Top 10 Best over the sink dishrack Reviews

- Set includes one dish rack, one plastic cutlery caddie, and one drain board
- The plastic cutlery caddie has two spaces for convenience and safety. This allows you to separate your silverware or flatware when dishwashing.
- This set measures 12" x 19" x 5" and has separate slots for plates and cups and bowls.
- The drain board has a convenient lip which will hang slightly over your sink so you do not need to worry about water pooling up or spilling on your counter.
- Care Instructions: spot clean with damp cloth.
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK : We have 4 different sizes for your option: 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) , 17.5(L) x 15.7(W), 17(L) x 13.7(W) , 20.5(L) x 13.7(W) . Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. This one is 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) inch fits sink not wider than 16.8". Please check your sink measurements and choose the right size before purchasing the roll up dish drying rack over sink! A great addition to kitchen accessories and apartment necessities. One of the great kitchen gadgets for a tidy kitchen and cozy home.
- HIGH QUALITY : Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible cutting board over sink is sturdy, rust resistant,non-slip, waterproof; support up to 33lbs, not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware. A great portable stainless steel rolling rack for apartment essentials and home accessories.
- MULTI-PURPOSE : This folding sink dish drying rack not only can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying kitchenware, such as washed bowls, pans, glasses, cups, plates, cookware, cutlery, saucepan, mugs; but also as a vegetable colander for fruit and veggie wash; or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on countertop. This dish drying mat can also be used as a kitchen sink caddy, sink cover, camping sink mat, sponge holder, fruit hammock, over the sink colander, kitchen sink organizer and RV storage.
- SPACE SAVING : The rollable kitchen drying rack is designed with 15 stainless steel tubes, fixed firmly by silicone, which makes it easy to use, lay flat, clean or put away for storing in cabinet when not in use, saving your counter space. This dish drying rack over the sink adjustable design frees up much counter space then traditional dish drainer. Perfect for house organization and storage. Great gifts for your parents, families, friends and perfect house warming gifts for new home.
- FOOD SAFE AND HEAT RESISTANT : The dish draining rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-free, dishwasher safe. As a perfect trivet for cooling down hot pans from oven or stovetop, or thawing frozen articles from refrigerator. 100% satisfaction guarantee and 2-year warranty. Any issue with this drying rack for sink organizers and storage, please contact us FIRST on order detail page before any return.
- Upright design with small footprint saves counter space
- 9 hooks for drying baby bottles and sippy cups
- Top compartment for drying lids and other small items
- Top compartment is removable for cleaning
- Removable drain tray
- [Multiple Use and Heat Safe] - Can be used as a cutting board to cut fruits & vegetables, use it to dry off your dishes, or simply use it for any cooking prep work you need. Heat safe: perfect to use as a non-slip trivet for hot pans or baking sheets straight out of the oven, lay it flat on any kitchen countertop to protect against damage from hot items
- [Foldable Design] - Roll it up quickly and easily to put away and make your kitchen look less cluttered. Really useful for saving counter space, easy to clean and adjustable, you can fold it up to different sizes.
- [Size: 17.7”x 15.5”] Rectangular design for maximum stacking ability to efficiently dry dishes and proper drainage and ventilation. Important: check your sink size before purchase.
- [Food Grade Material] - Made of tough 304 stainless steel, BPA-free food safe silicone edges with integrated design, which resistant to rust, non-slip and very sturdy.
- [Strong and sturdy] - Durable construction will not bend or warp even when used with heavy cookware; easily supports up to 70lb with all rod used.
- Small Size, 17.5 x13.1 inches. Use for over the sink up to 16.5 inches width. [*** NOTE * - Please measure your sink before ordering. If your sink is wider than 16" please order a larger model *** ]. High-end quality, made of FDA food safe grade silicone wrapped stiff metal steel rods.
- Resistant to rust, non-slip, durable, glassware friendly, and sturdier than stainless steel racks. Oil-resistant, very easy to clean. Collapsible, rolls up for easy storage. Welcome to compare.
- Heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-Free, Can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop. Dishwasher Safe
- Warm Gray color makes you a cozy, natural, and sophisticated feel, perfectly matches popular trendy kitchen painting color themes.
- Measurement: 17-1/2"L x 13-1/8"W x 1/4"H (44.45 cm x 33.3 cm x 0.6 cm) . Full LIFETIME WARRANTY from the Authentic Surpahs product. 100% satisfaction guarantee.
- SPACE SAVING: Simply pop-up to use and then collapse down for easy storage under the sink when not in use.
- COUNTERS STAY DRY: Dish drain board allows water to run directly into sink, keeping your counters clean and dry.
- PLENTY OF SPACE: Room for eight large plates, plus built-in four sectional utensil drying rack.
- COMPACT AND PORTABLE: Easy to take along when traveling, camping, or for use in an RV.
- EASY WIPE CLEAN: Heavy-duty plastic construction is simple to wipe clean and never rusts like the metal dish drying racks.
- Newest Displayed Dimension:17.7"(L) x 11.2"(W) X 0.5'' (H).16pcs SUS304 Stainless Still Pipes. Please kindly measure your sink size firstly before purchasing this roll up over the sink dish drying rack! Great Gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas Day, New Year, family members and all festivals Gifts
- Stamped with SUS304 Marks Tough Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack: Made of SUS 304 tough stainless steel, this drying rack is very solid and sturdy and it can resist to constant use and rust for years. In terms of construction, the anti-slippery rubbery grips on either end are firmly attached to the stainless steel pipes, those are our unique advantages
- Roll up Sink Drying Rack and Spacing-saving Dish Drying Mat: This dish drainer can roll up and go in a drawer quickly when not in use. Works great and keeps the kitchen sink area looking neat, the best one of dish drainers for kitchen counter. You can roll up this over the sink dish drying rack as much as you like during using it and for the pipes also can be removable
- Multi-use Folding Dish Drying Rack: This roll up drying rack unrolls above an open sink for air-drying washed dishes, for additional counter top space, or as a trivet. Vegetable and fruit dish drainers, great kitchen dish racks for counter
- Dishwasher Safe Heat Resistant Dish Drainers for Kitchen Sink Counter and Stainless Steel Dish Drain Rack: AHYUAN kitchen dish rack is thermoresistant, and can resist up to 450℉. BPA-Free and you can run hot water over stainless steel dish rack, and even place hot pot on the dish racks without causing any damage
- Multi-Functional: Large capacity, designed to drain over any sink or atop a drying mat on the countertop, this dish rack can handle assorted dinnerware such as plates, bowls, and cups and full sized pots and pans
- High Quality: Heavy duty, satin coated, rust resistant wires secure items and soft feet keeps dish rack from scratching countertops
- Easy Draining: Self-draining board is designed with the perfect pitch, to avoid water pooling in the rack and is removable for easy cleaning
- High capacity storage: Removable flatware Caddy, with built in, dishwasher inspired handle and adjustable compartments for cutlery and specialty items
- ✔【SAVING STORAGE SPACE】 The great dish drying rack to hold four-person household of it’s balance of capacity design to save space in your cooking and cleaning area. With the suitable size of 16.6” L× 12.6” W×7.8” H, it isn’t too intrusive on a countertop. And its attaching function is hanging cup holders, which protect your nice cup from slipping. No worry about the counter mess at all. A must-have for any kitchen which accompany your needs during hand washing your dishes and tumbler
- ✔【INNOVATIVE DESIGN OF DRAINAGE】 The dish rack for kitchen counter has an integrated water tray. The telescopic drainage duct at the bottom of the tray can be rotated by 360°, helping you to collect the dripping water to the sink efficiently. Larger area exposed to air, rapidly dry water. It won’t easily overflow if you accidentally dump a ton of water onto it and convenient you to place this plat rack anywhere to keep your countertop clean and dry
- ✔【EASY TO INSTALL & DETACHABLE】 The draining dish rack is detachable and easy to clean. You only need to install it step by step according to the instructions and it will take you less than 1min. This dish drainer has steel wire skeleton, good for organizing dish and bottles. Easy to remove and easy to clean. You also can disassemble this rack into four pieces (water tray, hanging cup holder, hollow cutlery tube, and the steel wire skeleton ) for easy cleaning
- ✔【TOP COATED WIRE FOR ANTI-RUST MATERIAL】 It is compatible to hold all kinds of dishes with top quality coated wire for anti-rust material. No need to worry about dish rack will be rust, its top quality ensure long-lasting durability and not easy to shake. Suit for kitchen and dishware application. Top quality material provides dish rack a beautiful and sleek look
- ✔【NON-SLIP WOODEN HANDLE】 The part of handle covered with non-slip wooden to protect your hands from injury when moving the rack with many heavy dishes and prevent the dish drainer sliding. The shape of wooden handle provide you good sense of using according to the design of human engineering. You will feeling from the deep heart of its good using. A tiny but very attentive design
- 【PRODUCT SIZE】: The dimension of our kitchen sink organizers is 17.5" (L) x 11.8" (W). Suitable for kitchen sink, undermount kitchen sink, rv sink, camping sink and other outdoor kitchen sinks, etc. But please measure your sink or kitchen counter FIRST before purchasing this over sink dish drying rack, then you will get the perfect kitchen sink organization and storage tools, kitchen accessories for countertop, rv accessories, apartment necessities, camping kitchen sink accessories, etc.
- 【MULTI-PURPOSE】: Our dish rack over the sink can not only be used as a dish drying mat to air-dry washed plates, dishes, bowls, bottles, cups, etc, but also as a fruit bowl for kitchen counter to hold washed fruits and vegetables, as a heat-proof and anti-slip cooling rack to hold hot pots or bakeware, as a drying mat for kitchen counter to unfreeze some frozen foods, as a small kitchen countertop to prepare food, and as a kitchen sink mats for bottom of kitchen sink.
- 【STURDY AND DURABLE】: The kitchen dish drying rack has a strong frame made with 15 304 stainless steel pipes, connected with high quality silicone. Make the kitchen rack over the sink rust resistant, waterproof, non-slip, support bearing up to 70lbs. The ideal kitchen hacks gadgets, apartment essentials for first apartment, kitchen essentials for new apartment, under the sink organizer, new house kitchen assesssories, home accessories, home essentials for new home, home gadgets, fruit hammock and so on.
- 【ROLL UP DESIGN AND SAVING SPACE】: Soft silicone and foldable design make the over the sink dish rack easy to unfold for using, to roll up for storing when not in use. Just roll up the over the sink drying rack and put the roll up drying rack over sink in your cabinet for storage. This kitchen sink storage rack only take little space to storage, but can save your counter space and make your kitchen life more convenient.
- 【HEAT-RESISTANT AND FOOD SAFE】: The dish racks for kitchen counter with BPA-free, food safe grade silicone, is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), highly corrosion resistant and dishwasher safe.
LIMNUO Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Rolling Dish Drainer Foldable Dish Drying Rack for Kitchen Sink Counter (13”x9.5”)
Product Description
LIMNUO provide a range of high quality, innovative home utensils and accessories to home tidy, Safe, Durable, Premium Quality & Beautiful Design
Kitchen Gadget Tool Perfectly for Many Kitchen Task!
Size:20.5 x 13.2 inch，18 stainless steel tubesMaterial:Stainless Steel+ SiliconeHeat resistant: with stand temperatures as high as 400°F.Please measure your sink before purchase, it is suitable for sinks with a length of less than 20inchCleaning method：clean it in hot water,or run it through the dishwasher Applicable place: roll up drying
Features:
For air-drying any washed tableware, cookware, bakeware, stoneware, flatware, kitchenware and fragile glassware. Also for wash cloths and sponges to dry much faster on itFood-grade Stainless Steel & Silicone Material, Safe and DurableSimple Over-the-sink Design, Easy to Clean & Storage
Wash Fruits & Vegetables
Can be used as a vegetable and fruit drain basket to clean vegetables and fruits.Flowing water is directly cleaned, more convenient and clean.
Dish Drying Rack
Place the washed dishes on the rack to dry naturally, drying faster, not moldy and convenient, and saving a place for the dish rack in the kitchen.
Heat Resistant
The dish rack over the sink is heat resistant, can withstand up to 400°F (204°C). It can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop.
Bearing More Than 45 LB Weight
The dish drying rack is foldabel , it can withstand more than 45 LB weight.
Easy to Clean
This roll up dish drying rack has an easy cleaning surface , it won’t trouble you a lot while it gets dirty.
Easy to Storage
This roll up dish drying rack is foldable, easy to clean and stroage.
Food Grade Material:Resistant to rust, non-slip, durable, glassware friendly, and sturdier than stainless steel racks, made of food safe grade silicone wrapped stiff 12 tubes metal steel rods,which resistant to rust, non-slip and very sturdy.
Sink Rack Dimensions:13″（L ）x 9.5″（W), which provides a creative space saving solution for your dish time, perfectly matches a standard or even bigger sink in your kitchen. Please kindly check your sink size before purchasing.
Foldable Design:Roll it up quickly and easily to put away and make your kitchen look less cluttered. Really useful for saving counter space, easy to clean and adjustable, you can fold it up to different sizes.
Heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-Free, Can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop. Dishwasher Safe.
Zero Risk Purchase: If you are not satisfied with the quality of our reclosable dish drying rack just contact us, and we will issue a full refund!
