for less vibration, quieter operation, and longer life
- CONTINUOUS FEED OPERATION: Continuous feed garbage disposals let you add food waste into the disposal even while it is running. It is recommended to run water while the disposal is in operation
- EASY 3-BOLT MOUNTING: A standard 3-bolt mounting system makes for fast installation and direct replacement for most garbage disposal brands using 3-bolt mounting systems
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Attached power cord, removable splash guard, stopper, and dishwasher connection
- WORKSTATION SINK with integrated ledge allows you to slide custom accessories across the sink to streamline meal prep and cleanup without losing space on the kitchen counter – 5-PIECE CHEF’S KIT INCLUDES: ROLL-UP DISH DRYING RACK perfect for rinsing produce, drying dishes, and protecting countertops from hot items; BAMBOO CUTTING BOARD is non-porous and resists stains; DISH GRID, STRAINER and DRAIN COVER
- SPACIOUS SINGLE BOWL: Deep sink with tight-radius corners and offset drain creates an uninterrupted workspace for washing your largest cookware, like stock pots and baking sheets – UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION creates a seamless transition from sink to countertop – SMART DESIGN adds valuable counter space by allowing you to work right over the sink, perfect for a kitchen of any size
- HEAVY-DUTY 16 GAUGE STEEL – Made with TRU16, the thickest stainless steel on the market, this workhorse of a sink is highly resistant to corrosion and dents – RUST-RESISTANT FINISH is easy to clean and will not dull from daily use – STAINLESS STEEL BOTTOM GRID protects sink surface and keep dishes elevated for optimal draining
- ENGINEERED FOR EASY DRAINING with off-set drain gently sloped bottom and channel grooves that avoids water from pooling in the sink – FULLY INSULATED with proprietary NOISEDEFEND SOUNDPROOFING including extra-thick pads and protective undercoating that absorb noise and vibration when sink is in use
- DIMENSIONS: 32 in. L x 19 in. W x 10 in. D; Minimum Cabinet Size: 36 in. – LIFETIME LIMITED with top-rated customer service that puts you first – Explore the full suite of KORE SINK ACCESSORIES to maximize the functionality of your KORE Workstation sink
- Made of stainless steel | Corrosion and rust-resistant, will not fade over time | Set includes Sink, Drain Assembly with Strainer, Protective Bottom Grid & Kitchen Towel
- Product dimensions | Overall – 32” L x 19” W x 10” D | Min cabinet size – 36” | Bowl – 10” D x 30” L x 17” W
- A best-selling stainless steel sink paired with a commercial kitchen faucet for an in-demand high-end look
- Resilient and easy to clean commercial-grade satin finish resists corrosion and rust & matches most kitchen appliances
- Features extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink and non-toxic undercoating for superior protection against noise | Kraus provides all mounting hardware, cut-out template, installation and care instructions
- ADA COMPLIANT: Product is ADA compliant when properly installed.
- DROP-IN INSTALLATION: Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your room.
- 300 SERIES STAINLESS STEEL: Designed for everyday use.Minimum Cabinet Size:18 inch
- QUIET: Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink
- U-CHANNEL INSTALLATION: Mounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier install.
- WORKSTATION sink with single-tier track - Overhanging lips on the front and back act as a track for sliding the built-in accessories | Includes solid wood CUTTING BOARD, deep STAINLESS STEEL COLANDER, and dish-drying roll-up rack that slide on the ledges converting your sink to a workspace
- 16 GAUGE Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stain | Commercial grade BRUSHED FINISH - Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, our brushed-finish hides scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances
- Heavy duty SOUND GUARD UNDERCOATING and THICK RUBBER PADDING to minimize noise and reduce condensation | Sloped bottom with grooves to allow complete water drainage | | zEDGE zero Radius - sharp inside corners for a resolutely modern look
- Exterior dimensions: 32" (wide) x 19" (front-to-back) | Interior bowl dimension: 30-1/2" (wide) x 16" (front-to-back) x 10" (bowl depth) | Standard 3.5" drain openings will fit any garbage disposal unit
- Included in box: Sink, Cutting Board, Bottom Rinse Grid, Basket Strainer Drain, Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide | Limited Lifetime Warranty - Ruvati USA
- DURABLE AND CORROSION-RESISTANT: Crafted from 24 gauge premium grade T-304 stainless steel with a lustrous satin finish, this bar/prep sink is resistant to water, food, and chemical corrosion.
- LARGE AND VERSATILE: The spacious single bowl design of this sink provides ample space for various bar and prep tasks. It is perfect for any kitchen, bar area, utility room, or even recreational vehicles.
- EASY INSTALLATION: The drop-in installation with self-rimming edges ensures a seamless fit. The sink also features a sound absorbing pad underneath to reduce clatter while washing dishes.
- DIMENSIONS AND COMPATIBILITY: The external dimensions of the sink are 15" L x 15" W x 6" D, and the internal bowl dimensions are 12.125" x 10.125" x 6" deep. It fits perfectly in an 18" cabinet.
- OPTIONAL CUSTOM ACCESSORIES: Enhance the functionality of your sink with optional Houzer custom accessories, including a Stainless Strainer (190-4200), Bottom Grid (BG-3100), enhancing its functionality and convenience.
- SQUARE VESSEL SINK: 15.75" (L) x 11.82" (W) x 5.35" (H)（400 x 300 x 136 mm）. Standard 1.81" drain opening.With a rectangle and sleek design, this bathroom sink can bring a modern and elegant touch to your bathroom.
- PREMIUM GLAZE: This sink has a smooth, non-porous surface with a baked-on glaze for added durability and a high-gloss finish. Simply wipe the sink surface with a damp cloth to keep it looking beautiful with minimal maintenance.
- DURABLE PORCELAIN CERAMIC: Crafted from high-grade ceramic, KES bathroom vanity sink is specially designed for impact-resistance. It features a stain and scratch-resistant surface to withstand everyday wear and maintain its luster, year after year.
- TOP MOUNT INSTALLATION: This square vessel sink is with no faucet hole, no overflow. Designed to work with both counter and wall-mounted vessel faucets.
- CUSHIONING PACKAGE: Sink is packed in a strong corrugated cardboard box with extra-thick foam on all sides, preventing shock and vibration. Please inspect the sink before installation to make sure it has not been cracked or chipped during transit.
- Color of LED lights changes according to the water temperature. Protect your family from hot water, especially elderly people and children. LED works by water flow,NO need of batteries.
- Dual mode setting- Your kitchen faucets sprayer provides soft aerated stream（with LED) and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY kitchen sink faucet-The SUS304 stainless steel spring and solid brass kitchen faucet body, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.
- Space saving bar sink faucet- Kitchen sink faucet black with pretty design cross bar, offer you more kitchen room for cloth or other little kitchen things. It’s more than a faucet for kitchen sink.
- OWOFAN - The most important thing is that we provide a 5 YEAR WARRANTY. And we are online 7*24 Hours. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us without hesitate. We will solve your problem perfectly in the shortest time.
- OUTER SINK DIMENSIONS: 33 x 22 x 10.13 inches - BOWL DIMENSIONS: 14.25” L x 16.38” W x 9.5” D - Min cabinet size – 36”
- LOOK OF REAL STONE with maximum resistance to impact and thermal shock – NON-POROUS material helps prevent food and liquid from sticking to sink surface – EASY TO CLEAN with soap and water
- DROP-IN DESIGN with extra-thick mounting deck installs with any type of kitchen counter, perfect for use as a replacement sink – UNDERMOUNT DESIGN creates a seamless transition from countertop to sink so you can wipe spills directly into the sink, with no exposed mounting rim to trap food particles
- HEAT SAFE up to 650°F: Stands up to chipping, hot plates, and cookware – VIVID COLOR embedded throughout the material runs all the way through for a rich visual experience
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY with top-rated customer service available to support your needs – PLEASE NOTE: Although Kraus granite and quartz composite sinks are highly heat resistant, placing hot items right from the stove or oven directly into the sink may cause surface discoloration. Consider using a trivet or rolling mat for extremely hot items to avoid potential damage
- Constructed of vitreous china
- Drop In installation
- Sink comes pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes for faucets with 4" faucet centers
- Rear drain location increases available space under the sink
- Equipped with an overflow to prevent water overflow and spillage
Our Best Choice for overmount kitchen sink
Ruvati 33 x 22 inch Satin Brass Matte Gold Stainless Steel Drop-in Topmount Kitchen Sink Single Bowl – RVH5005GG
Product Description
Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, and Spain, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.
Model # RVH5005GG
33 x 22 inch Gunmetal Black Stainless Steel Drop-in Topmount Kitchen Sink
Ruvati brings color to the world of stainless steel with this new Gunmetal Black Stainless Steel sink. With an innovative nano-PVD finish, the stainless steel is overlaid with a colored finish that is resistant to wear and abrasion. The finish has a matte texture that is fingerprint and stain resistant. You can now match your sink color with your colored stainless steel appliances.
Exterior dimensions: 33″ (wide) x 22″ (front-to-back)
Interior dimensions: 31″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back) x 9″ (bowl-depth)
Bowl Depth: 9″
Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 36″
Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit
Included in box: sink, strainer drain assembly, bottom rinse grid, mounting brackets, installation guide.
Sloped bottom, and 4 drain grooves on the bottom of the sink channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry.
Large heavy duty SoundGUARD pads and thick NOISEproof undercoating – minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation.
Includes stainless steel bottom rinse grid that protects the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.
16 GAUGE Stainless Steel
True 16 GAUGE (1.59mm thick) T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) is dent and rust resistant. Low-maintenance and long lasting.
Matte Gold Finish
Easy to clean and long-lasting. The matte texture makes the finish fingerprint and stain resistant. It is also water repellent, ensuring excellent water drainage.
Matching Drain Included
Matching color basket strainer drain included. Drain is constructed of matte gold stainless steel just like the sink. Matching garbage disposal flange also available (sold separately).
Rounded Inside Corners
All inside corners and edges are slightly curved for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look.
Dimensions
33″ x 22″ x 9″
30″ x 22″ x 9″
30″ x 22″ x 9″
30″ x 22″ x 10″
30″ x 20″ x 10″
33″ x 20″ x 10″
Minimum Base Cabinet
36″
33″
33″
33″
33″
36″
Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Rounded Inside Corners
Workstation Sink
✓
Installation Type
Topmount
Apron-front Farmhouse
Apron-front Farmhouse
Apron-front Farmhouse
Farmhouse-Apron-Front
Farmhouse-Apron-Front
Material
16 Gauge Stainless Steel
16 Gauge Stainless Steel
16 Gauge Stainless Steel
16 Gauge Stainless Steel
1″ Thick Italian Fireclay
1″ Thick Italian Fireclay
BRASS TONE MATTE GOLD finish – matches your trendy Gold or Brass colored hardware and fixtures. | Drop-in TOP MOUNT Installation.
Sink is constructed of thick 16 GAUGE T-304 Grade Stainless Steel that will NEVER RUST or tarnish. The COLORED FINISH is applied as an outer layer using an innovative nano-PVD technique that makes it INCREDIBLY TOUGH and RESISTANT TO WEARING or PEELING.
MATTE texture adds to the beauty of the finish, and RESISTS FINGERPRINTS or stains. | Heavy duty SoundGuard undercoating and thick rubber NoiseDefend padding.
MATCHING COLOR (Matte Gold) BASKET STRAINER drain assembly included. [Note: Basket strainer only works with standard plumbing. If installing a garbage disposal unit, use matching color disposal flange (Model # RVA1041GG) sold separately] | Stainless Steel BOTTOM PROTECTIVE GRID included – protects your sink surface and acts as a drying rack.
Exterior DIMENSIONS: 33″ (wide) x 22″ (front-to-back), Interior bowl dimensions: 28″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back) x 9″ (bowl-depth). MINIMUM BASE CABINET Size: 36″. | Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit (Note: matching garbage disposal flange [Model # RVA1041GG] sold separately)
