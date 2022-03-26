Top 10 Best over the sink shelf Reviews

Top 10 Best over the sink shelf in 2022 Comparison Table
- Maximizes and expands counter space by siting snugly over the sink, keeping all daily necessities from bottle soap, silverware, sponges within reach with no hindrance to use the faucet.
- Multi-use over sink organizer perfect for any room in the house. Place on any flat surface for additional shelf space. Perfect for organizing the living room, bedroom and office.
- Easy to assemble. Simply insert the legs into the pre-drilled holes to install
- Made of all natural, rustic pine wood
- Measures 30" x 6" x 8"
- 【All in One Organization】- This dish drying rack effectively utilizes the spaces over the sink. It has 9 storage areas and allows you to store almost all cutleries (even pots and pans). The upper layer can hold 10 plates, 12 bowls, cups or vegetables, 3 wine glass and lots of utensil, forks of different sizes and depths. The lower layer can hold several cleaning supplies, knives, cutting board and pot cover. Also including 5 practical hooks.
- 【Length & Height Adjustable to Fit 99% Sink】- We specially added length and 2-level height adjustment to suit for different families and personals needs. Easily modify the length of the dish drainer from 34”- 42.5” to fit for 99% sink of single / double slot. Please pay attention to the length of the sink should be ≤ 32.8”, the height of the faucet should be ≤ 16.9”. Height between the cabinet and countertop should be ≥ 27.5”. Please carefully measure these sizes of your sink before making a choice.
- 【Durable and Sturdy Material】- Made by thicken stainless steel and heavy black coating, rust-proof and scratched proof. The dish rack can hold 90 lbs. dishes in actual tests, stable without tilting forward. Non-slip feet make the dish rack more stable, separating the dish rack and water to protect the countertop without leaving marks. All the parts can be dissembled and washable, so you can clean them occasionally.
- 【Easy to Assemble】- The dish rack over the sink is equipped with a hex wrench, which is easy to install without additional tools. According to detailed installation guide, you can easily put the dish rack together in minutes with screws & wrench without extra tools. Removable multifunctional parts allow you to customize your dish rack. Add to your cart now, and then you will have a perfect dish drainer for your kitchen.
- 【Easy to Clean】- Over Sink Shelf also can be easily separated in few minutes, so you can easily clean every part thoroughly. Also, all 9 detachable functional parts allow you DIY using them as you like. ASoopher over the sink dish drying rack will serve you for many years. If you met any quality problem, please let us know, we will always at your service.
- Creates instant storage above the sink to expand counter space; helps keep the back of your sink clean and dry
- Multiuse storage; use on any narrow flat surface; great for bathroom, home office, bedroom or living room
- Keep things displayed beautifully and with organization
- Assembled Dimensions: 6.63 L x 35.75 W x 9.25 H inches
- Easy assembly with no tools required
- 🔷 Size – Expandable 16~26” (L) x 7.9” (D) x 8.5” (H), max height under shelf is 7.1”, height is adjustable 1.58” (40mm). The adjustable & extendable function perfect used as kitchen cabinet shelf or counter shelf organizer.
- 🔷 Multi-function - For kitchen, pantry, cupboard, books, office supplies, personal supplies. Save space for bedroom, study, sitting room, bathroom etc. A great gift choice for your wife/husband, children, colleagues, friends, and more.
- 🔷 Durable & Strong - Sturdy metal construction, and heavy-duty design holds 22LBS! Easy to clean!
- 🔷 Easy to Assemble – Please read instruction before installation. The stackable counter shelf organizer is easy to assemble with only 4 screws. It should take less than 5 minutes to assemble.
- 🔷 Patent – Our extendable storing shelf obtained the certificate of design patent. CNIPA Patent No. ZL 2020 3 0296239.4. Product parts have been upgraded since March 2021.
- Dimension: Outside dimension: 33(L) x 10.8(W) x 23.1(H) inch, the length between the inside of feet is 31.8 inch, please do carefully view the size picture; Note: The length of the sink should be≤31.5 inch, the height between the cabinet and the countertop should be ≥ 24 inch (not include the height of the dish and bowl)
- Rust Resistant Material: he dish rack over the sink is made of premium quality 201 Stainless Steel, corrosion-resistant and durable for daily use; The smooth frame won't scratch the plates and bowls
- 【Stable and Non-Slip】The large over the sink dish drying rack adopt the front lengthened bend foot to strengthen the rack’s bearing capacity and stabilize the center of gravity, the bearing capacity reference is up to 28 lb.; 4 non-slip rubber feet keep the kitchen dish rack steady
- Take Advantage of Kitchen Space: The standing kitchen dish shelf adds extra organize space upper the sink, keeps all kitchen supplies in one place; The over sink shelf lets your cleanup and after-meal work much easier, then an uncluttered kitchen back to you
- Easy to Assemble: The kitchen rack dish drainer is detachable and easy to clean, detailed Step-by-step assembly instruction for your reference; We provide the satisfactory customer service, if you have any query about the accessories, please contact us directly
- Expand your counter space
- Create instant storage above your sink
- Sleek and stylish look with the black metal timeless scrollwork
- Expands from 24 1/2" to 40 3/4"
- Color Black
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL OVER SINK DRYING RACK - Merrybox over the sink dish drying rack keeps all dishware or utensils tidy & dry easily. The dish drainer makes a lot, you can: put bowl/plate or veggies/fruits in rack, take cooking knife/chopping board/cup/spoon&fork/cleanser into holder, or hang soup ladle/spatula/dishcloth on hook. A top trastero para secar platos y tazas space saver, not only for large kitchen but small kitchen.
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK ADJUSTABLE - The dish rack LENGTH(25.6-33.5in) expandable, HEIGHT(20.7in) fits most kitchen single or double sinks, but please DO MEASURE your sink size(24.4-32.3in), faucet height(≤16.5in) and countertop-cabinet distance(≥28in) before placing an order. You can expand trastero para secar platos y tazas length from 25.6in to 33.5in to suit for single or double sinks, meeting your needs.
- EASY-ASSEMBLY DISH DRYER RACK - Our rack of dishes provides detailed installation guide, you can easily put the dish rack together in minutes with screws & wrench without extra tools according to our how-to-install manual or videos. Anyway, please kindly contact us anytime when you need installation support. Escurridor de Platos with adjustable length & removable accessories makes you DIY based on your favor.
- NO-RUST NO-WAGGLE STURDY DISH DRAINER RACK - The dish rack drainer over sink is made of 201 stainless steel, anti-rust, holding dishes and utensils with a maxload of 80lb, so you can settle all platos dishes down. Water drips into sink while drying, keeping countertop clean & dry. 2 rubber suction cups on the bottom make dish rack no wiggle-waggle over the countertop. A high-quality sturdy dish dryer rack, your kitchen deserves such a dish holder.
- DISH RACK WITH EXTRA TISSUE HOLDER & SPARE ACCESSORIES - Choose Merrybox secador escurridor de platos, choose not only a set of dish drainer dryer but additional parts than others without paying more. What’s more, our rack provides a 24-month warranty and 7*24 customer service. In one word, you won’t regret buying Merrybox large-capacity over sink dish drying rack.
- 🍴FULL STAINLESS STEEL COVERED SHELF: this high grade stainless steel has excellent resistance to a wide range of atmospheric environments. That durability makes 304 easy to protect, and therefore ideal for kitchen and food applications. The product passed a 24-hour salt test. You don't have to worry about your safety and health issues at all. This is a real all-stainless steel sink rack.
- 🍴2 LAYERS EXPANDABLE DESIGN: the size of this over sink dish drying rack is 24.41''-37.6''*33.46"*11.02", Longest dimension is 37.6 inches, the highest height of the faucet ≤ 16.93 inches. Scalable design, and added double dish drying rack. The top floor can also be used as a shelf for any kitchen items. Don't worry about buying the wrong size.
- 🍴ORGANIZE YOUR KITCHEN: 2 tiered expandable rack provides more space without costing more counter top space making it very convenient. Can meet the needs of any kitchenware. It would be a great kitchen organizer. All the accessories you need are complete, including knife holder, storage basket, cutlery holder, cutting board rack, cup hanging, hook up. (All accessories are made of stainless steel)
- 🍴SIMPLE ASSEMBLY: the dish rack is equipped with a hex key and a wrench, no extra tools needed, easy to install. Follow the instructions, assemble the corresponding module. Add to your cart now, then you will have a perfect dish drainer for your kitchen.
- 🍴FIND THE RIGHT DISH RACK FOR YOU: please carefully measure 3 numerical values: The width of your kitchen sink, the height of the faucet and the height between the cabinet bottom to the countertop before buying.Loyalfire provide lifetime after-sales service for this kitchen rack.
- Expandable: The length of this shelf can be adjusted to your desire. It can vary from 13.4 inches to 24.5 inches in length depending on how you want to arrange your space. This product is tailor-made for customers who faces difficult product selections. Size:13.4 to 24.5 * 8.3 * 9.5 inches.
- Functional Storage: Can be used in various places of your home including cabinets, pantry, cupboards, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and any table surfaces. You may use the shelf as a cabinet organizer for plates, bowls, snacks, books, magazines and whatsoever.
- High Quality: Made from sturdy 1mm metal which can hold up to 50lbs of household items. There is a load-bearing rod in the middle of this expandable cabinet shelf that is evenly balanced so that the shelf will not collapse in-wards.
- Stylish Design: The smooth surface of the cabinet shelf has been polished so it is very durable and does not wear out easily. Helps to create space and make your home more stylish at the same time. It is simple and handy to use.
- Simple Installation: Easy to assemble with a clear manual. You only need to screw a few nuts in place then installation is complete. Most importantly, if you purchase 2 of our expandable shelves you can stack one of top of another thereby creating a two-tier storage space. Clips for layering is included in every package (3 clips per package).
- ADD STORAGE TO YOUR KITCHEN: This cute over-the-sink metal shelf is a great way to add some storage to your kitchen counter. You can use this shelf as a soap and sponge holder or to display houseplants or kitchen supplies. You’ll be amazed at the extra space you’ll get by adding some shelving to your kitchen.
- EXPANDS TO FIT ALL SINKS: Organization is easy with this trusty metal shelf. A built-in extender allows you to adjust the shelf from 24.5" to 40.75" without any special tools or equipment. Whether you have a single or double sink, our shelf will expand in no time to fit your needs. It couldn’t be easier.
- BLENDS WITH ANY DECOR: This small shelf unit features a classic design that blends in with many types of home decor. Whether you want a farmhouse motif, a glam modern vibe, or a vintage cafe theme, this pretty shelf functions as a low-profile decoration that works in any kitchen. It will look nice set up in a farm kitchen or in a chic urban apartment.
- WORKS IN BATHROOMS TOO: Our shelf looks great in the kitchen, but you can also put it to good use in any room in the house. Install it in your pantry as an extra utility shelf or set it up in the washroom or bathroom to display extra towels or toiletries. It’s a great way to add some storage space to your home.
- SIMPLE & ADJUSTABLE ORGANIZATION: Whether you need a small shelf to store dishwashing accessories or a long shelf to display bathroom supplies, this shelf offers all the support you’re looking for. It's simple, low-profile design is ideal for many applications and uses, and it’s adjustable to fit wherever you need it.
Our Best Choice: Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, JASIWAY Adjustable 2 Tier Large Stainless Steel Dish Drainer for Counter, Expandable(27.5″-33.5″) Kitchen Organizer Storage Shelf Above Sink with Utensil Holder, 6 Hook
Adjustable Length, Suit 99% Sink: Sizing: 27.5″ -33.5″(L) * 12.09″(W) * 31.5″(H), the length is 27.5″ -33.5″ expandable to fit for several sizes of sinks, taps and wall cabinets. You have to have no extended require bend down or reach up significant! Use this dish drying rack about the sink, water will drip specifically to the sink, keeping your countertop dry, clean up, and tidy. No for a longer time do you have to commit extra time manually pouring h2o or cleansing counter tops each individual day!
Double Decker Above Sink Dish Rack: Our 2 tier dish drying rack adopts double-layer style, which help you save far more place by arranging your kitchen without getting up precious counter room. You can use the reduce rack for air-drying extra than 15 dishes and 22 bowls even though storing pots and pans previously mentioned. Its huge potential and durable design can hold goods with a power of up to 110 lbs. It worth each penny you expended on it!
Rust-Evidence and Sturdy Frame: This multifunction over sink dish drying rack is created of top rated quality food stuff-grade 304 stainless metal with 3-layer Nano coating and lined by black baking finish, which is sturdy and more powerful than ordinary metal content in defending from rust, corrosion, dampness, and scratch. An best for kitchen and foods programs, also an excellent gift for mom, spouse, sons and daughters and mates.
All-In-One Kitchen Storage: Are you nonetheless troubled with too several bowls, dishes on your kicthen counter? The over sink substantial dish drying countertop organizer features 2 tier dish rack, 1 knife holder, 1 utensils holder, 1 slicing board holder, 6 utility hooks and 1 detergent rack. Pretty strong when put jointly, not tipsy, has a lot of spots for every little thing (sponges, cutlery, bowls, plates, knife, reducing board, and many others, and so on).
Why Opt for JASIWAY: Our dish drainer shelf will come with 4 suction cups at the foot base to add further stability and there is no panic of it falling about. It is also tremendous stronger than all of the other drying rack you have owned. Greatest of all, it looks super classy…Trust me, you will love it. So please get pleasure from a fear-free experience with our 100% Life time guarantee and 100% 30 times money-back again promise.