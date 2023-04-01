Top 10 Best over spec safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description

BHTOP Protection More than-Spec Eyeglasses With Adjustable Frames



Large Industry Eyesight

With the anti-fog goggles, you can have a distinct discipline eyesight although doing work in intense disorders mainly because of the total panoramic crystal clear frame and lens.

Satisfy Basic safety Typical

The protection eyeglasses meet up with and exceed ANSI Z87.1 Specifications for long-time defense for your eyes and your eyewear.

Gentle Design

Light-weight eye use produced with a polycarbonate lens and conveniently in good shape around prescription glasses. Flexible temple recommendations lower pinching guiding the head

Large-Excellent Safety Eyeglasses



Merchandise Parameters

Product: Latex free of charge polycarbonate

Lenses: Obvious, with scratch resistant coating

UV safety: 400nm (nanometers)

PPE discipline of look at: >40°

Fat: .1 lbs

Ideal For

Indoor

Building

Landscaping

Trimming

Other normal reason apps

Significant-Top quality: BHTOP significant resilient over-eyeglasses and goggles are scratch resistant, significant influence for indoor electrical, building, landscaping, gardening, mowing, trimming, chain-sawing , drilling and other normal objective apps.

Light-weight Style: Lightweight eye use built with a polycarbonate lens and effortlessly in shape about prescription glasses and sunglasses. Flexible temple ideas minimize pinching behind the head

Bundle& Warranty: Packed in smaller box. If you have any issues, make sure you come to feel cost-free to call us.When the goggles are dusty, there is no have to have to thoroughly clean or wipe , just blow.

