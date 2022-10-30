Top 10 Best outdoor water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

About MEDAS

MEDAS is a professional manufacturer of water pumps which dedicates to improve the consumer’s quality of life with perfect technology.

We have been in pump industry more than 20 years and are capable to design, research,and produce different kinds of pumps with excellent quality!

High-quality basic materials and modern production technologies, as well as sophisticated ergonomics and stylistic elements, all drive our goal to simplify handling for the end customers.

Perfect for household and utility applications of transferring water from one place to another.

MEDAS Long Life Service Pump is ideal for domestic and use and industrial applications, which can be used as a helpful tool in case of flooding, a practical yard work accessory in your garden pond, or to operate a fountain.

Power: 400W

Material: Plastic/Stainless Steel and Metal

Qmax: 1700 Gallons/H（6500L/H ）

H.Max: 19.7ft (6m)

Power Cord Length:16.4 ft

Diameter of Pipe: G1

Voltage: 110V 60Hz

High Efficiency and One Year Non-stop Motor

Patent long life motor allows one year continuous operation at low water levels and without damage. A good helper for gardens and lawns. Suitable for ponds, swimming pools, sprinkler systems, irrigation systems, gardening, rain buckets, large aquariums

Clean Water Base and 1MM LOW SUCTION

Base for clean water can easily pass solids up to 1″ in diameter. Stainless Steel series is equipped with residue adapter, thus residual water by 1mm can be drained. GREAT for flooded area, flooded basement, swimming pools, cellars or garden pond.

Epoxy Cable Base

Special reinforced Hardened epoxy resin cable base to prevent moisture entering into motor through core wire.

Construction and Material

Robust housing, stable construction ensure a long life service and problem free operation.

Thermoplastic construction is corrosion resistant and offers years of performance and reliability.

Motor protector & M.S.+

A built-in thermal motor protection device reacts to the excessive heat caused by overcurrent or run-dry conditions.

Maximum motor cooling efficiency allowing continuous operation at low water levels and extended dry-run capacity.

Top Discharge, Flow-Thru Design

The design provides maximum motor cooling efficiency allowing continuous operation at low water levels and extended dry-run capability, and also allows the shape of the pump to be cylindrical and slim for installation in a well casing for deep well area dewatering.

Pools

Hot Tubes

Watering Garden

Irrigation

