Top 10 Best over sink cutting board Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Napoleon Professional sequence chopping board and bowl set will come with sturdy bamboo slicing board and two stainless metal bowls. With an anti-bacterial floor designed from bamboo wooden, the Napoleon chopping board is perfect for prepping foods for your grill. The two stainless steel bowls conveniently hide away within the clever reducing board design and style. Also involved in the intelligent layout is a trough that will seize the juices that can conveniently be poured into the bowls by means of the handles.

Perfect for prepping food items for the barbecue, this substantial bamboo reducing and carving board is in a natural way anti-microbial

Stainless steel bowls are perfect for catching juices and holding prepped foods

Bowls slide into and store beneath the board

Created in trough catches and directs meat juices into the bowls, suitable for au jus and gravy making

The slash-out in this board doubles as a manage and permits for selection of juices or chopped meals into bowls

The stainless steel bowls are dishwasher risk-free

Hand wash the bamboo board as required