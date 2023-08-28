Top 10 Best over the bathroom sink organizer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Mobile Utensil Holder

Store spoons, forks, and cooking utensils in this container for easy access as well as a neat look.

Adjustable Feet

4 adjustable feet are included to ensure that the counter shelf is stable, even on slightly uneven floors.

Basket Design

With raised edges on each tier, this counter shelf protects your bottles and jars from falling off.

The Possibilities Are Endless: It’s designed as a spice rack in mind, but it can be more than that. Create a mini coffee station in the living room, make it a bathroom organizer for your toiletries and makeup, or store your art supplies in the craft area. You can see a lot of possibilities in this 2-tier storage shelf.

Shining Points of This Counter Shelf:

Sized 12.4” x 7.1” x 15”, it takes up little space while offering 2 tiers to rescue your accumulated bottles;The raised edges protect your items from falling off;No tools are required for the easy assembly;A removable container and 3 hooks offer a home for accessories, such as cutlery, toothpaste, and brushes;4 adjustable feet keep it stable on a slightly uneven surface.

Specifications:

Color: SilverMaterial: SteelProduct Size: 12.4”L x 7.1”W x 15”H (31.5 x 18 x 38 cm)Product Weight: 2 lb (0.9 kg)Max. Static Load Capacity per Tier: 22 lb (10 kg)

Package Contents:

1 x Spice Rack1 x Cutlery Holder3 x Plastic Hook1 x Instructions

Color

Material

Max. Static Load Capacity per Tier

AN EASY KITCHEN LIFE BEGINS…With this easy-to-assemble spice rack. Simply attach the 2 shelves onto the 2 side frames, and it’s ready to restore a neat kitchen counter—no screws, no tools, no trouble!

LET THE CONVENIENCE CONTINUE: Easily grab the salt on the upper shelf, and how about the ketchup in the inner side of the lower shelf? Easy, too! Thanks to the narrower upper shelf, every bottle on this spice organizer is grabbable

ACCESSORIES HAVE A PLACE, TOO: Store forks, knives, and spoons on the right, hang dish clothes and gloves on the left, or set it up your way. The cutlery holder and 3 hooks are removable, so you have options

BALANCE ACHIEVED! If you find your shelf wobbles from side to side for balance when you take a spice out, something is wrong. Luckily, this shelf is equipped with adjustable feet so that small dents on the countertop can be easily compensated

WHAT YOU GET: A compact counter rack with 2 shelves, a mobile utensil holder, 3 plastic hooks, adjustable feet, and a chance to reclaim a tidy countertop in your kitchen or bathroom