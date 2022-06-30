Top 10 Best over the toilet shelf for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Normal Searching & Sustainable: Produced utilizing top quality planks of Australian pine wood. The boards protect distinctive wood grain patterns and every single piece owns its organic woodsy style.

Storage Place: Each shelf steps 16.5″ L x 5.9″ W x 6.75″ H, furnishing you with additional vertical storage room where ever desired. Good for storing textbooks, showcasing compact indoor crops or private effects.

Effortless Installation: Straightforward to mount on both drywall or plaster using the included higher energy screws and wall anchors. Can be assembled with the cabinets on best or beneath the metallic brackets at your desire.

Adds more shelving place on the wall to make improvements to business without using up further room. These solid pine wood shelves showcase distinctive attributes and charm. Use them to create your own Scandinavian, rustic, industrial or minimalistic model.

Idea: Just about every board owns exclusive wood grain. If it won’t healthy your decor, remember to enable us know, we are however working hard to create extra individual models.