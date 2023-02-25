Top 10 Best over the door bathroom towel bar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

InterDesign's Gia Around the Doorway Towel Rack is a uncomplicated resolution to supplying much more towel storage. Features 3 bars for towels and two hooks for loofahs or sponges. No components required for installation – just hold it in excess of the doorway and you might be performed!

Around THE Door RACK: Above the shower doorway towel rack has 3 bars and 2 hooks for keeping regular towels, hand towels, seaside towels, loofahs, sponges, washcloths, or outfits. Ideal for use in master toilet, kids’ bathroom, visitor lavatory, pool household, or university flats.

Simple TO USE: Conveniently hang hooks more than doors, no mounting components necessary

Useful: Can fit more than common shower doorways and some inside doorways. Features black EVA padding to protect your doorway from scratches or other hurt

Long lasting: Made of tough metal with a satin silver finish to match any decor

Suitable Dimension: Towel rack measures 16. 83″ x 6. 57″ x 24. 12″, excellent for your residence