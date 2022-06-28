Top 10 Best over-glasses safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Package Proportions:8 x 2.3 x .8 inches 1.59 Ounces

Merchandise design variety:SF3701XAS-BLU

Office:Unisex-grownup

Date Very first Offered:Might 30, 2019

Producer:3M

ASIN:B07SJB4933

SELF-Adjusting Ease and comfort: Options 3M Force Diffusion Temple Know-how which enables the temples to flex and self-change to the dimensions and form of your head. Weighs significantly less than 1 ounce!

Matches Around PRESCRIPTION Eyeglasses and features an prolonged area of eyesight with its vast profile

FOR Significant CHEEKBONES: Adjusted lens angle to help accommodate large cheekbone structure and gentle nose pads made to in shape securely on a low nose bridge

Secure Suit: Adjustable ratchet temples supplies angle adjustment points on the temple to enable produce a protected and personalised match

ANSI Z87: Fulfills the High Affect Demands of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the Substantial Effect Demands of ANSI Z87.1-2020

POLYCARBONATE LENSES take in 99.9% UV rays

For industrial/occupational use only. Not for buyer sale or use

