Top 10 Best over the glass safety glasses Reviews

[ad_1] Global eyesight lenses are crafted from shatterproof polycarbonate, and decentered to supply utmost clarity and peripheral vision. All lenses supply UV400 protection and a scratch resistant coating. They Filter out both UVA and UVB rays with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers, giving safety from 99 to 100 percent of destructive gentle. It is our ongoing target to supply our prospects with reducing-edge technology that goes earlier mentioned and over and above UV protection. These improvements in the two lens and frame building ensure that the consumer has a multitude of solutions in picking out the right eyewear. World-wide Eyesight Eyewear merchandise are lined by a 1-calendar year substitution warranty from manufacturer defects under normal use. Scratches are considered ordinary have on by sector expectations and are not lined beneath this warranty.

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎5.4 x 2.7 x 1.97 inches .81 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎OG-1 SM

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Day 1st Available‏:‎July 17, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Global Vision Eyewear Corp

ASIN‏:‎B07FNC9JR3

Polycarbonate body

Polycarbonate lens

Scratch Resistant Coating coating

Shatterproof polycarbonate lenses

Fulfills ANSI Z87.1+ standards for security eyewear

Fits around most eye eyeglasses

