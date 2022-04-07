Top 10 Best over glasses safety goggles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

TOREGE Safety Glasses, Safety Glasses For Men And Women

TOREGE GOGGLES CAN BE WORN OVER GLASSES WRAP-AROUND SAFETY GLASSES



The Goggles Fit Well Over Prescription Glasses Up To 1.85 In High And 5.5 In Wide. The Wrap-Around Design Effectively Blocks Most Debris, Splatter And Airborne Water Droplets For Diy Work In Labs,Shooting, Woodworking, Metal, Construction, Bicycle, Auto Shops And Ironworks.

SOFT RUBBER FRAME

Contact With Human Skin Are Used Soft Rubber Material, Effectively Reduce The Pressure Of Glasses On The Forehead And Nose Bridge, Comfortable Without Leaving Indentation.

GOGGLES TEMPLE ADJUSTMENT DESIGN

Goggles Can Be Adjusted To The Angle And Length Of The Temples To Provide A Suitable And Comfortable Fit For Each Individual.

ANTI-SLIP TREATMENT OF THE TEMPLE

Safety Glasses Legs Using High Quality Soft Rubber Material And Anti-Slip Treatment, Let You Use In The Goggles Will Not Fall Off.

TOREGE ANTI-FOG GOGGLES

Goggles With HD Double-Layer Anti-Fog Lens, So You Continue To Maintain A Clear Vision, Not Because Of Fogging And Trouble.

OUTSTANDING ANTI-BLUE LIGHT EFFECT

TOREGE Safety Glasses When You Face A Long Time Computer, Cell Phones, Laptops And Other Electronic Screens, This Protective Glasses Can Protect Your Eyes From Blue Light.

HOW TO CLEAN THE GOGGLES？

After Use, All You Need To Do Is Rinse The Lenses With Water And Gently Wipe Dry With An Eyeglass Cloth/Paper Towel.

(Warning: Do Not Use Alcohol To Clean, As This Will Damage The Coating On The Lenses And Affect The Use Of The Goggles).

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎April 8, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B0921DH1M6

【SAFETY GLASSES ANTI FOG】 The performance double-layer clear & anti-fog coating minimize distortion and effectively prevents fogging, avoiding the embarrassment of fogging in use.

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN,MORE SAFTY AND COMFORTABLE 】The frame and temples can be easy adjusted according to different foreheads and nose bridges to get the most comfortable state.The glasses and face can fit well, perfectly protecting your eyes from dust, sparks, metal splinters or saliva.

【EFFICIENT AFTER-SALES SERVICE, REST ASSURED TO BUY】 If you have purchased our safety glasses with problems, please contact us and we will provide you with satisfactory service within 12 hours. If you are not satisfied with the product, we can refund or exchange it.

【IDEAL FOR USE IN VARIOUS ACTIVITIES】Quality lenses with anti-fog and UV protection, can provide you with a HD field of vision. It is suitable as eye protection tools for various work and life activities, such as laboratory goggles, medical goggles, shooting glasses and so on.

MEET ANSI Z87.1 SATANDARD.