Top 10 Best over sink drying rack Reviews

Top 10 Rated over sink drying rack in 2023 Comparison Table
- Ideal for scrubbing pots, pans dishes and more
- Durable nylon bristles easily scrub away food, stains and dirt
- Safe for use on non-stick surfaces
- Built-in scraper removes baked-on spots
- Dishwasher safe
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK : We have 5 different sizes for your option: 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) , 17.5(L) x 15.7(W), 17(L) x 13.7(W) , 20.5(L) x 13.7(W),17(L) x 11.8(W). Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. This item is 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) inch fits sink not wider than 16.8". Please check your sink measurements and choose the right size before purchasing the roll up dish drying rack over sink! A great addition to kitchen accessories and apartment necessities. Great kitchen gadgets for a tidy kitchen and cozy home.
- HIGH QUALITY : Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible cutting board over sink is sturdy, rust resistant,non-slip, waterproof; support up to 33lbs, not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware. A great portable stainless steel rolling rack for apartment essentials and home accessories.
- MULTI-PURPOSE : This folding sink dish drying rack not only can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying kitchenware, such as washed bowls, pans, glasses, cups, plates, cookware, cutlery, saucepan, mugs; but also as a vegetable colander for fruit and veggie wash; or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on countertop. This dish drying mat can also be used as a kitchen sink caddy, sink cover, camping sink mat, sponge holder, fruit hammock, over the sink colander, kitchen sink organizer and RV storage.
- SPACE SAVING : The rollable kitchen drying rack is designed with 15 stainless steel tubes, fixed firmly by silicone, which makes it easy to use, lay flat, clean or put away for storing in cabinet when not in use, saving your counter space. This dish drying rack over the sink adjustable design frees up much counter space then traditional dish drainer. Perfect for house organization and storage. Great gifts for your parents, families, friends and perfect house warming gifts for new home.
- FOOD SAFE AND HEAT RESISTANT : The dish draining rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-free, dishwasher safe. As a perfect trivet for cooling down hot pans from oven or stovetop, or thawing frozen articles from refrigerator. Satisfaction guarantee and 2-year warranty. Any issue with this drying rack for sink organizers and storage, please contact us FIRST on order detail page before any return.
- Baby bottle drying rack holds up to 16 bottles and ideal for use on valves, straws, nipples, Pump accessories, pacifiers and more
- Convenient multi-level design allows you to adjust Height to fit multiple size bottles and cups
- Pegs fold up and down for easy set-up, Custom configuration and easy storage
- Spinning Trays offer 360-degree access
- Removable, Reversible drip tray can be set to either catch water or drain into sink
- MULTIPURPOSE DISH RACK: Kitsure multifunctional dish rack and drainboard set features multiple accessories, including 2 baskets, a cutlery holder, and a cutting board holder, which can efficiently help you store diverse kitchenware. This stainless steel dish drying rack can meet all your needs for storing and drying kitchenware.
- 2-TIER DESIGN & LARGE CAPACITY: Kitsure large dish drying rack features a considerate 2-tier design, which enables you to store different types and sizes of kitchenware, such as wine glasses, bowls, dishes, knives, kitchen pots, and frying pans. Keep your countertop clean and organized with Kitsure 2-tier dish drying rack.
- PREMIUM STAINLESS STEEL: Made of high-quality stainless steel, Kitsure dish dryer rack is durable enough for long-term use without rust and deformation. Moreover, with the size of 16.1*16.5*11 inch, this stainless steel dish drying rack is large enough for family use. (Note: Make sure the height between the countertop and cabinet is higher than 23.6 inch for better fitting the size of dishes.)
- EASY TO INSTALL & CLEAN: Kitsure stainless steel dish drying rack can be easily assembled with the attached installation manual and equipped screws. In addition, these accessories can also be quickly disassembled for cleaning. You can simply wipe them with a damp cloth or rinse them under a running tap after use.
- AUTOMATIC DRAINAGE: Kitsure large dish drying rack features an automatic drainage system that consists of a drainboard and a water outlet at the bottom. It can drain excess water into the sink automatically. In addition, the rotatable water outlet is available in 3 directions, so you can adjust the water outlet according to the position of your sink.
- Super Absorbent: Perfect for wiping down any surface, our Swedish dishcloths for kitchen and bathroom cleaning pick up spills and splashes like magic.
- Reusable: Step aside, paper towels. This Swedish dishcloth can clean up messes time and time again - just throw in the wash after use and it'll be good as new.
- Multipurpose: Safe for marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood surfaces, these kitchen dishcloths also work for scrubbing or drying dishes, cups, mugs, sinks, tubs, and showers.
- Value Pack: Get 10 washable dish rags, available in your choice of blue, grey, lime, pink, purple, watermelon red, white, yellow, or assorted colors. Assorted color packs may differ from what is shown based on availability.
- Effective Clean: Made from cellulose and cotton, each dish cloth becomes soft to the touch when wet, and gritty enough for scouring when dry.
- Multi-Functional: Large capacity, designed to drain over any sink or atop a drying mat on the countertop, this dish rack can handle assorted dinnerware such as plates, bowls, and cups and full sized pots and pans
- High Quality: Heavy duty, satin coated, rust resistant wires secure items and soft feet keeps dish rack from scratching countertops
- Easy Draining: Self-draining board is designed with the perfect pitch, to avoid water pooling in the rack and is removable for easy cleaning
- High capacity storage: Removable flatware Caddy, with built in, dishwasher inspired handle and adjustable compartments for cutlery and specialty items
- SMALL VOLUME: Kitsure dish rack is suitable for kitchens with limited space. It measures only 15.5"*12.0"*4.9", while it's capable of holding 6 plates and other bowls and glasses. With a Kitsure dish rack, you can perfectly save your countertop space.
- PREMIUM DURABLE MATERIAL: Kitsure Kitchen dish drying rack is made of premium stainless steel which can effectively prevent rust and deformation. And you can clean it easily by rinsing it under a running tap. It would be a reassuring choice for you to set utensils.
- ROTATABLE WATER OUTLET: This kitchen dish drying rack is equipped with a rotatable water outlet which can be turned in three directions, so the water from the dishes can be led to the sink. There won't be any water left on the counter!
- CONVENIENT TO USE: Kitsure drying rack for kitchen consists of a cutlery holder, a dish rack, and a drainboard set. With such a simple structure, it is easy to install as no tool is needed in the process. And with four silicone leg covers to avoid slipping, the dish rack stays firmly where it is.
- DETACHABLE CUTLERY HOLDER: The cutlery holder of this dish drying rack is divided into two spaces for cutlery and other small items. With this dish rack, you can always find the right place for various tableware!
- ★3-in-1 Sink Caddy - This sink caddy fit regular sinks( double bowl sink center devider wide less than 3.8cm/1.5inch). 3-in-1 use sink caddy help organize and dry the brushes, sponges, dish cloth and more. Be superior to those sponge holders with suction cup which may falling off sink
- ★Small Size & Save Sink Space - 2.5 inch wide sponge holder take little space in sink. Be superior to large or wide sponge holder that take much space in sink and annoy you. Please think carefully that large sink caddy will take much space in sink, and you will lose much sink space and hinder normal work, such as washing dishes, bottles.
- ★Ieal Size for Most Sponge and Brush - The sponge holder (7.7" x 2.5" x 2.5") can hold up to 2 sponges ( for Scotch-Brite Brand Sponges, for example) and dish brush( for OXO Brand Brush, for example). The ROTATABLE and FOLDABLE dish cloth hanger design is easy to hange and take out dish cloth without taking much sink space. It's a good kitchen sink accessories for organization.
- ★SUS 304 Stainless Steel Material - High-quality 304 stainless steel material is used to effectively prevent rust in wet or water environment. We will offer you with a FREE REPLACEMENT or REFUND if it rusts in 5 YEARS.
- ★100% Satisfaction - We summarize the shortcomings of existing products on the market and carefully design new products to provide customers with a better product experience. If you have any dissatisfaction with our products, please feel free to contact us, we will reply you within 24 hours and offer you a satisfactory solution.
- Holds up to eight bottles, keeping them upright for proper drying
- Includes a removable cup for straws, utensils, medicine droppers, and more
- Features additional drying space for random pieces
- Flexible, silicone-tipped tines won’t scrape or chip bottles
- Draining channels and rounded corners make it easy to pour out excess water
- LARGE CAPACITY: 13 pegs to dry bottles and breastfeeding pumps
- REMOVEABLE TOP COMPARTMENT: Stores and dries smaller items such as pacifiers, valves and nipples
- REMOVEABLE BOTTOM TRAY: Sturdy base with removeable tray to collect water
- SPACE SAVING STORAGE: counter top space saver
- MODERN AND TRENDY: fit any kitchen décor
Our Best Choice: SLENPET Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, Adjustable (33”- 41”) Large Dish Drainer, Kitchen Supplies Shelf with Utensil Holder and 5 Hooks, Sturdy Stainless Steel Space Save Rack for Counter Storage
Product Description
Space Saver, Help You to Keep Your Kitchen Tidy
Equips with bowl rack, plate rack, fruit vegetable basket, cup rack, knife holder, cutting board rack, detergent basket, etc. Help you to organize your kitchen utensil, tidy your kitchen, make you have a better mood during the kitchen working.
Efficient use of the empty space above sinks, the water drops directly into the sink and won’t wet the kitchen counter.
Sturdy U-shaped Structure
The updated u-shaped structure ensures the drying rack legs won’t scratch your countertop, and has a more stable structure so that the drying rack will not shake and slide.
Rustproof and Scratch proof
The drying racks are made of heavy-duty stainless steel, won’t rust, and the surface has a frosted layer, which can effectively prevent the shelf from being scratched.
High Load-bearing Capacity
Made of heavy stainless steel, and U-shaped structure, ensure the shelf more sturdy and stable, can bear the max up to 77lbs capacity.
Convenient Hooks
Come with 5 hooks, can be used to hang rags, spatulas, soup ladle, etc.
Easy to Install and Remove Baskets
All these racks and baskets are adjustable, you can place them to your preference.
Non-slip Suction Cups
Equip with four strong suction cups on the bottom, makes the dish rack non-slip and stable, ensures your safe use.
Adjustable Size – Due to the telescopic Tube design, you can adjust the length from 33 to 41 Inches without screws, more convenient. Perfectly fit most sizes of the sink, simply adjust as you need. A great choice for home, small apartments, condos, and dorms. Dimension: 33 – 41(L) x 12.4 (W) x 23.6(H) inches
Long-Term Using – Premium thickened stainless steel material, durable and stable, the max load capacity up to 77 lbs. The surface covers frosted baking lacquer coating, rust-resistant, and scratch-resistant. The U-shaped Structure makes the dish rack more stable, won’t shake during long-term use. The dish shelf has a high-end, sophisticated appearance. Great gift for families, housewarming, Christmas Gift!
Kitchen Countertop Organizer – Efficient use of empty space above the sink, the dish drying rack can hold bowls, plates, cutleries, pans, vegetables, fruits, detergent, rags, etc. The water drops directly into the sink and won’t wet the kitchen counter, help you to keep your kitchen tidy.
Easy to Assemble – Come with screws & Allen key, the hole positions are accurate, you can easily assemble it with the installation manual. All accessories are packed well, won’t be broken and lost.
Lifetime After-Sales Service – Every dish racks had been strictly inspected before sold, we provide lifetime after-sales service, if you have any questions with this rack, please contact us for help anytime.