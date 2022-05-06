Top 10 Best over the toilet bathroom space saver Reviews

Top 10 Rated over the toilet bathroom space saver in 2022 Comparison Table
- Maximize space with vertical bathroom storage
- 3 shelves for towels, washcloths and other bathroom essentials
- Luxurious satin nickel finish
- Sturdy steel frame with adjustable bottom bar and anti-tipping hardware
- Dimensions: 23"W x 65"H x 9.6"D
- Functional Storage Rack: Space-saving toilet storage shelf effectively utilizes the space over the toilet, organize various items in the bathroom, reduce bathroom clutter, and increase bathroom storage space to make your bathroom clean and tidy
- Ample Storage Space: This multi-purpose bathroom storage organizer for all your bath essentials, such as toiletries, toilet paper, shaving-foam,shampoo, potted plants, magazines, etc.
- Open Bottom Design: Over the toilet shelf mesh grid design allows air circulation and reduces dust build-up, ensures breathable and no odor and no more stagnant water to keep toilet paper clean, dry
- Sturdy Stable for Safe Use: GILLAS bathroom over the toilet storage is made of high-quality hard iron, which is durable. The surface is easy cleaning, which makes long-time using possible
- Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed: Overall sizes is 12.2"*6"*4.7", bottom shelf is 2 inches from toilet. The toilet shelf organizer is fits over most standard toilets, easily fits into space behind your toilet
- SPACE-SAVING STORAGE CABINET -- This over-the-toilet rack is designed to help you take advantage of the large wall space over the toilet, which is ideal for small bathrooms and apartments.
- LARGE STORAGE CAPACITY -- With two shelves behind the two-door and an open shelf on the bottom, this bathroom rack can be used for holding most often used items, such as toilet paper, towels, soap and so on.
- ADJUSTABLE SHELF -- The shelf inside the storage cabinet can be adjusted to three heights, which allows you to store item both big and small.
- SUITABLE FOR MOST STANDARD TOILETS - The toilet clearance is about 33 inches, allowing the freestanding bathroom cabinet to fit over standard toilets or washing machine.
- STURDY AND DURABLE SHELF -- This wooden bathroom space saver cabinet is made of high quality MDF which ensures stability and durability. It is also easy to assemble with instructions and included tools.
- 【4-Tier Over The Toilet Rack】 This shelf occupies the often-unused space above your toilet, bringing even more storage options to your bathroom without taking up too much space.The bottom space is 22.04"L*34.25"H, suitable for most of toilets on the market or laundry hamper, you can also place it in bathroom or laundry room.
- 【Large Storage Space& Functional Design】It features 4 open shelves, 1 toilet paper holder and 4 multi-purpose hooks to hold everything from bath towels, candles, aroma, plants, and the shelves with raised edges protect your bathroom accessories from falling down.
- 【Stable Metal Frame& Sturdy Construction】Dimension:23.6"L*9.4"W*68.1"H.Wooden board with metal frame ensures the stability and durability of the shelf. 4 adjustable feet are designed for easy leveling on uneven floors and protect floors from scratches.
- 【Quick and Easy Setup & Cleaning】The shelf is built using EPA standard particle board with melamine coating, which makes it sturdy, waterproof and easy to clean. With detailed instructions and the provided tools, you can have it assembled in about 30 minutes.
- QUALITY BATHROOM SPACE SAVER: This Bathroom Storage Cabinet Over the Toilet Crafted With Quality MDF, Making The Bathroom Shelf Extremely Durable and Stable,Features a Fixed Open Shelf and an Adjustable Interior Shelf to Keep Your Home Tidy.
- FUNCTIONAL OVER-THE –TOILET CABINET:SPIRICH Over the toilet Cabinet is Placed in Your Bathroom, Which Can Free up Your Bathroom Position, Save Your Space, and Can Also Store Your Various Bathroom Supplies and All Kinds of Sundries, Etc.
- STYLISH BATHROOM Organizer Over Toilet: This Bathroom Over The Toilet Shelf Features with Decorative Molding and Double Door Design Brings a Modern and Elegant Look to any Home. Purchase This Decorative Bathroom Cabinet by Itself or With Other Items for A Cohesive Update to Your Bathroom's Decor.
- EFFICIENT SIZE: Measures 27.3"(W) x 7.87"(D) x 65.12"(H) to Provide Accessible Storage without Taking up Too Much Space in Your Bathroom, also with the Adjustable Bottom Bar Fits Behind Most Toilet Setups.
- GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed Instructions will Guide the Assembly Step by Step, All Parts and Accessories of The Bathroom Storage Over Toilet are Numbered and Easy to Distinguish.
- Space saver fits over most toilets to instantly add storage into your bathroom
- 3 Shelves offer a mix of open and concealed storage inside the bathroom
- Versatile door placement allows you to choose the shelf layout
- Easy to assemble, with hardware included
- Measures 23 in W x 7.38 in D x 64.25 in H
- [FITS OVER MOST TOILETS] Supported by floor and ceiling, you can fit this bathroom organizer virtually anywhere. Though you have a very small space above the toilet. This furniture can help you save your space and provides you additional bathroom storage.
- [SHELF ADJUSTABLE ON HEIGHT ] Every single part of the toilet rack is adjustable! No knocking your head with this shelf when you on the toilet. Worried about the tall items are not fitting in the shelf? It won’t be a problem with allzone freestanding organizer—adjust the shelf height to fit your items and they all can find a home here, tall or short.
- [LARGE SPACE ORGANIZER] ALLZONE 4-Tier Over toilet shelf provides you roomy storage, it features an open area for easy access to toilet paper, towels, shampoos, and other bathroom essentials. This toilet shelf is convenient for you to classify toiletries suppliers and keep them organized.
- [SPACE SAVER] Is your bathroom small? Even toiletries are crowded on the countertop? The allzone over-the-toilet-storage unit stands on the floor with a narrow foot that can easily fit into space behind your toilet and it won’t get in the way of pipes, exploiting the wall space without eating up the floor area. Giving you a tidy bathroom.
- [ASSEMBLY IS A BREEZE ] : No more making yourself dizzy among the numerous parts and screws, as installing this bathroom organizer is easy as 1-2-3 with easy-to-follow instruction with NO TOOLS, NO DRILLING required, you can start to enjoy your over toilet shelf organizer. Not work for slope ceiling
- Bathroom Space Saver - This freestanding toilet cabinet over toilet utilizes max free room to provides a valuable storage mixed of concealed and open storage in the bathroom.
- Large Storage - Top cabinet with doors have an adequate space to store towels, paper towel, body wash and other stuff. Inside room of the cabinet is adjustable. For additional open shelf, easy to reach something and display small plants, perfumes, and other decorations to make your bathroom tidy and full of fresh air.
- Elegant & Stylish - Bathroom shelves over toilet made of upgrade MDF board, smooth and waterproof finish, it can bring a nice look in your bathroom, living room, kitchen, laundry.
- Fits Most Toilets - Bottom shelf is 33.6 inches, can place above most standard toilets to save space.
- Easy to Assemble - Please match all component with the labeled number. Easy to assemble with illustrated step-by-step instructions
- 【Easy to assemble】There are clear installation steps and pictures on the installation manual, and you can install it quickly.
- 【Unique design】You can choose the suitable color according to the bathroom style, which not only brings you extra storage space, but also makes your bathroom look cleaner and tidy.
- 【Large space】Not only can you put towels, toilet paper, shampoo and other toiletries, but also potted plants. The enlarged interval of each layer can place items of different heights.
- 【Rugged and durable】The shelf is composed of thick steel pipes, and the steel pipe against the wall is reinforced with reinforcement stickers to make the shelf not easy to shake.Adjustable foot pads at the bottom for easy adjustment.
- 【Good customer service】If you have any questions during the product installation process, you can contact our friendly staff, we will help you as soon as possible.
Our Best Choice: Zenna Home 2523NN Over the toilet storage, 23.25 x 64.7, Satin Nickel
[ad_1] The Zenna Residence “Cross-Design and style” In excess of the Toilet Spacesaver is the suitable storage option for loos with confined space. This space-saving device usually takes edge of the ordinarily wasted location above a bathroom to generate valuable lavatory storage. Its 3 large shelves can maintain toiletries, linens and attractive add-ons. The spacesaver attributes strong steel construction and an appealing satin nickel complete that resists chipping and rust. Assembly is easy, with move-by-action recommendations and mounting hardware involved. Zenna Home’s U.S.-centered Buyer Support office is available toll-no cost (800-892-3986) to response thoughts.
Metal
Provides Important Bathroom STORAGE: 3 cabinets produce flat storage for linens, toiletries and decorative equipment in the house earlier mentioned your toilet
Fits Around MOST Bathrooms: Bottom shelf is 34.25 in. from floor, so spacesaver suits about most normal and taller toilets.Cleans easily by employing a moist fabric
Durable, Desirable AND RUST RESISTANT: Steel construction, visually attention-grabbing “cross-style” design and style, and a abundant, rust-resistant satin nickel complete
Anything YOU Have to have: Includes spacesaver and all mounting components
Simple TO ASSEMBLE: Assembles in 20 minutes recommendations included