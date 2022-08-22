Top 10 Best over the sink dishrack Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

LIMNUO provide a range of high quality, innovative home utensils and accessories to home tidy, Safe, Durable, Premium Quality & Beautiful Design

Kitchen Gadget Tool Perfectly for Many Kitchen Task!

Size:20.5 x 13.2 inch，18 stainless steel tubesMaterial:Stainless Steel+ SiliconeHeat resistant: with stand temperatures as high as 400°F.Please measure your sink before purchase, it is suitable for sinks with a length of less than 20inchCleaning method：clean it in hot water,or run it through the dishwasher Applicable place: roll up drying

Features:

For air-drying any washed tableware, cookware, bakeware, stoneware, flatware, kitchenware and fragile glassware. Also for wash cloths and sponges to dry much faster on itFood-grade Stainless Steel & Silicone Material, Safe and DurableSimple Over-the-sink Design, Easy to Clean & Storage

Wash Fruits & Vegetables

Can be used as a vegetable and fruit drain basket to clean vegetables and fruits.Flowing water is directly cleaned, more convenient and clean.

Dish Drying Rack

Place the washed dishes on the rack to dry naturally, drying faster, not moldy and convenient, and saving a place for the dish rack in the kitchen.

Heat Resistant

The dish rack over the sink is heat resistant, can withstand up to 400°F (204°C). It can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop.

Bearing More Than 45 LB Weight

The dish drying rack is foldabel , it can withstand more than 45 LB weight.

Easy to Clean

This roll up dish drying rack has an easy cleaning surface , it won’t trouble you a lot while it gets dirty.

Easy to Storage

This roll up dish drying rack is foldable, easy to clean and stroage.

Size

20.5”x13.2”

16.5”x13.2”

16”x12”

16”x12”

18”x16”

11”x5”

Color

Gray

Gray

Gray

Black

Gray

Gray

Easy to Clean

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heat Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

BPA-free

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Food Grade Material:Resistant to rust, non-slip, durable, glassware friendly, and sturdier than stainless steel racks, made of food safe grade silicone wrapped stiff 12 tubes metal steel rods,which resistant to rust, non-slip and very sturdy.

Sink Rack Dimensions:13″（L ）x 9.5″（W), which provides a creative space saving solution for your dish time, perfectly matches a standard or even bigger sink in your kitchen. Please kindly check your sink size before purchasing.

Foldable Design:Roll it up quickly and easily to put away and make your kitchen look less cluttered. Really useful for saving counter space, easy to clean and adjustable, you can fold it up to different sizes.

Heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-Free, Can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop. Dishwasher Safe.

Zero Risk Purchase: If you are not satisfied with the quality of our reclosable dish drying rack just contact us, and we will issue a full refund!

