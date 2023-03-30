Top 10 Best over sink drying rack Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Space Saver, Help You to Keep Your Kitchen Tidy



Equips with bowl rack, plate rack, fruit vegetable basket, cup rack, knife holder, cutting board rack, detergent basket, etc. Help you to organize your kitchen utensil, tidy your kitchen, make you have a better mood during the kitchen working.

Efficient use of the empty space above sinks, the water drops directly into the sink and won’t wet the kitchen counter.

Sturdy U-shaped Structure

The updated u-shaped structure ensures the drying rack legs won’t scratch your countertop, and has a more stable structure so that the drying rack will not shake and slide.

Rustproof and Scratch proof

The drying racks are made of heavy-duty stainless steel, won’t rust, and the surface has a frosted layer, which can effectively prevent the shelf from being scratched.

High Load-bearing Capacity

Made of heavy stainless steel, and U-shaped structure, ensure the shelf more sturdy and stable, can bear the max up to 77lbs capacity.

Convenient Hooks

Come with 5 hooks, can be used to hang rags, spatulas, soup ladle, etc.

Easy to Install and Remove Baskets

All these racks and baskets are adjustable, you can place them to your preference.

Non-slip Suction Cups

Equip with four strong suction cups on the bottom, makes the dish rack non-slip and stable, ensures your safe use.

Adjustable Size – Due to the telescopic Tube design, you can adjust the length from 33 to 41 Inches without screws, more convenient. Perfectly fit most sizes of the sink, simply adjust as you need. A great choice for home, small apartments, condos, and dorms. Dimension: 33 – 41(L) x 12.4 (W) x 23.6(H) inches

Long-Term Using – Premium thickened stainless steel material, durable and stable, the max load capacity up to 77 lbs. The surface covers frosted baking lacquer coating, rust-resistant, and scratch-resistant. The U-shaped Structure makes the dish rack more stable, won’t shake during long-term use. The dish shelf has a high-end, sophisticated appearance. Great gift for families, housewarming, Christmas Gift!

Kitchen Countertop Organizer – Efficient use of empty space above the sink, the dish drying rack can hold bowls, plates, cutleries, pans, vegetables, fruits, detergent, rags, etc. The water drops directly into the sink and won’t wet the kitchen counter, help you to keep your kitchen tidy.

Easy to Assemble – Come with screws & Allen key, the hole positions are accurate, you can easily assemble it with the installation manual. All accessories are packed well, won’t be broken and lost.

Lifetime After-Sales Service – Every dish racks had been strictly inspected before sold, we provide lifetime after-sales service, if you have any questions with this rack, please contact us for help anytime.